Creamy Cilantro Salad Dressing

This is my best take on the dressing that is used in the El Torito restaurants in southern California. Be sure to toss some roasted pepitas and crumbled Cotija or Manchengo cheese on top of your salad for the full effect!

Recipe by Jim M

Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend mayonnaise, canola oil, pumpkin seeds, water, vinegar, Cotija cheese, roasted chile peppers, garlic, salt, and pepper in a blender until smooth, about 1 minutes. Add cilantro in batches, blending each to incorporate completely before adding the next, 30 to 60 seconds per batch.

  • Pour dressing into an air-tight container and refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 6.7mg; sodium 145.1mg. Full Nutrition
