Best Damn Chili
After years of adjustments I have found a recipe for all to enjoy. Previous ones were either too hot or too mild, this one even was to the liking of my finance who hates chili.
I halved this recipe but still kept the whole onion and peppers. I also couldn't find a red jalapeno, so used a green. The spice was just perfect for us and really had a great flavored soup base. Our guest don't eat spicy food at all and although they cleaned their bowls, they said it was a wee bit more spicy than they would make, but did like it. I didn't make the sour cream topping, since our guest don't really like cilantro, but it does sound good.Read More
The tomato paste was "way to much", it over powers the other spices. My advice is to start with about 4,OZ and add to it if not delete it altogether.Read More
My boyfriend raves about his ex girlfriends chili and I've never made chili before. I had to search and search for the perfect recipe to show her up. Lol found this recipe and decided to try it. I couldn't find red peppers so I used 3 jalapeños. I added a can of rotel chipotle tomatoes. Everything else kept the same. Took to work for chili cook off and I got tons of compliments and was told several times, best chili they ever ate including my boyfriend! Oh...and I won the contest. I make this often now. Best chili ever!!!
Absolutely a great recipe. I could not find a red jalapeno pepper so I used two large red chili peppers. I increased the chili powder and cumin to 3 tablespoons each because I like mine a bit more spicy. I always use Conecuh Sausage in my chili recipes so I added 3/4 pound of that, fried and cut into small pieces. I did not have fire roasted tomatoes so I used 1 can of regular Rotel instead. I could not find a Anaheim pepper so I used a Poblano pepper instead. I cooked this in my Crock Pot for 6 hours. Other than these modifications I followed the recipe as written. I considered my personal recipe to be the best out there but this one beat me hands down. It will become my new recipe from now on. Simply a blue ribbon recipe for chili.
I had to find a chili recipe for my office's chili cook off and found this recipe. Read the reviews, especially about the one that claimed to have won their work's cook off and decided to make it. Imagine my delight when I too won the chili cook off. Everyone at the office raved about it. It is hands down a winner and great tasting to boot. I prepared all the ingredients and fried the meat and veggies the night before, placed all the ingredients in the crockpot and put it in the fridge overnight. Cooked it over four hours on high in the crockpot the following day. The chili was nice and thick and tasty, cooked to perfection. Great choice.
Really good recipe with good depth of flavor. Although it seemed to be missing that umami element that makes you go, "oh my gosh!" and I'm entering it into a contest tomorrow being judged by some local celebrity chefs (I'm in Nashville). So I decided to take it in a bit of a Sante Fe direction and added diced Hatch green chilis and a 1.5 teaspoon of ground cinnamon. Now I got the "oh my gosh!"... I'm also using Mexican crema blended with cumin and cilantro to drizzle across the top and I am deep frying thin slices of the Hatch chilis to garnish for texture. I'm competing against 10 others so we'll see how I do! UPDATE: I took first place! Thanks again for the recipe...
My new go-to chili recipe. It is perfect.
I am the primary cook in my house and cooking is kinda a hobby of mine. Needles to say my 8 kids eat well. I have been using a recipe that my mom used to make that I had tweaked over the years. But decided it was time to try something new as and found this highly rated recipe. When I showed this to my wife for an ingredients run she thought I was nuts trying to make what sounds like a very spicy chili. Well I made a couple of minor mods and was very pleasantly surprised. My slightly modified version will be my new go to for chili. All of my kids liked it over grandma's recipe ad did all of my employees. 16 servings gone in the first 24 hours served and lots of compliments. No one complained that it was to spicy. Made a 36 serving batch of this chili since I have so many kids to feed and we like to freeze ready made meals. Since I have a variety of heat tolerances in my family I toned down the heat by only adding 1/2 of the chili powder the recipe called for. Also omitted the tomato paste as there were several people who had gripped about it. I also added cubed steak, pork sausage and black beans. Next time I'll make a bigger batch :)
I won the chili cook off at work with this recipe. It was very good.I used a dortmunder gold beer from Cleveland with mine.I also used great northern beans because I'm not a fan of kidney beans.
Delicious. Made exactly as directed (other than I only added 4 oz tomato paste) To all the reviewers who modified the recipe (other than the amount of tomato paste which must be a mistake), once you change the recipe, you are not reviewing this recipe anymore, but your own modified take of it. We want to know how this recipe is, not your version of it.
