Creamy Cilantro Salad Dressing

This is my best take on the dressing that is used in the El Torito restaurants in southern California. Be sure to toss some roasted pepitas and crumbled Cotija or Manchengo cheese on top of your salad for the full effect!
Delicious! I also added a little squeeze of lime juice and coarsely chopped cilantro to a quick steak salad (made from leftover steak) - it transformed it into a summery fresh dish my family loved! Thank you for sharing!
This is just what I was looking for, a great approximation of El Torito Grill's dressing to put atop grilled romaine salad, with chopped tomatoes and some crushed tortilla chips. A HUGE hit. I use 2-4oz cans of roasted chilis in place of the Anaheim, low fat mayo, and I reduce the oil, using ¼ c olive oil. I also find I prefer the fuller flavor of grated Parmesan to the traditional Cotija in the dressing (but sprinkle the Cotija on the finished salad. This dressing is also a great dip (I use one cup LF sour cream and ½ cup LF mayo), for chips, veggies, on top of roasted potatoes, spread on sandwiches, and swirled into tomato soup. If you like cilantro, TRY THIS RECIPE.
Oh my gosh! This recipe is a stroke of genius! I don't know how Jim M. did this but I am so glad he did. I used to only buy the bottled El Torito dressing once in a while on a splurge and then use it sparingly ... on fish tacos which is our favorite use of it. I like making foods from scratch and especially "copy cat" recipes. Maybe I will post my "copy" of Chevy's Restaurant (Southern Calif. again) with my own twists. I also roast the tomatoes and onions on our patio "chimenea" with a little grill place on top like I did for the Anaheim pepper for this dressing recipe. The dressing already was tasting heavenly even before I put the cilantro it. It is so much better than the bottled; you can taste the little crunchy pepitas much better. I cut the recipe in half as we are empty nesters now and it still made a little more than 12 oz. plus what I ate off the spatula! I used my 4 or 5 cup food processor for this half recipe and it was perfect. ( I don't like my blender.) Oh, I am one happy camper. Thank YOU! I wanted to post my photo of the dressing in a large canning jar, but the pixels were too big. :-(
Wonderful! Since I love garlic, I went too far & added a third clove...hopefully it will calm down in the fridge overnight. I did not use the egg substitute or sugar. Also, I only had one bunch of cilantro, but is still great! Thanks!
This was amazing and pretty spot on, even with my adjustments only because I didn't have these on hand: Anaheim peppers (substituted with roasted hatch green chilies) and cotija cheese (substituted with grated parmesean cheese). Thank you, this will be forever in the rotation.
This is so delicious! I had to substitute quite a few things because i forgot the list when shopping. things I subbed: olive oil instead of canola, 1/2 can of hatch green chili peppers instead of roasted Anaheim, 1/2 balsamic 1/2 rice vinegar. It is so thick and creamy and has a great zing of flavor. I will be making this weekly.
I love this dressing. When we still lived in Ca. Our favorite Sun. brunch was El Torito, and i always ate more than one salad just to get the dressing. And topped with pepitas and cotija, yummy. So thanks for this recipe,
