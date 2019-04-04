Oven Baked Rice

Baked rice is my favorite way to prepare rice! Can be easily doubled — just use a larger baking dish.

By SCLadyA

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 2 1/2-quart baking dish.

  • Pour rice into the prepared baking dish.

  • Stir water, butter, salt, and vinegar together in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a rolling boil, then pour over rice; stir to combine.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until water is absorbed and rice is tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 667.1mg. Full Nutrition
