Cream Cheese Chicken Enchiladas
My family loves these shredded chicken enchiladas with a savory cream cheese filling and green enchilada sauce.
These turned out really great. I only had one 8oz. package of cream cheese and that was plenty, honestly I think too packs would be too rich for our taste. I always use my pressure cooker for cooking the chicken when making enchiladas, so much easier and chicken turns out so moist and easily shreds. I put some of the cumin in with the chicken and used a bit less in the mixture. I did top with black olives, more green onions and cilantro. These were full of flavor and my husband said to make these again.
This is really creamy and really good! I too only used one package of cream cheese, and I substituted jalepeno for the green chilies, but only because we like a little heat. I only used about half of the can of diced tomatoes, but that is just a personal preference as well. Very tasty...Mexican food is my "comfort food", and this definitely fills the bill!
Delicious!
Delicious, but I tweaked it based on what I had in the house! Very forgiving recipe. You could alter it to be much hotter or very mild for little kids. I love that! I only used 8 oz. of Cream Cheese (all I had) and then added 1/2 cup of Non Fat Greek Yogurt. I forgot the Cilantro and green onions. Didn't miss either. I used most of a Costco Chicken that I had pulled the white meat off the bird and shredded. I used Costco Shredded Jack and Cheddar Cheese, (all I had)! I made the filling mixture earlier in the day and refrigerated it until I was ready to assemble. It let the flavors come together. You could absolutely make the whole thing in advance, drop to room temperature, and then bake for dinner! I'm really happy with the way it came out. DH ate two huge plates. I served it with Mexican Rice and a Fresh Corn, Red Onion and Tomato Salad with Goat Cheese and Garlic. Tons for left overs. This was really good. Thank you for a recipe that was totally different from what I usually make!
My husband keeps asking me to make this! Great recipe.
The cream cheese really overpowered the dish. I do think the cream cheese added something to the enchiladas, but it was too much. I will make again with only one block. I think it would taste much better.
I wish I had read the reviews first! I used the full amount of cream cheese and it was too much. I also feel like it could have used more chicken. Otherwise, the flavor was good and it was super easy to make! I didn't use cilantro because I dislike the flavor. And I agree that the green onions could use a slight sauté beforehand. It was a bit abrasive to bite down on one.
I had some leftover chicken mixture so I added some sour cream and enchilada sauce and turned it into a yummy dip. I also made nachos with tortilla chips and shredded cheese on top baked in the oven.
Okay so I'm not really a recipe follower, I usually just use them as a guide and this is an excellent recipe that you can adjust to your tastes. I was craving some Mexican and this hit the spot. I followed other reviews and only used 1 package of cream cheese, which was plenty. I also boiled my chicken with a bouillon cube and some cumin. I had a bell pepper so I diced that up with a small sweet onion and cooked those down and added it to the chicken mixture. It really added to the flavor and I would recommend doing that if you're interested. Lastly I used a lot more cilantro just because why not? I didn't have any chiles or canned diced tomatoes so I just added salsa to keep it mild. It was delicious and we gobbled these up with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans. My husband said these were better than the restaurant we usually go to and I have to agree. This makes 10 good sized enchiladas so we had leftovers for the next day, which were even better! Even my toddler liked them! Thanks for the great recipe!
It was delicious I made it just the way the recipe told me to. Despite the other reviews I would not change a thing. If you like the Slight Chrispness of fresh green onion and cilantro you will love this recipe.
Great recipe but didn't give 5 stars because a bit too rich for me. I think next time I make it I will follow others advise and use 1/2 the amount of cream cheese and add some sour cream. I will make again.
These are delightful. We have been making these for years and also add spinach sometimes. I also add mexican oregano and black olives.
I made this today....with a few changes. I used rotel brand tomatoes with green chilis....added sliced olives, added green chili sauce to the cream cheese mix...used lemon juice....no cilantro, chopped scallions. Also, no cumin, but did use a chili spice blend. Delicious filling! Topped with green sauce....and lots of mexi cheese. Wow!! Yum!!!
I did not make any changes, it's very good, just as is. I will be putting this on my rotation.
Way too rich for us. I would cut back the garlic from 4 to 2 as the garlic flavor was way overwhelming. Would also only use 8 oz cream cheese.
I made this for a Cinco de Mayo church potluck and everyone loved it! I did make a few changes to use what I had on hand. I used salsa instead of the canned tomatoes and green chilis. I used regular onions instead of green onions. I also only used one block of cream cheese to make it healthier and the consistency was perfect. Two blocks would have been too much. I added a can of drained black beans to increase the health factor. I will definitely make this again!
I tweaked this recipe a little due to my family not liking peppers. But I was very impressed! Super easy and super good. Def going to save and make again.
Very good, I would also use one block of cheese. I think it would taste great with shrimp also
only used 1 pkg cream cheese split between filling and sauce
This one is a winner! I've made it a few times. Green sauce, red sauce....doesn't matter. It's delicious, and disappears fast!
made a tray and 1/2. very creamy and great flavor. I'll add more spice to it next time but overall a great recipe.
My kids loved it! Thank you!
Love making chicken enchiladas - and my kids , wife and I think this is the best I have made to date. A definite winner! Definitely will make again!
doubled the recipe with the exception of the cream cheese. and was lacking green chiles. The result was excellent, certainly worth repeating.
this was so amazing!!! left tomatoes out because I'm allergic, and I didn't miss them at all. my son said he would eat it twice a week. best enchilada I've ever had. before I put it in the oven we topped them with the cheese and chooped fresh jalapenos and Fresno peppers from our garden truly sublime.
