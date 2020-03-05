Best Damn Chili

I am the primary cook in my house and cooking is kinda a hobby of mine. Needles to say my 8 kids eat well. I have been using a recipe that my mom used to make that I had tweaked over the years. But decided it was time to try something new as and found this highly rated recipe. When I showed this to my wife for an ingredients run she thought I was nuts trying to make what sounds like a very spicy chili. Well I made a couple of minor mods and was very pleasantly surprised. My slightly modified version will be my new go to for chili. All of my kids liked it over grandma's recipe ad did all of my employees. 16 servings gone in the first 24 hours served and lots of compliments. No one complained that it was to spicy. Made a 36 serving batch of this chili since I have so many kids to feed and we like to freeze ready made meals. Since I have a variety of heat tolerances in my family I toned down the heat by only adding 1/2 of the chili powder the recipe called for. Also omitted the tomato paste as there were several people who had gripped about it. I also added cubed steak, pork sausage and black beans. Next time I'll make a bigger batch :)