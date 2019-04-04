Pecan Carmel Clusters

Chocolate candy that tastes great!

Recipe by Barbara

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
54
Yield:
54 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

54
Original recipe yields 54 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place caramels, butter, and water in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high, stirring every 30 seconds, until smooth, about 3 minutes. Stir in pecans.

  • Drop caramel pecan mixture by spoonfuls onto parchment paper. Place in freezer for 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Place chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high, stirring every 15 seconds, until melted and smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Dip each caramel cluster into chocolate using a fondue fork until coated; place on parchment paper to dry. Chill until firm, if necessary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 2.2mg; sodium 24.5mg. Full Nutrition
