Oven Baked Rice
Baked rice is my favorite way to prepare rice! Can be easily doubled — just use a larger baking dish.
Baked rice is my favorite way to prepare rice! Can be easily doubled — just use a larger baking dish.
Thanks for the awesome technique for making rice! I love rice, especially Jasmine and Basmati, but can never get it just right on the stove, and don't always feel like getting the rice cooker out. This is perfect! Just dump everything in, and that's it! Instead of doing the water mixture on the stove, I just put it all in my baking dish (minus the rice) and stuck it in the microwave til everything was melted and mixed together. I then dumped the rice in and stuck it in the oven. That saved having to wash a pot. After 25 minutes of baking, I gave it all a stir and noticed that the rice on the bottom was a bit soggy, so I mixed it up so that rice was on the top and stuck it back in the oven to dry out a bit. I ended up cooking it for about 27-28 minutes and it was perfect and fluffy. The only thing I might change next time is to use less butter, maybe half the amount, but otherwise this is a keeper!Read More
As written the recipe is a good starting point but it has issues. First time I made it I used the recipe as written, the only alteration was I tripled the quantity, and used a larger, half hotel pan. It took forever to get done, and was way too buttery for my taste. Second time I made these alterations: I used parboiled white rice. I increased the oven temperature to 375. I cut the butter quantity in half, and didn't butter the casserole ahead of time. I used vegetable broth instead of water. I left out the vinegar as I didn't think it added anything to the finished product. Before cooking I rinsed the rice with cold water to remove excess starch. I reduced the amount of water to 1 3/4 cup for 1 cup uncooked rice. And I planned on it taking 45 minutes to cook. Which it did. And it tasted better.Read More
Thanks for the awesome technique for making rice! I love rice, especially Jasmine and Basmati, but can never get it just right on the stove, and don't always feel like getting the rice cooker out. This is perfect! Just dump everything in, and that's it! Instead of doing the water mixture on the stove, I just put it all in my baking dish (minus the rice) and stuck it in the microwave til everything was melted and mixed together. I then dumped the rice in and stuck it in the oven. That saved having to wash a pot. After 25 minutes of baking, I gave it all a stir and noticed that the rice on the bottom was a bit soggy, so I mixed it up so that rice was on the top and stuck it back in the oven to dry out a bit. I ended up cooking it for about 27-28 minutes and it was perfect and fluffy. The only thing I might change next time is to use less butter, maybe half the amount, but otherwise this is a keeper!
I make all my rice this way, it comes out much better with less issues with the rice stuck to the bottom of the pan that you get with stove top cooking. I usually use chicken broth and that's it, no butter and no salt since the chicken broth has salt. Definitely no vinegar, I don't see any need for it. I make brown rice at 400 for about an hour. Jasmine about half the time at 375. Liquid ratio depends on how dry or how moist you like your rice. The standard ratio for most rice is 2 parts liquid to 1 part rice but add slightly less liquid if you want it dryer. The best pots to use for oven baked rice are the Le Creuset dutch ovens.
As written the recipe is a good starting point but it has issues. First time I made it I used the recipe as written, the only alteration was I tripled the quantity, and used a larger, half hotel pan. It took forever to get done, and was way too buttery for my taste. Second time I made these alterations: I used parboiled white rice. I increased the oven temperature to 375. I cut the butter quantity in half, and didn't butter the casserole ahead of time. I used vegetable broth instead of water. I left out the vinegar as I didn't think it added anything to the finished product. Before cooking I rinsed the rice with cold water to remove excess starch. I reduced the amount of water to 1 3/4 cup for 1 cup uncooked rice. And I planned on it taking 45 minutes to cook. Which it did. And it tasted better.
I've made this recipe several times as written and it is yummy. Today I made a few changes. I wanted to double the recipe and add a new flavor. I used coconut oil in place of the butter. I also added chopped colorful mini peppers and green onions. I set the oven on 350, assembled as directed, added the peppers and onions and covered the baking dish. I baked for 30 minutes, removed cover and baked for 15 minutes more. I stirred about halfway through the last 15 minutes. After removing the dish from the oven I let it stand for about 20 minutes before stirring. The coconut flavor is faint but a nice addition. For a great baked brown rice recipe try Alton Browns.
This of course tastes great, I just like to cut the butter back a bit. I also substitute lemon juice for vinegar if I don't have it, and that tastes great, too! Mine usually takes longer to cook because I double the recipe. Probably almost an hour. I have cooked it on 350 and 375 before with no changes to the texture. Just watch it, and stir occasionally.
Turned out perfectly, however, change the time a little. Although I have a pretty powerful oven, it still took me 40 minutes. 20 minutes covered, stir, 15 minutes uncovered, stir, and finished it 5 minutes uncovered.
I've made this several times with brown rice. The ONLY way to cook brown rice. I pack it in 3 c. containers for the freezer after we have the first batch for supper - only 2 of us for supper.
1 25 18 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/233774/oven-baked-rice/ ... Thanks for posting this, Bikerfamily! While my recipe isn't exactly the same, it's baked rice. Mine, actually Beverly's: Grease a 1 1/ 2 qt casserole dish. Place 1c uncooked rice, 1t salt & 2T butter in it. Micro 2c water to boiling. Pour over & slightly & stir. Cover & bake 30 minutes at 350. Forkfluff. Too easy, right?!? :)
Pretty good . I omit the vinegar bcus I didn't care for it the firt time I made this recipe.
Closer to two stars than three. This recipe does not work. After 25 minutes in a 325 oven the rice had barely started to cook. I ramped the temp up to 400F, the temp I use for baking brown rice in the oven. After another 25 minutes the rice had absorbed almost all of the liquid. A ten minutes rest on the top of the stove took care of the remaining moisture. The amount of butter used in this recipe is excessive. The rice was a bit greasy and it didn't taste the way I want my rice to taste. It is not suitable for serving with Chinese food, and I would never attempt to use it for fried rice. Disappointing. I should have followed my instincts when I first read the recipe; reduce the butter, heat the oven to 400 and cook for about an hour,
I made it exactly the way the recipe was written. It was delicious with a great buttery taste. Has anyone tried to double this recipe, or used brown rice instead of white?
My cooktop is broken and I don't have a new one yet... while searching for baked rice, I came upon this recipe. As I was making Taste of Thai peanut chicken bake, and had an extra amount of the coconut milk/peanut sauce mix that I didn't want to pour over the chicken (about 1 cup). I added 8 ounces of chicken broth, 1/4 cup water and 1 teaspoon of fish sauce and heated that to boiling. Poured over the jasmine rice and put in the oven to bake along with the chicken....the verdict? PERFECT!
I have made this 3 times in the past month. I will never buy white rice again!! I followed directions as states and everyone loved it !!
This did not work. The rice was not fully cooked and took a lot longer.
Edible, but the times are WAY off! After 25 minutes at 325 there was still an inch of water sitting on top of the rice. I upped the temp to 250 and added another 30+ minutes till it was done!
I have been making Jasmine rice this way for a few years know. My family absolutely loves this dish. I will continue making for my family this way!!! I double it cause it goes so fast!!!!
Finally, I can walk away without bubbly rice mess to come back to! I threw everything in the pan except for the water, then measured the water and tossed the dish in the oven. It was a make-ahead for tomorrow night's fried rice.
I love this recipe! I added more water and cooked the rice a little longer because I like my rice a bit more tender. It was delicious. I will definitely make this again!
Perfect. I have a very temperamental electric stove that generally burns the bottom whenever I cook rice. This is perfect every time.
I boiled the mixture in a stainless steel pot, then threw the rice in and baked it in the pot and also threw in a handful of shredded carrots. After 20 mins it was perfect! And a one pot dish! Will definitely make this again.
I prefer to make rice in my pressure cooker (six minutes!!), but often I want rice to go with an entree that's already in the pressure cooker... In those instances, I use this recipe. It always comes out flawlessly cooked, with very little effort and no baby-sitting! I did find the amount of butter too high. I then reduced it by half, and found it perfect. I may try cutting it even more, to save a little on calories.
Got kinda dry. Will bake covered in the future. Rates delicious anyway!
