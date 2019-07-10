Elk Steak Marinade

Marinade for elk steak.

Recipe by bhartkopf

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Whisk canola oil, onion, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, garlic powder, and pepper in a bowl until marinade is well mixed. Place elk steak in a large resealable plastic bag and pour marinade over meat. Coat meat with marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours, turning occasionally.

  • Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate. Drain elk steak and discard marinade.

  • Cook steaks on the preheated grill until they are beginning to firm and are hot and slightly pink in the center, 5 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 140 degrees F (60 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 32.5g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 77.6mg; sodium 332.5mg. Full Nutrition