I made this recipe over the weekend and was very pleased with how it turned out. Very, very flavorful, just a really nice balance of all the different peppers and additions to the dish. I misread the ingredients and didn't buy enough tomato paste, so mine came out not quite as thick as the original recipe, but it definitely did not detract from its delishishness. The leftovers are even better than the first night. Next time I think I will make it with pork or steak or shredded beef. I would also recommend a dark beer and not the recommended coors light, or whatever. I believe I added a porter.
Omg....this is my husband's favorite chili recipe! I have made it with ground beef, deer meat, and also ground turkey. No matter what meat I have used, it turns out excellent!
I've never made chili before and made this recipe for a Poker Night of 10 guys. It was a hit!!! Didn't make the sour cream topping. Couldn't find a red jalapeño so I used 2 green jalapeños. As for the meat I used left over prime rib from Christmas dinner (about 3 lbs).
Very good chili! This was a hit at my fall colours gathering. Very tasty & great spicy/sweet combo of flavours. As per the suggestion on reviews, I reduced the tomato paste to half a 5 ounce can, I'm wondering if the 12 oz is a typo since I've really only seen this in a small 5 + ounce format. I also used 1 pound of pork and 1 pound of ground beef. I will definitely make this again.
I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this recipe! FINALLY; I have found THE chili recipe that I will be using from now on. I confess... I am a McCormick's chili seasoning person. but after this, NOT ANYMORE. All of the seasonings, the cumin, smoked paprika, fresh garlic, chili powder, etc are EXACTLY the flavors you want in this dish. The smoky cumin; I also added in coriander, which really adds to that smokiness and at the same time, adds that bright taste to this recipe. I didn't use the San Marzano tomatoes, but instead, used pureed tomatoes and the fire roasted tomatoes. Everything else, I kept the same. If you haven't tried this recipe yet, I encourage you to give this one a try. This is legit and Oh, so good!
WOW! Best chili I have ever had! I will be making this very often these cold months.
This is absolutely the best! I used two hand-minced meats: beef sirloin and center cut pork chops. I made this a three-bean chili: pinto, red kidney, and black beans. I omitted the wine and used Dortmunder Gold lager. Unbelievably wonderful!!! All other ingredients are spot-on. The flavor balance is superb.
I substituted ground turkey: Calories: 364 per serv. Sour Cream topping: 27 Calories per serving Will freeze the rest!
I mixed this recipe with a three bean, sweet potato and chipotle (vegetarian) chili recipe and OMG - it was amazing! I substituted faux ground beef, keeping it vegetarian, and everyone thought it was amazing. Flavor was not sacrificed at all. I'm already looking forward to making it again. Danny's tweaks made it perfect.
Used this recipe for a Chili competition.....got last place with only 3 votes out of 33 people and I voted for myself.
This was outstanding! It is definitely on the hot side but I loved the flavors. I did not add the Chipotle sauce (not sure if it would have added all that much to the flavors). I used green jalapeno chilis too as my store didn't have the red ones. Cooking suggestions. Saute the peppers/onion mixture in large pot which is big enough to dump the browned hamburger mixture and then tomato cans on top. Mix the dry spices in a bowl ahead of time while both meat and peppers are cooking. After combining and mixing the meat into the peppers and adding the tomato cans, stir in the dry spices you prepped ahead of time. I simmered this on the stove for 3+ hours before adding the beans. As much chili as there was, I recommend adding a third can of beans less the liquid in the can.
Just ate it for dinner tonight. My husband loves it! Changes: Eliminated the tomato paste (I don't want my chili to taste like tomato soup) Used only one can of kidney beans. Unless you like a lot of beans in your chili, use one can. Used a dark lager instead of light beer Comments: The sour cream and cilantro topping is easy and delicious. The slight sweetness to the chili comes from the use of the 1 T of brown sugar. If you don't want a slight sweetness, don't add the brown sugar. The sweetness is mitigated by the sour cream topping, and the flavors all blend together well. Will definitely make again! Plan to use for a party
I made this chili recipe for a chili cook off in the office. I am not a cook and had never made chili before so I looked for the best recipe on the internet and this popped up. I followed the recipe as close as I could. We went to Trader Joes, Sprouts, and Stater Brothers to get all of the ingredients. I couldn't find crushed San Marzano tomatoes, only peeled, so I used a potato masher to crush them with the puree liquid they came with. The kidney been cans were 15 oz. each and not 16 oz. Could not find the chipotle pepper sauce so I used chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. For wine, I used a Chardonnay Pinot Grigio. I forgot to put the beer in while cooking the beef, so I put it in after everything was combined in the pot. The butcher at Sprouts recommended the 80% ground beef because it has more fat in it giving a better consistency of meat taste. Drum Roll: I won the cook off. It is the "Best Chili Recipe."
