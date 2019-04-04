Pecan Carmel Clusters
Chocolate candy that tastes great!
These was so easy to make and turned out wonderful. I did use heavy cream instead of water because I was trying to use the last of the cream I had up. It was hard to keep them all about the same size. This is going in my keeper file.Read More
I CLEARLY made them incorrectly... I used chocolate chips and it was a huge mess..Read More
I have made this since my mother taught me at nine and I am sixty-two
Such an easy recipe! I did half milk chocolate and half dark and they both turned out great. Next time I will probably put the caramel/pecan mixture in a pan to cool in the freezer and then cut it into small cubes. I just prefer smaller pieces and I think it'd be easier to work with that way.
Family loved them. The first time I made them I used a big spoonful to drop them. Much better to make small spoonful of mixture. Freezing makes dipping into chocolate easier.
I made this with almonds and they were delicious.
Fast basic recipe. I added a bit more butter and used cream instead of water. I wanted a softer caramel than is typical so it worked out well! I sprinkled a tiny amount of salt on top of half of them before freezing the first time, then coated with the dark chocolate. This added a whole new dimension to the candies. The salted caramel ones were favorites by far! There was no way to tell which you were getting so the kids enjoyed the treasure hunt! I'd definitely make these again. I'm giving 4 stars because I changed the recipe and didn't use it exactly as written.
This recipe was awesome. I switched out milk chocolate for the dark chocolate and it was completely delicious. Dark chocolate tends to melt better so I will definitely try this recipe with dark chocolate too. I Will make this again for Thanksgiving and after. This is now my go to recipe
Don't put these on wax paper. Who knew there was a difference in the paper you put it on? Not me. :( Otherwise these were delicious. I thought I read everything so closely and now I see it was right in the "partner tip". Help me Rhonda.
Made this several times, everyone loves them
These are so easy and SO good!! I keep mine in a container in the frig. in fact I will make more tomorrow to have around this week. thanks!
Delicious! This recipe is a definite keeper. Thanks for sharing!
Wonderful, quick, and easy. Didn't make any changes, they were excellent!
omg it tastes amazing I ate it before I took a picture highly recommend it
EXCELLANT!!!!!
I followed the instructions however my candy thermometer broke and I had to estimate the cooking time for the caramel It was good though but a lot of work
These were good but I only gave them 4 stars because they needed to sit for a day or so, so they aren't melting in your hands so much. (They were still very soft the first 24-36 hours, so just leave them for 2 days prior to gifting them or serving at a party)
I was lucky and found a bag of Rolos, and made 75 of these. I made a variety of 5 star rated candies, and these were by far the best! As others have said, toast the pecan halves and this is such an easy, delicious, popular treat.
