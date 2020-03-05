Raspberry Mazurkas

Rating: 4.53 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a super easy and delicious snack that is great for breakfast or after school! Kids enjoy helping because they get to use their hands.

By Brandie

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Prepare a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Mix flour, brown sugar, oats, coconut, and walnuts together in a bowl. Pour melted butter over the flour mixture and mix. The mixture should clump together easily when compressed.

  • Press about half the flour mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking dish; top with a layer of raspberry preserves. Finish by topping with the remaining flour mixture, patting lightly to complete the 'crust.'

  • Bake in preheated oven until browned, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool completely before cutting to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 25.4mg; sodium 81.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Most helpful positive review

LORIROBBINS
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2013
I wanted a fast and easy dessert to take to an informal dinner with friends. This turned out fabulously and was really simple to throw together. I also cut the flour to 2 cups and the butter to 1 cup, as others had recommend. I used pecans instead, due to a walnut allergy. Everyone loved them... An excellent recipe, thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

jhildreth99
Rating: 3 stars
12/25/2014
Very sweet very heavy. Will try again with the following changes: all fresh fruit rather than jam and cut the brown sugar in half. Will serve as dessert with light whipped cream or frozen yogurt to balance the heaviness. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
krwduke
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2013
I followed another user's recommendations and cut butter and flour down. Also used fresh raspberries (did not add any sugar to them). These turned out wonderful! I love simple recipes :-) Read More
Helpful
(8)
Shanna Darley Benson
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2017
I used fresh raspberries, strawberries, and fresh tart cherries. Heated them over stove and mushed them. Used apples sauce instead of butter, whole wheat flour, and 1/4 the sugar. Loved it, my kids couldn't get enough! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Caroline Macri
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2016
Very fast and easy. Used unsalted butter and added 1 tsp salt. Took others' advice on decreasing to 1 cup butter and 1 cup sugar. Baked at 375 for 25 minutes for more toasty nuts and brownness. Original time and temp seemed almost like cookie dough consistency. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Kelly K
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2014
This recipe is one of the easiest and most delicious and the kids LOVE them. I have made hundreds of things off of this site and this is the first review I have ever done But it deserves one. I just follow the recipe whenever I can but use what ever jam I have on hand. (raspberries generally dont grow well here so whatever I have preserved I use). I have even made these with coconut oil and left out the coconut flakes and that is wonderful as well. These are called something else but another reason I use this one instead is I like the name. lol try them you will love them! add more of these great little funny named things I will eat them and let you know! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Brandie
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2013
This was a very easy recipe to follow and the mazurkas were a huge hit with my family and with my husband's crew! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Melania
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2017
While visiting my friend she made this all measurements as is--minus the walnuts since her hubby can't have them then added a layer of fresh-picked red raspberries--and it was positively wonderfully delicious!! Spooned it up warm out of the oven topped with vanilla ice cream & ENJOYED!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
ziegewjm
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2013
Made this recipe with a few modifications. Only used 2 c. flour substituted pecans for walnuts (because that is what I had on hand) and reduced butter to 1 c. Also used fresh wild raspberries (no sugar or other ingredients) instead of jam as the filling. This was quick easy and delicious---a definite keeper! Read More
Helpful
(1)
