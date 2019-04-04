Cold-Brewed Coffee

In this recipe, coffee brewed slowly in cold water is less acidic than hot-brewed. You can use this concentrate straight over ice or microwave half a mug of coffee and then add a half cup of boiling water for quick hot coffee. Develop your own ratio of coffee to water for your custom brew.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
18 hrs
total:
18 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put coffee grounds in a large container. Slowly pour water over grounds.

  • Cover bowl with plastic wrap and steep at room temperature for 18 to 24 hours.

  • Line a strainer with several layers of cheesecloth and place atop a pitcher; strain coffee through the cheesecloth into the pitcher. Discard the grounds. To get a clearer brew, strain coffee again through coffee filters. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
8 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.5g; sodium 12.9mg. Full Nutrition
