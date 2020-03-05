Raspberry Mazurkas

1 of 22

Rating: 5 stars I followed another user's recommendations and cut butter and flour down. Also used fresh raspberries (did not add any sugar to them). These turned out wonderful! I love simple recipes :-) Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I wanted a fast and easy dessert to take to an informal dinner with friends. This turned out fabulously and was really simple to throw together. I also cut the flour to 2 cups and the butter to 1 cup, as others had recommend. I used pecans instead, due to a walnut allergy. Everyone loved them... An excellent recipe, thanks for sharing! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I used fresh raspberries, strawberries, and fresh tart cherries. Heated them over stove and mushed them. Used apples sauce instead of butter, whole wheat flour, and 1/4 the sugar. Loved it, my kids couldn't get enough! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Very fast and easy. Used unsalted butter and added 1 tsp salt. Took others' advice on decreasing to 1 cup butter and 1 cup sugar. Baked at 375 for 25 minutes for more toasty nuts and brownness. Original time and temp seemed almost like cookie dough consistency. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is one of the easiest and most delicious and the kids LOVE them. I have made hundreds of things off of this site and this is the first review I have ever done But it deserves one. I just follow the recipe whenever I can but use what ever jam I have on hand. (raspberries generally dont grow well here so whatever I have preserved I use). I have even made these with coconut oil and left out the coconut flakes and that is wonderful as well. These are called something else but another reason I use this one instead is I like the name. lol try them you will love them! add more of these great little funny named things I will eat them and let you know! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This was a very easy recipe to follow and the mazurkas were a huge hit with my family and with my husband's crew! Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars Very sweet very heavy. Will try again with the following changes: all fresh fruit rather than jam and cut the brown sugar in half. Will serve as dessert with light whipped cream or frozen yogurt to balance the heaviness. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars While visiting my friend she made this all measurements as is--minus the walnuts since her hubby can't have them then added a layer of fresh-picked red raspberries--and it was positively wonderfully delicious!! Spooned it up warm out of the oven topped with vanilla ice cream & ENJOYED!!! Helpful (1)