With the amount of tomato paste, it was very tomato-y, more than I typically like. Straightforward to make.
Absolutely delicious. I did add half a can of tomato sauce & a can of Rotel tomatoes bc I like it "tomatoey", but it's an awesome recipe. Thank you!
We thought our chili recipe was fantastic, but this is truly the best we've ever made. We added an extra table spoon of Chipotle Pepper sauce to increase the heat. We really like the idea of adding the beans the last 30 minutes, this keeps them whole and not mush. I'm not sure if this little added step will be liked by all, but we rinse our beans, the liquid, sludge they are packed in add a grainy texture and flavor we have never liked in chili! Awesome Chili and worth all of the prep and ingredients!
I have made this several times now and I swear to God, every single time I make it I say the same thing: this is the best chili I've ever had. Every person who has tried it has loved it as well. I made the recipe as directed and a few times I added some more vegetables just for personal preference. The taste is just the same really. I don't particularly enjoy spicy food but this is just enough kick to make me keep going back bowl after bowl. Instead of chipotle pepper sauce, I use Goya Chipotle Peppers in Adobe Sauce. I finely chop one of the peppers and add some of the sauce to make about 1 tbls. Since the can holds about 4 recipes worth, I froze the rest to use another time amd it worked great. I don't bother making the topping, just because I'm lazy. :-) One of these days I will.
This is has become my go-to recipe for chili. I used to make "Chili By George." What makes this one stand apart is the Worcester sauce, smoked paprika, chipotle pepper sauce, and beef bullion. It adds a nice umami punch to the flavor profile.
I made a modified version - I used a recipe posted on allrecipes.com called "Darn Good chili" and this recipe in combination. I didn't use the hot peppers called for in this recipe - but I did use crushed chili pepper flakes. I used 1 six ounce can of tomato paste rather than 12 oz called for. I also used 2 whole bell peppers, 1 can diced tomatoes (left out the crushed tomatoes), 1 fresh tomato, 1 cup salsa and 1 cup pasta sauce (I used a store bought sauce with sausage, onion and bell pepper). I did use the wine and beer and all the spices called for save for paprika. I left out the bouillon cubes and worcestershire sauce. And I mixed ground beef as well as ground spicy italian sausage. It is quite spicy, but I like my chili with a kick.
This was no different than tomato soup! Despite my initial reluctance to all the tomatoes, I followed the directions exactly. And as I suspected the tomato was way too much. 12 ounces of tomato paste! Maybe it’s a typo. Too bad because I liked all the other ingredients but they just got overtaken by the tomato. I think 1-28oz can of tomatoes and 1- 6oz can of tomato paste would be a good start. Then maybe add the 14.5 can of the fire-roasted tomatoes if needed.
This is a great "base" recipe. DO NOT USE 12oz of tomato paste... egad that has to be a typo. I used like 2 T for a doubled recipe. Also, be careful with the spices, I love the combination, I use all of the ones listed here and they work well, but the quantities seemed sort of strange. I halved what was called for and worked from there.
Perfect blend and amount of spices and ingredients. We used black beans. I had smoked a brisket a few days ago and had left over meat from that. Wow. If you haven't tried brisket chili, consider it. Way better than using ground beef. I will be keeping this chili recipe. it's a winner.
This recipe is amazing with a couple of small changes, mainly to the directions. I always find that spices are so much better when they are cooked fully before adding to liquid, so I added the chili powder, cumin, paprika, basil, oregano, and black pepper to the meat after it was fully cooked and drained. This added such a depth to the flavor of this dish. The only other thing I changed was the white wine to red, again it gives such a richer flavor. I doubled this recipe and fed it to 18 hungry coworkers and they raved about it! This recipe is a keeper.
