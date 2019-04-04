Oven Baked Rice

Thanks for the awesome technique for making rice! I love rice, especially Jasmine and Basmati, but can never get it just right on the stove, and don't always feel like getting the rice cooker out. This is perfect! Just dump everything in, and that's it! Instead of doing the water mixture on the stove, I just put it all in my baking dish (minus the rice) and stuck it in the microwave til everything was melted and mixed together. I then dumped the rice in and stuck it in the oven. That saved having to wash a pot. After 25 minutes of baking, I gave it all a stir and noticed that the rice on the bottom was a bit soggy, so I mixed it up so that rice was on the top and stuck it back in the oven to dry out a bit. I ended up cooking it for about 27-28 minutes and it was perfect and fluffy. The only thing I might change next time is to use less butter, maybe half the amount, but otherwise this is a keeper!

