Hot and Spicy Wing Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 20
Calories: 63.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 1g 2 %
carbohydrates: 3.7g 1 %
dietary fiber: 1.2g 5 %
sugars: 1.4g
fat: 5.6g 9 %
saturated fat: 3g 15 %
cholesterol: 12.2mg 4 %
vitamin a iu: 986.8IU 20 %
niacin equivalents: 0.6mg 5 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 14 %
vitamin c: 74mg 123 %
folate: 8.3mcg 2 %
calcium: 26mg 3 %
iron: 1.6mg 9 %
magnesium: 13.2mg 5 %
potassium: 199.1mg 6 %
sodium: 2419.2mg 97 %
calories from fat: 50