I used Sweet Italian Chicken Sausage and a little extra Cumin. Yum!
We loved this recipe! I had never made chili before, so this was my first recipe/time. I really recommend it. The following are the changes I made: My grocery store was out of Anaheim, so I substituted it for a Poblano Chile Pepper. I couldn't find red jalepeno, so I just used green jalapeno. I only used 2 lbs of ground beef vs. 2.5. If you want to make it Gluten Free use Ginger Ale in place of Light Beer. I substituted white grape juice with white wine because I don't like white wine and I didn't feel like buying 1 bottle for 1/2 cup of use. For the Chipotle Pepper Sauce, I don't know exactly if there are multiple kinds but my grocery store only had La Costena Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce. So I bought the 7oz can and poured out 1 to 1.5 tbsp of the sauce, which is all that is in the can really. I used 1 can of beans vs. 2 just because beans aren't really my jam.
I did 5 jalapeños instead, only 1 with the seeds. I did not add the beef bouillon cubes. Also instead of beef I did 1 pound ground turkey and 1 pound spicy sausage. I won the chili cook off at work with this recipe, against 15 other people. Great great recipe!!!!
I have never reviewed anything before but I have to tell you I loved this Chili. I followed exactly it was written and everyone loved it.
A bit too tomatoey. I'd Replace crushed tomatoes with diced. Cut tomato paste in half.
This had some unorthodox directions so I changed the order of some of the steps to suit my cooking style. Brown the beef, let it drain and cook the onions and peppers, add the beef back in and add the spices to let them roast for a minute before adding the liquid. It had nice flavor but needs to be punched up a little bit. Instead of chipotle sauce, I added a half teaspoon of chipotle chili powder as it's pretty strong. I didn't add the can of diced tomatoes and I'm glad that I didn't because the consistency of the chili was perfect. Maybe a little more chili powder and other spices next time. I use red wine, liked the beer flavor. I also only used one can of the kidney beans and that was perfect for us.
First time making chili and oh...my....god! It was delicious! I took the advice of many of you and used 5oz of tomato paste instead of 12oz, I used green jalapeños instead of red, and I drained about two thirds of the grease from the ground beef. By far, the best chili I ever had! The hubby loved it too....he said it was better than his mommas and he LOVES his mommas.
Outstanding recipe! Several ingredients I've not tried in my many years of experimentation (Smoked Paprika!). Thanks for posting and for all the great reviews! Agree with some of the other that the tomato is overkill. I only used 1/2 6 oz can Tom. Paste, 24 oz Marzano & 14.5 oz fire-roasted, turned out perfect. Here are the changes I made: This gave it a slightly hotter kick (slightly!) and a small lift or brightness in the flavor. All other ingredients and measures the same. - 3 lbs Ground Turkey with McCormick Hamburger Seasoning - 2 Cans Black Beans, 2 Cans Kindney Beans - 2 Green Jalapenos (couldn't find red) - +1 Orange Bell Pepper - 1/4 cup more Lea & Perkins - 1 Teaspoon Red Tobasco - 1 Teaspoon Cajun's Choice Blackening Spice - 1 extra Teaspoon Chipotle (Use Chalula! Fantastic hot sauce!) - +1 extra Garlic Clove Again thanks for such a great recipe! ~C
I made this chili recipe a months ago and won my chili cookoff. I used a yuegling beer because it was all I had and the beer flavor really came through a bit too strong. I would definitely use a beer like Budweiser next time. Also i added an extra 1/2 lb of ground beef to make it a bit meatier. All in all this recipe is great. Spicy without being overwhelmingly so it is satisfying to hot sauce heads like myself but also my 6 yr old can enjoy it as long as he has a glass of milk handly.
I'm sorry, I had high hopes for this recipe but it was wayyyyyy to tomatoey for our liking. Of course, I read the reviews AFTER making it and I fail to understand how somebody can give 5 stars to a recipe they had to alter and cut ingredients out of or add to.... Perhaps had I read the reviews beforehand it would have been better, but following the recipe to as written was not good.
I just made this Friday and it turned out great! I had to make it on the fly, so I had to wing it on a few ingredients, but it got rave reviews at our Boxer Club Chilli Cook Off.
I had to chuckle as we ate this..my guy kept telling me, "this is so good"! I have been making chili my whole life, but just moved to New Mexico from Minnesota, so now have access to really good, fresh chili peppers. This was just the right combination of heat and flavor. Definately will be making this again!
Excellent!!
awesome!!!!!!!!!!!!Just made it for my Dad's bday! I did add more jalepnos and chilli powderplus Guiness beer since i was out of wine! But it rocked! PERFECT! THANKS!! I used true chili meat per my Dad's request so i simmered this entire recipe thru the entire Texans football game and well into the Cowboys game and it was delicious! Cheers!
I think overall this was a really great recipe. I did leave out the chili sauce though, and it was lacking in things like beans- very liquidy. I left the chili sauce out because we have a bunch of kids who wouldnt have been able to take the heat. Otherwise, really good!
WAYYYY too much cumin! I wonder if it was a typo and suppose to be teaspoons not tablespoons? It ruined this dish for me and my family and wasted a lot of ingredients. I ended up having to make the whole recipe again without the cumin and mixed the two pots together.
My entire family loved it! I had to skip out on the hot sauce since I didn't have any but it still had a nice kick to it. I will definitely be making this again.
Hands down best Chili I've made! Perfect just as it is!
This chili was awesome. I made a few modifications, I did not add the beer, wine or beef bouillon cubes (I had none). I also diced fresh tomatoes -2 cups (instead of the canned fire roasted tomatoes) and 2 large onions. I used half ground beef and half ground turkey and I used a 15oz can of each of the following; light red kidney beans, dark red kidney beans, pinto beans and black beans (all drained). I added 32 ounces low sodium broth (no this was not too much liquid, as it evaporated alot as it simmered) and I added a bit more salt to taste. I didn’t wait to add the beans and simmered everything for 45 mins. I served it with a topping of plain sour cream and shredded cheddar cheese. I had to restraint myself from eating more that 2 bowls, lol.
I was very excited to try this recipe because it included so many ingredients that I like [want] in chili. The end result was okay but the chipotle sauce was too much for me... too much smoke flavor. I prefer my chili straight so didn't make the sour cream sauce at all. It's a good recipe but next time I will either eliminate the chipotle sauce or cut it way back. Thank you for this recipe!!
It is the best chili! I have made it twice with a couple minor tweaks. I never have Anaheim chili’s on hand so extra jalapeño it is for me. I used 3 varieties of beans, including a big can of Bush’s Baked beans that I needed to use up. Because I added the baked beans, I skipped the sugar. I only had one tiny can of tomato paste so I used an additional can of fire roasted tomatoes. My husband loved it! He said it is my best chili ever:)
This is the best. No matter how much I make, its gone the next day. I doubled the garlic, added celery 3 and carrots 2, double cumin. Every one asks for more.
This is my new go to Chili recipe. Followed the recipe as directed and loved it. Just the right amount of spice...not too hot and not too tame. Lasted my family of 5 (1 is a 3 year old) for 3 meals... I personally like a bit more veggies, so next time I will add some more peppers and onions. Also, I will make a double batch to put in the freezer for a quick workday dinner night.
SO delicious!! I only changed a couple of things, but I remember this recipe from before and a few things changed that I really liked about it so I kept them. The recipe used to call for steak sauce but they changed it to chipotle sauce, but I used bbq sauce. Also the recipe used to call for Bacon so I kept that element. definitely worth and a delicious touch. I plan on making this for my christmas party at work, there's no way anyone can say no to it!!
I did not have any wine at the time I 1st made this, so I substituted it with a 2nd beer.....and viola "2 Beer, 3 Pepper Chili" was born! I can never find red jalapenos, so the green jalapenos service just as well. The depth and layers of flavor are amazing! I get raves on the yum factor!
I have not cooked for years since I have been spoilt by a chef in the house. Woke up yesterday and decided I wanted the best chili in the world for dinner. Found the site, found the recipe and off to the grocery store I went. I have not been there for a while either so it took awhile. Spend the afternoon cooking with my youngest son. My oldest son had 2 friends over plus house hold staff. I cooked 2,5KG of minced beef plus the other ingredients. So five hungry boys sat down for dinner ranging from 16 years old to 50. What can I tell you they had 4 rounds each of chili just leaving me enough for a spare for my brekkie. Oh so I thought. When I woke up this am the kitchen was a mess and they boys had been up all night finishing off the Chili. You can't beat that. Ever. Thanks for a great recipe and straight forward instructions on how to cook it. I forgot the wine and didn't have any brown sugar nor smoked paprika but made it out well anyways. Keep it up! Fredrik
Meh. Not impressed. I even spruced this up with the following additions/changes: Swapped out 1.5 lbs of the ground beef with stew meat and short ribs, 1 tbsp of cayenne, added an additional jalapeño and a habanero (still wasn’t the least bit spicy!), cut the tomato paste in half based on other reviews (SO glad I did this) and added 5 pieces of cooked bacon. It had a nice hearty flavor but wasn’t spicy and lacked some depth. Next time I’ll do the same changes plus adding a couple of Serrano peppers, more salt and pepper and more chili powder.
BEST. CHILI. EVER. I like to make it a day ahead, or two -- it just gets better and better, if that's even possible.
First time making chili -- so proud of myself! I think the beer and wine were a great touch. I added a bit of chocolate and cinnamon for extra warmth. This was so yummy especially paired with cheese, sour cream, and Fritos.
I simply loved this recipe! The best chili ever! Thanks for sharing this recipe:)
Amazing recipe! I followed the recipe minus the white wine and only used 1 can of beans. It came out perfect and had just the right amount of heat. This was my first time making chili and I don't think I will use another recipe
Would never make chili with the ingredients in pasta sauce/gravy. Wine?? Basil??? I'm from Arizona, that's NY chili or something...No bueno...
Instead of using all ground beef, I used 1 pound of hot Italian sausage to add extra heat and flavor. I also omitted the can of tomato paste as I didn't want it to taste to tomato-ey. This recipe was delicious! Brought it to a work potluck and received tons of compliments. I'll definitely be making it again soon!
It probably would have been a pretty decent chilli recipe without the tomato paste.
If you want to eat a jar of Ragu, then you should make this recipe. WAY TOO MUCH TOMATOES. You cannot even taste any other flavor. Wasted $40 on this piece of bland, tomatoey, garbage.
I won the office chili cook off because of this recipe! Thanks much!!! It takes 3-4 hours to cook, but this recipe is the best! Totally worth the time.
I used this recipe for my chili, but made some changes that I think made it for sure the best chili ever. I wood fired and smoked chopped steak and kielbasi along with the hamburger for 2 hours before starting the chili. Also I used more jalapeno and bell peppers, and didn't use the Anaheim pepper. It was too hard to find at the grocery store here. I also used a sweet onion and a red onion both. In the end I threw in five slices of pepper jack cheese to the pot and mixed it until melted into the chili. It was a fantastic addition.
I used half of the tomato paste based on the previous comments and it was still too tomatoey. I also ended up adding a lot more of the seasonings. My suggestion would be to not use any tomato paste at all and just the crushed tomatoes. Also, I’d use half or all of the seasonings in the meat or in the peppers instead of adding to the boiled water..I think that would make it more flavorful.
I made this for chilli cook off at the curling club. I am not familiar with hot peppers and did not realize that I should remove the seeds and pulp from the peppers that they contain the heat. Needless to say the chilli was very hot so I added 2 cups of cheddar cheese. I still found it hot but it was a big hit. I also made the topping and everyone loved the extra flavour. You will notice in the photo that I doubled the recipe.
my favorite chili recipe. great well rounded flavor with just the perfect amount of spice
100% agree! Delicious!
Tbis is the best chili! I omitted the beans (we arent a bean family). It is more sweet than spicy but very meat and a nice rich chili soup.
Great recipe! Only changes I made... Only 6 oz. of tomato paste (instead of 12) and 3 cans of kidney beans.(instead of 2). Really deep flavor and super texture... Smooth and chunky at the same time. I would make again!
Yum!! I would reduce the worcestershire sauce, throw in a few cayenne flecks and a smidge more cumin. I use dark stout in my chile instead of wine. But these spice proportions are right on - daughter hates hot, son loves hot and I sit in the middle which is where this lands.
Best chili on this site. Easiest to modify to your taste. The tomato paste is an error- meant to say one can of 4-6 oz. Otherwise fantastic.
HOLY COW! I am into the 2.3 hour of making this and each time I taste it, I just want to eat it all, and while I had planned to give half of it to a neighbor...not this time! Fabulous flavor!!! I made exactly as written and I have not yet even attempted to add the sour cream stuff. i am nor sure what makes it so deliciously unusual, but perhaps because I have never previously used RED jalapenos! Thanks!!!!!
I just won the Chili Cook Off at the office today. I followed the recipe to the T, I just added london broil chunks in addition to the ground beef. Thanks for sharing!
I don't usually comment on recipes; however, this one I can't let slide by. It is FANTASTIC! ! Five starts indeed!
Lots of ingredients, but I had most of them. Delicious!!! I'll stick with this recipe.
This chili was the best I have ever had. Not too spicy and even better the next day!
First time ever making chili and my girlfriend and best friend love it! We all did... I made a few changes * added another 1/2 teaspoon of salt * added another 1/2 envelope of beef bouillon * substituted dried basil for dried cilantro * added 1/2 a teaspoon of adobo * used 8oz of tomato paste instead of 12oz Great balance between mild and spicy :-)
It was quite labor intensive and the flavor was good, not great! Not worth the effort. Too much tomato flavor, if I were to make it again, I'd cut the tomato paste in half.
I also made this for a chili cook-off and won in two categories! Best overall chili and best after taste. Only changes were green jalapenos instead of red and 6 oz of tomato paste instead of 12 per another review recommendation. Great recipe! Don't let the long list of ingredients scare you off!
First time I made chili and it was awesome! Didn't change a thing. Wait, couldn't find the Anaheim Chile Pepper so I used Dried D'Arbol Chile.
Made it with red wine instead of white white, IPA instead of light beer, and just fresh green jalapeños instead of Aneheim and red jalapeño. Topped it with fresh cilantro, fresh jalapeños, and avocado. Pretty good!
I didn't add all the tom paste it was just too much, also I think it has too much cumin, but that is for personal taste. It has great flavor. I was shocked with adding beer and white wine to chili but had to try it.... I'll never go back.
Yes, I also reduced the tomato paste as suggested and I used a poblano instead of an Anaheim out of necessity. I also added red pepper flakes and cayenne. The only other change was I added a little chipotle sauce from a can of chipotle peppers. I don't love chipotle so just added a bit. Amazing
This really is the best chili recipe and “the” go-to for anytime we crave this comfort dish. The recipe is excellent as is. Lately, I’ve been swapping out a can of kidney beans for sweet corn kernels and it adds a little sweetness and texture—can’t beat spicy sweet! And, in case you’re wondering about the serving size measurement, there are 16 cups total. If you’re using 3 lbs of lean ground beef, total calories are 6,500, or ~406 cals per cup. If you use 3 lbs ground turkey, it’s 5,500 total calories, or ~344 cals per cup. That doesn’t include the sour cream topping.
This was the perfect chili recipe for a cold winter weekend. My husband and I loved this and so did some of my husband's friends who got leftovers on Sunday. I made some tiny substitutions, I used Yuengling beer, my store only had green jalapenos, I only had one 6oz of tomato paste, and I didn't have pepper sauce so I used some Goya hot sauce instead. Also, I topped with sour cream, no cilantro, and fresh Havarti. We will for sure make this again!
The recipe turned out great. I’ll make no changes
The name stands correct. It is the best chili! My entire family loved it!!
Perfection! People were practically weeping this chili was so good. Small Additions: I wasn't shy with the beer. I used an amber ale and put in two bottles. I also added a chunk of dark chocolate.
This turned out amazing. Rich in colour and bold flavour. I halved the recipe but used the same amount of peppers and onion. Did not add beer. Used fresh herbs. Had leftovers the next day with chips and the sour cream mixture....the flavours in the chili had really intensified. Best darn chili ever without a doubt.
Well done, this chili is fabulous!
I won my chili cook off at work with this starting recipe. I added venison, and Neeses Sausage, coco powder, cilantro, and just kept playing with it. And the sour cream sauce i added lime juice that made it excellent.
I am not a lover of spicy foods, so I didn't use fresh peppers, but used half of a can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce and instead of tomato paste I added a small can of rotel tomatoes with green chilies. This is one of the nest stating chilis I ever had. Will make again.