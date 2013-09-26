Classic Mincemeat Pie
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 491.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 3g 6 %
carbohydrates: 80.6g 26 %
dietary fiber: 1.8g 7 %
sugars: 0.3g
fat: 16.3g 25 %
saturated fat: 4.1g 21 %
cholesterol: 0.4mg
vitamin a iu: 4.1IU
niacin equivalents: 2.2mg 17 %
folate: 37.3mcg 9 %
calcium: 6mg 1 %
iron: 1.4mg 8 %
magnesium: 6.4mg 2 %
potassium: 32.9mg 1 %
sodium: 551.3mg 22 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 18 %
calories from fat: 146.5
