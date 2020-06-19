Homemade Sweet Zucchini Relish

This is a family favorite! A simple DIY that everyone will love! This is a family recipe from my Grandma, Penny Faust. One of my favorite childhood memories was watching my mom can her sweet zucchini relish. Yum! We use it in anything from homemade dressings, potato salad, egg salad, tuna salad...etc.
Agreed, after sitting overnight....rinse and sieve the zucchini/onion mixture twice. Of note similar process with a cucumber relish I make...I bring vinegar and sugar to a boil. Mix spices together and add making sure it doesn't clump. Reduce heat and add cornstarch ( mix with enough water to dissolve). Make sure mixture isn't boiling or can clump when adding cornstarch. Then I add the zucchini mash and red pepper. Stir and heat through.....Yum! Plus a great sense of accomplishment!
Agreed, after sitting overnight....rinse and sieve the zucchini/onion mixture twice. Of note similar process with a cucumber relish I make...I bring vinegar and sugar to a boil. Mix spices together and add making sure it doesn't clump. Reduce heat and add cornstarch ( mix with enough water to dissolve). Make sure mixture isn't boiling or can clump when adding cornstarch. Then I add the zucchini mash and red pepper. Stir and heat through.....Yum! Plus a great sense of accomplishment!
Making this again this year! It is a family favorite in deviled eggs, on brats, hot dogs and many other recipes. I do cut back on the sugar to try and keep it a little healthier. This is a great recipe for beginner canners.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2017
One step is missing. After removing the mix from the refrigerator: Pour into a collinder. Drain. Rinse. Drain. THEN...transfer then into a large pot on the stove. Also, when I add the cornstarch, I first mix it with around 2 tbsp of milk.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.