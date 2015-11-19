Sausage Popover
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 332.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 12.9g 26 %
carbohydrates: 26.9g 9 %
dietary fiber: 1.6g 7 %
sugars: 3.2g
fat: 19.5g 30 %
saturated fat: 7.4g 37 %
cholesterol: 77.7mg 26 %
vitamin a iu: 295.4IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 4.5mg 35 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 10 %
vitamin c: 0.9mg 1 %
folate: 59.1mcg 15 %
calcium: 160.4mg 16 %
iron: 1.8mg 10 %
magnesium: 24.2mg 9 %
potassium: 240.1mg 7 %
sodium: 633mg 25 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 32 %
calories from fat: 175.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved