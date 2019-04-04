Cold-Brewed Coffee

In this recipe, coffee brewed slowly in cold water is less acidic than hot-brewed. You can use this concentrate straight over ice or microwave half a mug of coffee and then add a half cup of boiling water for quick hot coffee. Develop your own ratio of coffee to water for your custom brew.
Cold brewing makes your iced coffee have a smooth tastes as opposed to hot brewing and then chilling which makes it bitter. Love this recipe. I keep it in the fridge and everyone ads their own creamer and sugar for their tastes. Also, the flavored syrups for coffee work nicely for this recipe.
This is the exact recipe that came with our Cold Brew Coffee Maker. I make iced lattes with this recipe on a daily basis. 2oz (or more) cold brew concentrate and 6oz milk, plus ice and a little vanilla syrup. Delicious!! Make sure when you pour the water over the coarsely ground coffee, that you pour it slowly in a circular motion so all the grounds get wet, with no air pockets. No need to stir, and no need to refrigerate until AFTER you strain the grounds out. I let it steep for 12-16 hours.
This technique is brilliant (first heard about it from Rhee Drummond, the PIoneer Woman of Cooking channel). I make this in huge quantities because I go thru gallons of this in hot weather. It is super, and is better than any commercial iced coffee you can buy. It's a bit messy to clean up, but worth every drop. And if you cold brew a gallon, it lasts if refrigerated.
I agree with the other reviewer that this coffee tastes like coffee smells. I've made this a few times and have always had to use fine grind coffee so my ratio is about 150 grams of coffee to 1 liter of water. Diluted with hot water, it has a smooth texture and flavor. Cold over ice is just fantastic! Thank you for the recipe.
Drip brewed coffee had begun to make our tummies unhappy. Getting older stinks, lemme tell ya. I've been doing the cold brew thing for the past few months and we can enjoy our coffee again. I just put as much coffee as I'd use to make a full pot in a quart mason jar, fill with water, cover and shake a bit. Then, after 24 hours, strain it through a Melitta cone type filter. Makes super coffee hot or cold.
I've made this with more expensive coffees like Starbucks and with cheaper brands like Folgers and even store brands...it all turns out smooth and easy to drink. Great alone or as an ingredient in drinks!!
Cazuela, You're a genius! I pay over $4 a cup for Starbucks cold brewed coffee, and this is even better!!! Smooth, not bitter and ALWAYS in my fridge! Thanks so much for sharing; you're saving me a ton of money =)
Fantastic. I'm new to cold brew and looked up a few recipes/combinations. This one works great for me and tastes awesome... You control the 'potency' when you add this concentrate to water to have some coffee. I just made second batch today. Easy and excellent. Here are my slightly modified directions: 1. Krups coffee bean grinder settings: Coarseness #8 and number of cups to 11. 2. Fill hopper with beans and grind. Will take two full hopper grinds for the 8oz of beans. 3. Put coffee grounds in a large container(1/2 Gal mason jar). Slowly pour water over the grounds. 4. Gently stir with slotted wooden spoon to create a slurry 5. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and steep at room temperature for 18 to 24 hours. TIP #1: Gently stir again once every 4-8Hrs with slotted wooden spoon TIP #2: .5Lb = 8oz = 227g = 3C Unground beans
I've seen 2 different ratios for cold brew coffee - 2 cups coffee and 4 cups water OR 1 cup coffee and 4 cups water. I guess it depends on personal preference. Be sure to use room temperature water and COARSELY ground, good quality coffee. Add the grounds, add the water, stir once then let it sit on the counter 12-24 hours without touching it! I bought a half gallon plastic jug with a lid at Dollar Tree. for this purpose. I usually strain it using my coffee maker's filter holder and a regular filter. I have also used cheesecloth (from the Dollar Tree) but the filter works just as well IMO. Then "season" it any way you wish - half and half, evaporated skim milk, syrup, etc. Saves me a ton of money and tastes great! Oh yes, store the final product in the fridge.
I tried cold brew coffee at a coffee shop and loved it. I immediately looked up how to make it myself. I made mine in a sprouting jar. The lid is a strainer. When it was done brewing I put a coffee filter in a food strainer. I left the lid on the jar and pouring the coffee in the coffee filter lined food strainer. Most of the grounds remained in the sprouting jar. Next time I make it I think I will put the ground coffee in coffee filters and tie them up and then I will put them in water. Like a tea bag. I'm thinking that might work and will be much easier clean up
I've made cold brew coffee-- similar ratio to this one. i mix it 50-50 with cold water for my iced coffee double the recipe if you are buying a lb of unground coffee (i';d up it to 10 cups of water too) if you get 12 oz pre ground (like most of the coffee on the shelves at my store) bag, use 8 cups of water completely awesome tasting though
As a tip to anyone that will go to the trouble of making cold brewed coffee. If your intent is a less bitter easier on the stomach result it's time for you to start roasting your own coffee. I've been roasting now for almost ten years and by doing so have never had a better cup of coffee and never will it be bitter or cause stomach issues. As well you can have such a variety of beans to try that you'll never be in a rut with the same old coffee.
I have always been disappointed with coffee. This is wonderful. I made it just as written. You can do anything with the finished product. Makes great lattes. Thanks for the recipe, I will be using this often.
This is way too much coffee for the amount of water. I've made cold brew before but couldn't find my notes on the ratio. So I started to weigh out 1/2 pound of coffee, and knew right away this wasn't right. More like 1 cup of coffee grounds to 4 1/2 cups of water.
Just something I’ve learned. You want a coarser grind. It’s supposed to be less bitter that way. I’m fasting 20 hours a day so I can have black coffee, water or tea. I’ve never been a coffee drinker so it’s been difficult. I decided to try cold brew. It just so happens that one day I was at Costco and they were having a coffee sampling and it turns out that Josie’s espresso is the least bitter and when you use it to make cold brew coffee it’s incredible. Just a little something I learned. Also once you grind it then measure it out.
I love Cold Brew and I usually make myself to last me a couple of days.
My current setup - Fellow ODE Grinder, Hario Cold Brew Bottle ~ 13 Hour brew.
I made an app to track your Home Cold Brews! Simply create a new brew, add categorization, slide the timer to your desired length, and you're off! You will get also notified when your brew is done so you can take it out at the time you want.
Try out Brewli :) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/brewli-cold-brew-tracker/id1606796873
Its half a CUP of coffee grounds. Not half a pound!!! This was the first and only cold brew recipe I looked at when our coffee maker bit the dust. It was late, I was tired and I started grinding coffee grounds and weighing them out and something seemed off. Only then did I compare to other recipes I realized what went wrong here. Otherwise decent recipe. I wanted something basic to cold brewing and typo aside, it fit the bill.