I made Chef John's Crispy Carnitas yesterday, and I had a lovely pan full of juices left over, so I wanted to make rice with it. I measured the juices, and there was 1-1/4 cup, so I added 1 cup of filtered water to the pan, threw in the rice and popped it all in the oven at 350 to get it boiling. That took about 20 minutes, then I turned down the oven temp to 325 and cooked for a total of 30 minutes more (checking every 10 minutes). After the 30 minutes, it was beautiful and perfect, and so much better than the rice cooker. I'm eating a bowl of it now with the carnitas! Soooo good. Thank you!!
My family has declared this to be the best rice ever. The grandkids ask for seconds on just the rice.
Love this recipe. I threw everything in together and it was perfect. I put 2 cups of water instead of 2 1/2 cups. I did not put the salt in. Best recipe ever!
Great recipe with some added changes per other reviewers’ suggestions! I only used 2 tablespoons butter, 2 cups of water with 2 teaspoons chicken bouillon added, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon vinegar. Baked, covered at 375 for 15 minutes and happened to be broiling right after so I uncovered and broiled for another 5 minutes while the broiler heated up but would be fine to bake or broil that additional 5 minutes uncovered to finish drying up the rice a bit more. It was delicious; buttery but not overly so with the modification, and very flavorful.
Delicious as written. Butter flavor excellent. The second time I tried it with Basmati rice and a touch of lemon zest. Even better! The rice turned out more the consistency of pilaf rice; slightly firmer individual grains. Onions, small dice vegetables, or even mushrooms can be added. When it was hot out of the oven, I stirred in frozen baby peas, and baby white and gold corn; they they thawed just enough in the rice to retain shape and flavor. And minced ham steak. The only reason I gave it 4 stars was because it took almost twice as long in the oven than as stated for the water to be absorbed, and it wasn't a one-pot item. Plain Jasmine or Basmati or even white rice take only about 20 minutes to cook. It took longer than the rest of the meal to be ready, an inconvenience. Actually I'd give it 4.5 stars.
Perfect as is! Super easy.
The texture and taste of the rice is perfect. With it being cooked in the oven it cooks evenly without the worry of the bottom getting hard or burning. I wondered about the vinegar, but you can't taste it.
I made it exactly as called for in the recipe. It was great! Next time I might a half recipe as there are only 2 of us.
Followed instructions exactly and it came out perfect! I was nervous because I was taking it to work. Everyone looooved it even the picker eaters ate it up! I did sprinkle this amazing seasoning I have of garlic, lime, and cilantro. It adds the perfect touch.
Loved the flavor. I had doubled the recipe and there was quite a bit of butter in it. I might do less than a full stick for double recipe next time. Easy and fluffy.
Awesome recipe. I tried it without the vinegar because I didn't have any and it still came out great. I like it because I didn't have to "babysit" the rice so it didn't boil over and I didn't have to worry about it sticking to the pan.
Perfect!
Used lemon and chicken broth and baked for 45 minutes. It was very flavorful and did not taste like boxed rice.
WAAAYYY too much salt and butter. Other than that, probably good. Will need to alter and repeat.
Good Rice Recipe especially if you are making for a large crowd
Great way to cook rice.
My absolute favorite way to cook rice!!
I'm considered an excellent cook. I will never cook raw rice any other way. This is excellent.
I made this following the recipe to a t, but doubling the ingredients. It took a little longer for all of the water to be absorbed because of this. The rice was absolutely delicious! Will make it again and again, perhaps cutting back a little on the butter. This is very easy and a keeper for sure!
Love this! Make it as is! Super easy & delish!
Very good, but slightly on the mushy side and way too buttery. Next time I'll try a bit less water and cut the butter in half. Or, use 2-3 tsp coconut oil in place of the butter.
This is by far the best way to make rice. I used regular rice and it was amazing!
I gave this a try and it is wonderful...I made a mistake though and used 2.5 cups of water and baked without covering at 350 for about 50 minutes (didn't fully read the directions until later)...it is wonderful.
Excellent, easy way to make large quantities of rice. May need to add more water depending on moisture and type of rice. Use this recipe all the time.
Quick, easy, no sticky accidents. Love it. Great for when I'm short on time. The thing is you don't need an elaborate dish as long as you make a simple one worth of 5 stars, this one is like this. Butter makes big difference. Great with stir fries, sauces or on its own. Yum
Outstanding. Moist, holds its flavor and has a tiny hint of jasmine. It was so simple to make, too. Just combine the liquid ingredients together to boil and add to your baking pan, filled with rice. Watch rice to make sure it absorbs the water mixture. Thank you, so much for this wonderful, and easy recipe.
I always make ricevthis way now. I have a BIG family so I have to make a LOT! I thought this may help out others so....I use a huge roasting pan...I add 12 cups of super hot tap water - some chicken base (or salt) and 4 Cups of medium grain rice. I bake it for 25 to 35 minutes....perfect every time.
I made basmati rice and it turned out awesome. Love baked rice! I didn't add the vinegar as didn't think was nessasary. I boiled the water in my kettle and melted the butter in the measuring cup with the water.(save on dishes) I also washed the rice before. I made 1-1/2 cups rice and added 3 cups water.
Followed recipe as written. Took a bit longer to bake, but the end result was the best batch of rice I've ever made in terms of taste and overall quality. This is my new rice recipe for every batch.
I love this. It comes out very buttery though with 1/4 cup, so this time I cut back a bit. Can't beat this yummy way to make Rice!
I added a bit more butter. I have shared this many times and make it as a side dish often.
Simple. Came out perfect!
Awesome rice
This was so easy and delicious! Made exactly the way recipe states but doubled it. This is a keeper.
Perfection!! This will be the only way I make jasmine rice from now on!!!
I know that some cooks had a problem with this recipe, but it worked like a charm for me.
every time I try to do rice on top of the stove it either is not done or mushy! this way seems to turn out perfect every time. Using broth or stock to change it up makes it versatile.
I had no space on my range but still needed rice to complete our meal and found this recipe. I basically used this for the method, jasmine rice, water and salt that I baked for 32 minutes. Super easy and one that I will make again.
I loved making my rice in the oven! So easy! The reason I’m giving it 4 stars, is because I think it calls for too much salt. Maybe half the amount, it even less, but other than that… a great way to cook your rice!
Best baked rice I have tasted! My family loved it! I used broth and sprinkled a little thyme on top! It turned out perfect.
5 STARS ALL THE WAY! MOST TENDER RICE I'VE EVER COOKED! I USED BROTH INSTEAD.. SO WONDERFUL! DEFINITELY MY HUSBAND AND MINE FAVORITE RICE RECIPE! THANK YOU ,THANK YOU
I cook covered for 15 minutes. Then uncovered for 15. Take rice out of oven, add 1 cup frozen peas and stir and cover. 15 minutes later this is ready to serve. I find the peas give the rice a tiny bit of sweetness.
Made this just like the recipe. We really like it!!
This worked great! I love how simple it was, and that I could "preseason" my rice while it cooked, saving me time while I worked on other dishes in the kitchen. I am a fan of short and simple, and this met both criteria perfectly.
I never want to use the microwave to cook rice again, this came out sooo good. (I can't comment on the rice cook time though, as I used cold water and left it in the oven longer to match the other dish I had baking in there).
I always make ricevthis way now. I have a BIG family so I have to make a LOT! I thought this may help out others so....I use a huge roasting pan...I add 12 cups of super hot tap water - some chicken base (or salt) and 4 Cups of medium grain rice. I bake it for 25 to 35 minutes....perfect every time.
Amazingly easy and delicious! I made a single addition - some chicken stock in place of half the water which gave it an extra bit of flavor. I doubled the recipe and baked it for 45 minutes - the first 25 covered. It was perfect! Thanks!
I will make rice again this way. I doubled the recipe. I'm not sure how it could possibly be ready in 20 minutes or even 30 minutes. I cooked mine for an hour at a higher temperature of 350 and it came out perfect. I use jasmine rice and I added some chicken base, (2 tsp) to it for flavor.
Love it
Made this with 2-1/2 cups water and an extra 5 minutes for baking because of high altitude. Makes delicious, fluffy rice, and even worked on delayed start in oven.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections