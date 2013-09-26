Classic Mincemeat Pie

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Talk about quick and easy! In under an hour you can prep, bake and serve this classic mincemeat pie.

By Crosse & Blackwell

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 425 degrees F. Unroll pie crusts. Line ungreased 9-inch pie plate with one crust. Fill with mincemeat. Cover with second crust and seal edges. Cut slits in top crust to vent steam. Bake 25 to 30 minutes. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 80.6g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 551.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
Cal
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2020
No changes great as is. used Hard Sauce instead of Ice Cream Read More
