Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
12 appetizers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Mix cream cheese and Cheddar cheese together in a bowl until evenly blended. Fill each jalapeno half with the cheese mixture. Put halves back together and wrap each stuffed pepper with a slice of bacon. Arrange bacon-wrapped peppers on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is crispy, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 539.5mg. Full Nutrition
