Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

I love these! I'm doing keto, loving it, having success, and these go perfectly with my way of eating. I like my peppers hot, so I scraped out some of the seeds and white ribs, maybe half, and these peppers were hot enough. I stuffed the jalapeno halves with the cheese/cream cheese mixture, then wrapped each one tightly with a slice of bacon, secured with toothpicks. I baked them at 325 for ~40 minutes (trying to get the bacon cooked without overcooking the rest), and I cooked them on a rack over the cookie sheet. I also made a couple with pimento cheese, but I think I prefer the cream cheese version here. Here's what I learned: bacon shrinks! Next time I'll either precook the bacon a bit, or wrap the raw bacon more loosely using small-medium sized peppers because I want each one to be covered with bacon. I gave it 4 stars because I didn't like putting the halves together. But the way I made them I loved them. It was easy and I'll definitely make these again. Btw, I wear gloves when handling the peppers!