Egg Stuffed Zucchini

3.6
6 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is my husband's all-time favorite recipe! Garnish with parsley sprigs if desired.

Recipe by galyha

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Scoop pulp out of zucchini halves, leaving a 1/4-inch border, using a spoon. Chop pulp and set aside.

  • Place zucchini shells, cut-side down, in a large skillet; pour in water. Cover skillet and bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until zucchini are slightly tender, about 5 minutes. Drain water from skillet and turn zucchini shells over in the skillet and sprinkle with salt.

  • Heat margarine in a separate skillet over medium heat; cook and stir zucchini pulp and tomato in the melted margarine until tender, about 3 minutes. Stir eggs, walnuts, 1/4 teaspoon salt, pepper, and basil into tomato mixture; cook, lifting thickened portions with spatula to let uncooked portions of egg flow to bottom, until eggs are set but still moist, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Spoon egg mixture into zucchini shells. Sprinkle Cheddar cheese over egg mixture and cover skillet. Cook over low heat until cheese melts, about 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 19.1g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 31.8g; cholesterol 222.2mg; sodium 506.9mg. Full Nutrition
