Hot and Spicy Wing Sauce

Rating: 4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Hot and spicy very tasty. Dip your favorite meat into the sauce. Place on a serving dish and serve immediately.

By Country Boy

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat hot pepper sauce, butter, cumin, chili powder, red pepper flakes, white pepper, and tabasco chile pepper in a pot over medium heat. Simmer until flavors have developed and sauce is thickened, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 12.2mg; sodium 2419.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Daver607
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2020
The first time I used Frank's hot sauce instead of Tabasco - don't! It's much better with Tabasco! Had to adjust it down to the biggest bottle from the neighborhood store, and used homemade chili flakes. Tastes great, minor sweating, goes well with cold beer! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2016
I liked the different flavors in this and it was borderline too spicy but still good. The one issue I did have is that after 30 minutes of simmering over medium heat my sauce had reduced down so much that there wouldn't have been much of anything after an hour. I recommend turning the heat down to low. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Racine Chaney
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2019
Loved this recipe! It was a bit to spicy but great overall Read More
Chef Roy
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2017
Great sauce recipe! Family and I loved it and can't wait to make it again. Stick to the recipe! Read More
