Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers
Better than the typical poppers.
We loved these! Mine did take longer to cook, than stated (about 40 mins. or so), but other than that, they were great. I added a bit of garlic powder to the cheese mixture, just because. I was glad to use up some jalapenos from the garden...I will def be making thiese again~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)Read More
I have no idea what I did differently than everyone else, but these were so hot that we could not eat them. I'm not sure if the jalapenos I bought were another kind of pepper or WHAT. I love jalapeno poppers as an appetizer in a restaurant, but these went straight into the garbage. Also, the cheese oozed out of most of them because of the extended baking time (35 minutes).Read More
Everyone keeps saying they take longer than the recipe states. This is a very simple fix-I always pre-fry the bacon half way before I wrap the jalapenos. Then I broil them for 4-5 minutes instead of baking them, and they are awesome!!!!! People beg me to bring them to get-togethers!!!!
These were devine. I used November! garden Jalapenos and they were on the small side so I cut the bacon in thirds, just enough to go round and secure with toothpick and I also cooked them longer so the bacon was crisp but boy were they GOOD! This a great little snack to add to other little snacks that you can make ahead of time and serve for company. I NEVER write reviews butyou really have to try these. So much better than the fried poppers.
These are standard but good. To address some issues: 1) If the peppers are too hot, you may not have cleaned the ribs/veins/membranes well enough. Use a spoon and remove all the "light green/white" lines. This is where the heat is. 2) If your cheese is "melting out" you didn't use cream cheese or not enough. If you want to use just cheddar or another melty cheese, pre-cook the bacon so it is cooked but still limp, then reduce the cooking time in the oven. 3) If you like crispy bacon...cooking timn is about 35 mins. 4) Feel free to mix other things in with the cheese. Some barbecue seasonings and garlic salt work well.
They did take longer to cook than listed, although I like my bacon crisp. I switched to the broiler for 5-10 minutes longer and they were perfect.
Love em! I use small jalapenos and I substitute jack cheese for the cheddar. After I slice the peppers, I microwave them for 1 minute, then stuff them. I cut turkey bacon into thirds and lay it over the top instead of wrapping the pepper because it cooks the bacon more evenly. You can't tell the difference between the regular bacon and the turkey bacon once these things are done. They are DIVINE and it's the one thing all of my friends ask me to bring to any of our get togethers.
Delicious but they cook a little faster if you wrap the halves in bacon instead of putting the halves back together. Worth a try if you're considering this recipe.
This recipe is awesome and works terrific on the grill! I recommend cooking them in "halves" as opposed to putting the halves together (I used just 1/2 bacon slice per 1/2 jalepeno), and this also helps in a faster cooking time. For grilling, I'd also recommend to put toothpicks through each assembled piece to keep the bacon from falling off.
I wanted to make a some carb-friendly food for the 48th SB this year and these were a hit. The only real problem that I had is that I did not make enough. I did take the advice of a comment, to turn on the broiler on for a few minutes after the time to get crispier bacon, I love crispy bacon. I also used 1/2 bacon strips and didn't put the jalapeno halves back together, as the recipe said, and instead left them in halves. Great recipie! I will make these again.
These are delicious! I did what many others reviewers suggested by wrapping half a slice of bacon around half a stuffed pepper. To help keep the filling from leaking out I rolled the stuffed pepper in Panko crumbs before wrapping it with the bacon. It helped create a bit of crunch and gave the gooey filling something to stick to. I only needed a few tablespoons of crumbs so it was still carb friendly. Enjoy!
i made this recipe after reading some reviews. i added enough bread crumbs the make the cheese mixture stiff.it did not run all over when cooked.i also took the veins and seeds out of a couple peppers and mixed into the mixture as i like it spicy.i also precooked my bacon a little.i cut the pepper in half and just used half a strip placed over the top of each pepper did not wrap placed on a wire rack on top of an oven proof bowl.put in preheated oven at 350 degrees.was done in about 20 mins.then i set on broil for a couple of minutes to get bacon crisp.i saw a review where someone said this was so hot they could eat it.the recipe doesn,t say the pepper needs to be deseeded and deveined and even though i like it hotter than most folks i would highly advise you do so.i also used fresh picked pepper staight off the vine.long story short i loved it and will make again
Delicious! I mixed in canned crab meat, minced shrimp, and canned green chilies in the cheese mixture for a seafood version, very tasty!
