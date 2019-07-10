Elk Steak Marinade
Marinade for elk steak.
this waz really good but marinade yer meat 24 hours to 2 days..best used on grill...really good!! susanlynne
Incredible! Marinated for 24 hours and it grilled perfect following the directions/temps. Elk usually sticks to the grill but this marinade made it flip easily. Will use this recipe every time on elk steaks!
I loved it and only marinaded the elk for 2 hours. Very tasty.
I made slight changes based on my hubby's dislike of onions, and he said it was the best elk he'd ever eaten. I swapped minced garlic for the minced onion, but to still get a little of the onion flavor, swapped onion powder for the garlic powder. Used garlic pepper blend in placed of the black pepper. The first time I made this, it was just enough for 5 palm-sized pieces of backstrap - perfect. I doubled it the next time for 1.5 lbs of leg steaks - enough steak to comfortably fill a quart-zize zip bag, and I found that I probably didn't need to do so. I don't think you need to increase the marinade if you're using a baggie, but definitely would if marinating in a bowl or similar container.
Excellent marinade. I had to quadruple this, however, as it makes a tiny amount. I couldn't figure out if it was supposed to absorb completely, but that's not how I'm used to marinating meat so I made more. Hubs asked me to add liquid smoke, so I did, and I added minced garlic as well. Didn't have elk, just used hubs' family farmed beef steaks. Everyone loved it. Thanks for the recipe.
I have used this recipe several times for elk steak and the results are amazing. I have used dehydrated onions mostly (great time and tear saver) and am using coconut aminos instead of soy sauce. I recently marinated a small elk roast in this recipe and then roasted it for 40 minutes (which may have been 5 minutes too many). The roast came out flavorful, tender and moist. I usually only marinate for a couple hours unless its really gamey meat.
First time I've made elk! Thanks Brother Don! I quadrupled the recipe to cover 3 large steaks with enough marinade. Put all in a ziploc, and let marinate for 2 1/2 days. Turned a few times. REEEEEALLY delicious. Nicely Flavored what I think is pretty bland meat (no fat). Highly recommend. :)
Excellent marinade, this version I sliced the rump steaks into strips for an Asian noodle Pancit recipe. The Elk was still partially frozen to make similar sized strips. Sauteed the meat to release the juices from the marinade added garlic onions minced carrots diced red bells and then added the canton noodles. Put more water to mix with the juices and allow the noodles to absorb the added liquid. Finalized with cilantro ..... the marinade added so much flavor and the meat stayed moist, Awesome will use this marinade for lots of meals!
only marinated for 45 min. and it was so freaking good, don't want to kill the taste of the elk. Added minced jalapeño.
Made this for dh last night, he loved it! also the elk which was a medallion so not too much. It marinated for only about 45 minutes then I fried it in a cast iron hot frying pan....2 mins on one side and about 3 on other..perfectly pink inside and really tender! his first time eating elk, but not the last! (I'm a vegetarian :-)
Was awesome, marinate overnight if possible and grill high so you sear it well and it's still rare inside. Superb!
Fantastic. I am going to use this for all types of steak in the future. But really good with Elk.
Great marinade! Let both T-Bone and Tomahawk Elk Ribeyes marinade for 6 hrs at room temp and then seared in hot cast iron to mid-rare and let rest for 5 mins. Our dinner guests thought the steaks were delicious!
Super yummy on our elk steaks which we cooked on the grill.
Really good! I only marinated it for 2 hours and cooked it on the George Foreman and it turned out great. Not gamey at all. I am a hugeeee onion fan, but plan to only use half the dried onions the next time I make it as they were slightly overpowering.
I've never tried elk before, but my sister gave me some. I marinated the meat for two days. it was great! no gamey taste at all. I served with a sauce of mayo, wasabi and lemon juice for just a bit of kick. this recipe made me an elk fan. can't wait to let my sister know!
Wow. Works great on both elk and venison.
Excellent Recipe! I only marinated in the frigerator for about 30 minutes and it was still excellent!
Marinaded for 6 hours and then grilled on barbecue. It had great flavor, I wouldn't recommend marinating overnight because the elk has such a great flavor on its own. Served it with grilled asparagus and gnocchi with Gorgonzola sauce which played nicely off the steak flavor.
Taste was good. I found the cooking direction were too long. Some were overdone when I cooked it 5 min. total time(3 min one side 2 other side still too long) I would do med to med/high grill 2 min each side until internal temp of 120-140.
This will be a regular -elkcellent :o)
I figure that I should rate this already as it is one of the marinades that I keep coming back to. I sometimes change things up if I don't have these ingredients on hand, but it does not seem to matter, everyone loves it. I use it for steaks often.
This came out great! I marinated a big batch and made it two ways. First night skillet fried and second night on the grill. We all enjoyed it both ways. I used a bunch of green onion instead of the regular onion. The first night's batch only marinated a few hours but was still excellent.
Absolutely awesome and perfect! It could not have been any better!
Great recipe!
Tripled the recipe, followed it perfectly and it was wonderful. I don't really eat wild game so when I do it's got to taste amazing. Marinated it for 26 hours. I made it for a cookout so I used the beer marinade off this site also (half liked half didn't), but everyone liked this one.
Followed the recipe exactly except substituted olive oil for the canola (because that's what I had on hand). Marinated my elk steaks in it over night and grilled them the following afternoon. Very good. Shared with some friends, and ended up sharing this recipe as well.
