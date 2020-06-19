Blackberry Shortbread Bars

This is a very versatile bar recipe as you could use any flavour of preserve and flavouring of your choice. The recipe doesn't state pan size but I would think 9x13, I halved the recipe to bake in a 9x9 pan. My grandmother tore the dough instead of grating it, which is what I did. I prepared the dough as written but mixed by hand instead of with a mixer, then I cut the dough in half, pressed the one half on the bottom, spread the jam on it then tore the remaining dough over the top. I used 8 oz jam for the half, I would use 16 oz for the full recipe or there would be barely any jam. I put the bars in the freezer while preheating the oven and baked for 35 minutes. I found the bars a little too sweet and rich, I would reduce the sugar and butter to 3/4 cup each next time. I love cardamom and would double it next time or I think lemon zest would be a nice addition if you don't have cardamom. My grandmother used apricot preserves and added silvered almonds to the topping. Thanks for a tasty treat! I made this recipe for the Allrecipes Allstars Canada April challenge #ARFaceless