Great recipe but I did have to cook them longer. Also I put mine on a rack with a pan underneath so it wasn't sitting in the bacon grease while it cooked.
This recipe is perfect! I added a spritz of lime juice, a pinch of garlic salt, and a pinch of minced Cilantro in the stuffing to spice it up a bit. I also found a brand of bacon which was jalepeño flavored. Otherwise, everything was great! Also, you may need a bit more cream and shredded cheese depending on the size of your peppers. And don't forget to run your fingernails along the inside of the jalepeños to get the spicy capsaicin out of the membrane! (:
husband loved what these and so did i! I did not wrap the poppers in bacon...instead i cooked the bacon and then crumbled it on top of the cream cheese/cheddar cheese mix. was fantabulous! :)
These. These are so unbelievably good. My mouth is watering just thinking about buying fresh jalapenos from the farmers' market in the summer so I can make these again. There are not enough words to express how good they are. Bacon. Jalapenos. Cheese. What more do you need?
Made this recipe today exactly how it said, turned out amazing!! I did cook them a little longer and put them in a glass baking dish. I should have made more they were gone in 3 min!! Everyone loved them
MAKE THESE! They are absolutely scrumptious, come together in a flash and only require a handful of ingredients. I whipped them up for Super Bowl game day - halve them, devein leaving a few seeds for spice, stuff, wrap, bake. Done. I served them with a chunky blue cheese dipping sauce. The addition of chopped green onions, cilantro and a hearty dash of roasted garlic powder was a no-brainer and added a depth of flavor that elevated this dish. I placed the halves on a raised rack so the bacon dripped off. Easy peasy and perfect! ENJOY ;)
I made these for a Superbowl party and they were tasty. We were trying to duplicate a local restaurant's method. This recipe was on target. I ground up the cheese in my small food processor and added 4 precooked turkey breakfast sausages (ground up) and a splash of lime juice. I pre-cooked the bacon slightly too as mentioned by other reviewers. We cooked ours 45 minutes too. Yummy. Will definitely make them again! Note: Be sure to buy one whole piece of bacon per popper. I cut mine in half and they were almost too small to wrap around once.
Very, very, very good. I also cut the Jalapenos in half, cut the bacon strips in half, and cooked the halves a bit longer (35 minutes). I also added 1/4 tsp. of garlic powder to the cheese mixture. I had never made these before, so I accidentally overstuffed the pepper halves and my cheese mixture somewhat "blew up" and made a mess. Easy to fix with a sharp knife. Will definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe.
These were amazing!! Like some of the other reviewers I added some garlic salt and made them as halves instead of putting the two pieces back together. My husband couldn't stop eating them! He said I could make those again anytime! I baked mine at 350 for roughly 15 minutes then put them under the broiler to crisp up the bacon to our personal liking. Came out perfect! Thanks for the great recipe! So simple and quick to make!
I bet you can't eat just one.
Simple and a perfect for a quick snack for 2!
My husband made these for the Father's Day get-to-gether we went to. Every one there told him he is going to have to make them every time we all hot together. He did great. They were so delicious. We tripled the recipe, but needed more. Thanks so much for sharing the recipe. We only added bacon bits to the recipe and baked them in half. Gtert is all I can say
Simple and great! Cooked them on the grill as an app. Also, using a Beer Cheese Dip as a filling or Buffalo Chicken Dip is a nice variation.
I've made these many times. Sometimes I add chopped grilled chicken and garlic to the stuffing. I also secure the bacon on the peppers with tooth picks and grill them. If you don't like things as hot you can scrape the seeds and veins out with a spoon, use rubber gloves if you have sensitive skin.
These are really good but I put cream cheese mixed with pork sausage fried up and drained of course then wrap with bacon & bake. Add Rotel too if you like. Yummy!
These poppers are fantastic, only change I made was placed a slice of bacon on top (the length of the pepper)instead of wrapping them. If you make these you won't be disappointed, and I will be making them again!!
OMG...these are so good...this is what I did.. I used 7 fresh jalapeno peppers that's all I had. I used I pack cream cheese and warmed it in microwave. I minced about 1/2 pound imitation crab meat in food processor with a little jack cheese. I stirred that in the cream cheese and added 1/4 c grated parmesian cheese... I juiced 1 lemon...about 1 tsp garlic powder...1/4 chopped green onion 1 tbsp fish sauce fresh ground black pepper I mixed this very well and stuffed the peppers...then I wrapped them in bacon and rolled them in brown sugar... I cooked them on a wire rack...with a cookie sheet wrapped in foil beneath...these are so good... Of course I always ask Holy Spirit to make them delicious...He never fails...
Made these today for my husband and he loved them. I rapped mine in halves instead of putting the halves back together, just because I was only using 4 peppers. I used half a piece of bacon on each so I had 8 to serve on the plate.
I absolutely love these and they are so easy! I put them on a rack so they didn't cook in their own grease and the bacon was perfectly crispy. It did take about 45 minutes though.
I also added some garlic powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper to taste in the cheese blend. I sprinkled bread crumbs on top, and I cut the bacon strips in half. Then I baked for 15 and then broiled for about 5 minutes on high. It was a hit at my Super Bowl party!
These are delicious! The only step I did differently, was not to put the halves together. I wrapped each half with the bacon, and baked about 20-30 minutes. Works just fine and you have double the amount!
I keep these as halves instead of putting the halves back together. I also partially cook the bacon before wrapping them. I use thin sliced bacon and use the whole slice for each jalapeno half and I cook them on a wire rack over the cookie sheet so the bacon gets crispy. I add garlic powder to the cream cheese mixture but I still feel like they need a little more excitement. I may experiment with different kinds of cheese and spices. Overall, they are good though.
Delicious!! I read several reviews before making this recipe and used several ideas to make this my own. I added garlic powder, green onions, smoked paprika, smoked gouda and I used TURKEY BACON! I honestly didn't think it would taste good using Turkey instead of real bacon but to my amazement, it was AWESOME!! I cooked them at 400 for 15min and then broiled for 6min. I will definitely make this again!!
Very good! Took about 40 min to cook and broiled last 5 min. Also wrapped halves and cooked instead of putting back together.
Delicious!!! Used Monterrey Jack instead of cheddar and baked for 30 minutes. Definitely going to make again!
super duper yummy ! I baked at 375 for an hour . The peppers served w/ranch lost all heat .
Most of my cheese melted out also, due to bacon not cooking as fast, I will try again with half or third pieces of bacon
I didn't put the halves back together and cooked longer... maybe 40ish mins. great recipe!
These were a hit in my house. I don't eat jalapeños usually but my husband and father in law do and they loved these. Thank you for great recipe.
I added 1 1/2 T of taco seasoning in with the cheese. Delicious!
Although I am allergic my boyfriend loved these.
So delicious with just 3 ingredients and cooking tweaks. Just use cream cheese. Some will still ooze out, but the majority stays in the jalapeño. Clean out all the seeds and veins. The longer you cook a pepper, the less spicy it is. It might be a bit soft but it makes it easy to bite into. Use a cheap aluminum broiler pan so that the bacon fat (yep, bacon has fat so be careful) collects in the bottom of the pan and then transfer the pepper halves to a cookie sheet before you broil so you don’t set the house on fire. And for bacon fans, use a whole piece per jalapeño half but it will take longer to make sure the bacon is done.
Loved this recipe! Left jalapeños halved and wrapped in bacon. Baked on cooling rack put on baking sheet so the fat would fall off and the bottoms would crisp up like the top. Added a bit of garlic and onion powder to cheese mixture.
awesome and simple. came out messy but tasted prefect
We had bumper crop of Jalapenos this summer and no tomatoes (thanks WI weather!) so needed a recipe to use up the peppers. REALLY delicious, a little putzy, but worth it! I like that you don't have to deep fry them like other popper recipes. I made extra and froze bags of them, then we bake them at New Years for a treat. Easy and Delicious!
I had 8 medium sized jalapenos and had to make more filling. Wrapped each half with a full strip of bacon and did not reassemble the peppers and grilled. They were wonderful!
I love these! I'm doing keto, loving it, having success, and these go perfectly with my way of eating. I like my peppers hot, so I scraped out some of the seeds and white ribs, maybe half, and these peppers were hot enough. I stuffed the jalapeno halves with the cheese/cream cheese mixture, then wrapped each one tightly with a slice of bacon, secured with toothpicks. I baked them at 325 for ~40 minutes (trying to get the bacon cooked without overcooking the rest), and I cooked them on a rack over the cookie sheet. I also made a couple with pimento cheese, but I think I prefer the cream cheese version here. Here's what I learned: bacon shrinks! Next time I'll either precook the bacon a bit, or wrap the raw bacon more loosely using small-medium sized peppers because I want each one to be covered with bacon. I gave it 4 stars because I didn't like putting the halves together. But the way I made them I loved them. It was easy and I'll definitely make these again. Btw, I wear gloves when handling the peppers!
I had a bumper crop of jalapeño peppers and had to figure out a way to use them! I followed the directions, substituting corby jack cheese (it's what was on hand). To people new to cooking with jalapeño peppers, be careful when scraping the seeds and membranes out, the juice can get in your eye...I know from experience. Any how, I cooked as directed, then broiled them for 7 minutes and then turned the broiler off and left the tray in the oven for a few minutes. I let them rest for a bit and served them up. My hubby said they were exquisite! . I'll be sure to make it again soon!
I use neufchatel which is 1/3 less fat then the regurlar cream cheese, and grated mixed cheese and broil them for like the last five minutes. Great and easy recipe.
Made a few times. Three improvements: 1) cook bacon in frying pan until just wobbly, then cut it up and mix it with cheeses. Bacon wrapped on outside is hard to get cooked evenly, hard to wrap so it looks all fancy, hard to keep control when eating. 2) Add some salt and black pepper to cheese mixture because cheese can be a little bland. 3) Don't cut peppers in half, make only one slice. Squeeze pepper open like a coin purse and use sharp, scoop-shaped end of vegetable peeler to remove pith and seeds. (Don't worry about removing every last seed; they look decorative and are fun to work with your teeth.) With only one cut, you can position cut on top so cheese doesn't run out too much in the oven. Bonus note: You can control spiciness with time. The longer you leave them in the oven, the less hot peppers become. You're welcome.
One thing I found while making these is that bacon takes forever in the oven - way too long compared to everything else. Perhaps it's just my oven, but next time I'll have to partially pre-cooked my bacon so the cooking times line up much better. The taste great - just make sure you scoop out the seeds or else the peppers will be super hot. For people saying that the cheese oozed out too easily, perhaps try to freeze the cheese a bit first. I don't know if that will help - but I've seen that cheese sticks usually say to freeze the cheese first before you drop it in the deep fryer.
I thought they were good, but a little greasy and I only used half a slice of bacon. They took closer to 30 minutes to cook.
When i make these make sure you remove membrane and seeds since membrane adds heat. Also after I cut in half i broil on a wire rack for about 10 mins or until you get blistering on them. Just flip and do both sides this will help with reduce cooking time. I perfer to wrap 1 piece of bacon around each half and pin with a toothpick. Also what works well is haberno or ghost pepper cheese use 1 8oz of cream cheese with 1/4 pound of cheese mix in blender. Hopes this helps out great recipe I cook these about once every 2 weeks.
i did 35 minutes, the last five min. i did on broil i also added smoked paprika. they were fantastic... thanks
I just wanted to add, for those of you that complained about how spicy they were, that peppers vary in hotness. Some jalapeños are mild, some medium, some hot, and some inedible. The same is true with any kind of hot pepper. I've had Tamales that made me cry and literally blow steam out of my nose. You can't tell until you taste a piece of the pepper, and without the cream cheese and bacon to cut the hotness, you may be unable to taste any other pepper that night so you kind of have to take your chances! Happy cooking and eating!
just simple and delicious
These are awesome! It does take about 40-45 minutes to cook these, be patient, you want your bacon crispy. Don't change anything. DELICIOUS!
Awesome! I made some changes, added chopped sun-dried tomato's and minced garlic. Turned out pretty good. Bacon didn't get as crispy as I wanted it, but everybody loved them just the same. I liked the idea of adding shredded cheddar.
Made them for my first time. It took a little bit longer then mentioned to cook but tasted great!
Very good. Next time we will par-cook the bacon so that it doesn't take so long in the oven to cook bacon to our degree of doneness.
I love jalapeño poppers but, after making them several times, I've changed away from 2 steps because I don't think they make this recipe any better -- and maybe worse! I do not put 2 halves back together. Half is enough for most people who eat poppers as appetizers. I absolutely hated the step of wrapping these in bacon as the bacon often did not get done well enough for my taste. This time I cooked the bacon to about Medium Well, chopped it and added to the top of each half. I watched them closely, changing the temperature a bit in order to ensure the bacon did not burn. I think 400 would still be fine for 15 minutes. So much easier! This recipe can still be tweaked with similar outcomes.
Excellent. Be sure, especially if you are using fresh garden hot peppers, to wear gloves while you prep! I used bagged mexican four cheese shreds with the cream cheese and added a dash of garlic salt. Bacon definitely needed to be cut into thirds to cook properly. Took about 20 minutes for our smaller jalapeno peppers. Overall time was about one hour, so, you might want to make ahead and refrigerate until ready to cook to time them for a party or football game.
great eats! Prep time waaaaaaay off. At least an hour to prepare Cook time waaaaay off. They bread at least 45 minutes. Super delicious though. Worth the time
This recipe is so easy and delicious. I also add a little bit more garlic powder to the cream cheese mixture. I also cut the bacon strips in half and fry them up ahead of time. I place a half cooked bacon strip on top of the half of jalapeño pepper before baking. Since we grow our own jalapeños, I keep the ingredients on hand to make when the peppers are ready to be picked.
I did these, but for more flavor, added some fajita seasoning to the cheese blend... Made it quite a bit better!
Like most people I did have to cook mine longer, around 40 mins and switched it to broil for the last 5 mins or so. I've made these a few times now for different occasions and everyone loved them. I used a maple flavored bacon and added the seeds to galf the cheese mixture for those of us that love heat.
Made the recipe exactly the way it was shown and they were terrific!
There wasn't enough filling for all the jalapeños I had to make another half recipe to get them all decently filled. I also had to add salt and pepper to the filling otherwise it was really bland.
I was so Disappointed in this recipe and was looking so forward to making them. By the time the bacon was crispy all the cheese had bubbled out, next time if I make them again I will cook the bacon first and crumble it to mix with the stuffing. I thought that they were very bland and needed a little more spice to them.
Fourth of July appetizer! This was perfect. (They did take longer to cook than recipe states.) I now realize it could have been prepared and assembled the day before right on the baking sheet lined with aluminum foil, covered with a sheet of foil, refrigerated and taken out an hour or so before baking. I used a medium thick sliced bacon. Everyone loved it. The leftovers were good the next day, microwaved 15 seconds. I'll make this again!
So delicious looking. Cant wait to try. Came out perfecto.
Great recipe. Only note is that it took longer than the recipe said.
Super Easy, Tasty &quick I used turkey bacon worked fine. Poppers fresh picked so they’re really hot. Cream cheese and sharp cheddar is a nice mix & just enough to offset the pepper heat. Good recipe
Delicious
Delicious!!! I didn’t like how long it took to cook the first time I made the recipe so I made the following changes: added ranch seasoning to the cream cheese and cheddar mixture for extra flavor, cooked the bacon half way before wrapping it (this also helps with the amount of grease), and lastly I wrapped the bacon around each half and cooked cream cheese side up until bacon was crispy.
These were the hit of my party! As I was making them I only used half of a piece of bacon per half forgetting that as the bacon cooks it will shrink. I will use a full piece next time. I cooked and served them in halves and was glad I did. Yummy!!
This is the basic recipe that I use BUT I also use roasted sweet red peppers and black olives. I dice these up really small and mix them right in with my Kitchen Aid. Because I do remove all the seeds and membranes, I had Harry's Hot Sauce. Just add it to suit your taste. For those of you who have never made these before I strongly suggest that you use throw away latex gloves and a face mask. I didn't use either one night as I was in a hurry. Will never do that again. No matter what I did or tried my hands burned all night, and my breathing was really labored from the fumes. Gloves and mask and you will be just fine. They are so worth the effort.
These came out very, very oily. The grease from the bacon drips down and mixes with the cheese (which kinda ruins the flavor, for me) and the jalapeno gets very soggy & soft as well. The whole thing just kinda tasted like hot oily, bacon-y mush. In the future, I will probably stick with frying the bacon separately then crumbling it atop the cooked stuffed popper. I also sprinkled some garlic & onion powder into the cheese mixture for flavor.
These were very good. Excellent reheated too.
I will definitely be making them again!! Delicious! I never changed anything just cooked them 30 minutes longer.
Yummy!! This is going to be one of my go to appetizers from now on. Didn't make any changes to the recipe. Thank you for sharing this delicious and quick recipe !
I made no changes in the ingredients but followed others advice and microwaved the jalapeños for one minute before stuffing. They are absolutely delicious!
I had long jalapenos, so it took me longer to cook in the oven. but this recipe is the BOMB, simple and easy My husband approved, so print, and stored it in my binder. thank you
Extra cheddar cheese sprinkled over Jalapenos before baking. More cheese is better!
I kept the pepper halves seperate and wrapped each in bacon. These were a huge hit.
We have this often at our house during the summer and we put them on the grill. If your Jalapeno seems to hot then try this; Clean Jalapeno well under cool water removing all of the insides then soak the pepper halves in chilled water for about 10 minutes before drying them out and stuffing them. This will help to take the heat out of your pepper.
Tastes great! I made sure to use latex gloves while making this dish. I find that the jalapeño "heat" stays on my hands long after I'm done working with them and can transfer to soft skin - burning eyes are not fun! I also moved my cooking sheet to the top rack for an extra 5 minutes to get the bacon a little more crispy :)
I half cooked bacon first and they came out perfect following recipe, aI real people pleaser. Jalapeño poppers were gone within the hour
Sub cream cheese for garlic goat cheese. Game changer!
Baked at 400 for 25 min, last 5 min. broil on high. Wrap each half individually with bacon instead of putting two halves back together.
Made recipe as is and they were delicious , I finished them off by myself . Loved the taste of bacon and cheees
I added garlic powder plus some mayo to the cream cheese and cheddar to make it mix easier. Delicious!
We make these all the time but don't put the two halves together we wrap a half piece of bacon around each half of the pepper, takes less time to cook. They are so good I'll eat the left overs for breakfast! Its better to use gloves when cutting the peppers open and scrapping out the seeds,never know when you may have a reaction to the heat in the pepper seeds!
So good.
They are a hit everytime we make these!
Very easy to make for parties or snack. My kids and husband loves it.
