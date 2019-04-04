Egg Stuffed Zucchini
This is my husband's all-time favorite recipe! Garnish with parsley sprigs if desired.
This is my husband's all-time favorite recipe! Garnish with parsley sprigs if desired.
turned out great, pretty easy to make and yummy should eat right away when warmRead More
My husband will eat almost anything but said this was so bad. I made it just the way the recipe said and used no substitutions.Read More
My husband will eat almost anything but said this was so bad. I made it just the way the recipe said and used no substitutions.
So bland /tasteless ; but looked good.
turned out great, pretty easy to make and yummy should eat right away when warm
Very good! This makes a meal in itself. Difference: I had only two of the zucchini instead of four and each were about seven inches long. The egg mixture made a good half inch/inch of topping which we preferred. Instead of walnuts used dry roasted pecans that were on hand. This saved the toasting step, too. The eggs were brown cage free and made a much fuller taste than egg substitute. Added fresh fruit slices to fill out the plate. Company meal!
I made this today and it was like having breakfast at a 5 star restaurant!
Absolutely delicious! I made the recipe as written, except I didn't roast the walnuts. I also was careful not to over cook the zucchini. I used all organic ingredients, farm eggs and garden tomatoes and zucchinis. II also used fresh basil instead of dried. I will definitely make this again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections