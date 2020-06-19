Blackberry Shortbread Bars
This is a recipe I got from TV but I've changed it to my liking. You can do the same by choosing any flavor preserves you'd like. Do not let the prep time throw you off; you must freeze the dough before baking.
This is a recipe I got from TV but I've changed it to my liking. You can do the same by choosing any flavor preserves you'd like. Do not let the prep time throw you off; you must freeze the dough before baking.
Turned out great. I used my food processor with the shredding disc to grate the frozen dough. Cookies met with rave reviews at work and book club. Definitely a keeper recipe.Read More
Turned out great. I used my food processor with the shredding disc to grate the frozen dough. Cookies met with rave reviews at work and book club. Definitely a keeper recipe.
This is a very versatile bar recipe as you could use any flavour of preserve and flavouring of your choice. The recipe doesn't state pan size but I would think 9x13, I halved the recipe to bake in a 9x9 pan. My grandmother tore the dough instead of grating it, which is what I did. I prepared the dough as written but mixed by hand instead of with a mixer, then I cut the dough in half, pressed the one half on the bottom, spread the jam on it then tore the remaining dough over the top. I used 8 oz jam for the half, I would use 16 oz for the full recipe or there would be barely any jam. I put the bars in the freezer while preheating the oven and baked for 35 minutes. I found the bars a little too sweet and rich, I would reduce the sugar and butter to 3/4 cup each next time. I love cardamom and would double it next time or I think lemon zest would be a nice addition if you don't have cardamom. My grandmother used apricot preserves and added silvered almonds to the topping. Thanks for a tasty treat! I made this recipe for the Allrecipes Allstars Canada April challenge #ARFaceless
I thought this was excellent! I didn't have car to Mom, so I subbed in nutmeg and cinnamon. I used one teaspoon of each. I also used Christmas Jam because that's what I had. I made two 9 by 9 pans. Delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections