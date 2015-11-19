Sausage Popover

Rating: 3 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a classic southern dish, a filling comfort food that looks nice enough for company but is a family weekend staple. Serve with a colorful bowl of mixed fruit salad.

By Barbara

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch square pan.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Stir corn, mushrooms, 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, and 1/2 can French-fried onions into sausage until well combined. Pour mixture into the prepared square pan.

  • Whisk flour, milk, eggs, oil, and chili powder together in a bowl until smooth; pour over sausage mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Top mixture with remaining 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese and 1/2 can French-fried onions. Bake until cheese is melted, about 3 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 77.7mg; sodium 633mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