I followed the advice of some reviewers and only used 1 block of cream cheese. It wasn't enough for me. I would have liked it to be creamier, so next time I'll follow the original recipe. The only other change I made was to substitute salsa for the diced tomatoes. It was delicious and will definitely be a regular addition to my recipe rotation.
Great recipe. For the chicken, I marinated it in Mojo. I highly recommend 24 hrs. The longer the better, but 4-6 is do-able. Can be found in the ethnic aisle or sometimes with the other marinades, usually on the top shelf. I cooked the chicken in a skillet rather than poaching per the directions. My sister made a Mexican Cheese Ball for a family get-together the Sunday after Christmas. It was one of those pre-packaged mixes that you just add to cream cheese or sour cream. There was so much left, I took it home with the intention of using it for my New Years Eve party. Well when I came across this recipe, I decided to use it since the cream cheese was already flavored (and it was a tad over 8 oz and after reading reviews seemed it was the perfect amount - I changed the recipe qty to 8). I did add the cumin, but omitted Salt & Pepper. I also sauteed a half finely chopped onion to add to the chicken mix and used an additional can of green enchilada sauce on the bottom of my pan.
This is by far and away our favorite Enchilada recipe. I prefer to mix 1 can of red enchilada sauce with 1 can of green sauce, it is just a bit tastier to us. Delicious and quite easy to make.
I followed the suggestion of other reviewers and used 1 8-ounce block of cream cheese, and I added some olives on top. This was a great way to use my home canned chicken breast - I just mixed one pint of canned chicken with one 15-ounce can of black beans to use in place of the cooked chicken in the recipe.
Fixed this for company tonight. Used only one brick of cream cheese. Used costco roast chicken. Company raved about it, and ate everything. No leftovers. A keeper.
Good basis! I did make additions so I couldn't give it 5 stars since it wasn't exact. I added taco seasoning to the meat, I only used 1 package of cream cheese, I mixed all sauces together except 1/4 c green sauce. I also added all the cheese except a small handful. After filling, I topped with the remaining sauce and cheese, along with jalapenos! Delicious!!
Great flavor, but mine turned out drier than I like. I did use red enchilada sauce instead of green chile, maybe that is what did it. Will make it again, but with more sauce.
Just added more cheese, but I do this to every recipe calling for cheese! Delish!
I have a standard chicken enchilada recipe I have used for over 40 years. This recipe has made its way up to the top of my 'favorites' list. The green enchilada sauce and cream cheese are the additional goodness to a popular recipe..
I also used less cream cheese, about a quarter less. My family loved the recipe. I have made chicken enchiladas before but they always seemed to be lacking something. All these ingredients are perfect. It is even better the next day.
I used red sauce instead of the green sauce because thats what was in my house. I made the recipe exactly as written other than that. it really was just ok. I was actually disappointed. it was too creamy and not spicy enough for me. I think adding some taco seasoning would have helped. Anyway, probably won't make it again. My family wasn't that impressed either.
I agree with the other reviewers that the cream cheese was a little much. What was much worse then that was the salt. It was so so salty I had to throw them away. Next time I will use 1/2 the cream cheese and 0 salt.
This recipe is delicious. I followed the instructions as written with the exception of only using one block of cream cheese. That seemed to be the consensus of the reviews. Additionally, I used low carb tortillas and they cooked great.
The only change I made to this was that I used fresh pablanos from the garden and fire roasted them first. I also boiled the chicken in some tequila and lime juice - used the leftover broth for the Mexican Quinoa recipe also on Allrecipes. Both were great. This enchilada recipe is very good and my family enjoyed it a lot!
It is delicious..
Best enchilada recipe yet!
Excellent
Delicious recipe. One of our new favorites.
Excellent. Only two of us so we had left overs for the next day. It was hard to stop eating more than one or two servings, because it was so good! Only changes I made was using one block of the cream cheese as suggested and used corn tortillas instead of flour. I'll definitely make this again.
I loved this recipe. I used cream cheese with chive and onion because it was all I had and I used more cheese. Other than those changes, all was great. I will make these again. Thanks
Made for a friends dinner and everyone absolutely loved it. My husband said it was a like have an explosion of goodness on your tastebuds.
Fantastic! My family loved it.
It was delicious! Are used one and a half bars of cream cheese instead of two, added olives both black and green, and a little more shredded cheese on the top. Everyone enjoyed this recipe and I will definitely make it again! Thanks
I cut back on the lime juice to about a Tablespoon and added a 1/4 cup of brown sugar. I also only ended up using about 1 & ~1/2 chunks of cream cheese instead of two full ones.
Made it according to directions except I use leftover rotisserie chicken. Next time I will not put salt in it because it was very salty otherwise pretty good.
absolute favorite in my home, family, friends , favors...i make it for my brother when he visits. he and his wife LOVE these!! i do as well!!
Got cheese??? Good thing it calls for lean chicken. Really good though.
I've made this many times, and have adjusted the recipe with less cheese and used corn tortillas. To make things super easy I make it casserole-style by layering tortillas with filling and sauce and topping with shredded cheese. Muy Amerimexican!
Delicious!!! I used motzerella instead of cheddar. That's the only change I made
It was a hit!!!! I would not change a thing.
Absolutely delicious! I used a pressure cooker for the chicken in lieu of boiling, and added some taco seasoning to it after shredding. Also added olives to the mix.
My wife has been the enchilada maker for decades. But I've branched out and have made them a couple of times. These are so delicious they are going into my "make again" file. All of the flavors pop. The green onions, the cumin, the garlic - these get a full-throated five stars!
excellent!!! a must try
The "cream of chicken soup" version of green enchiladas are so much better tasting. They have much better flavor and consistency. I usually love cream cheese but it wasnt good in enchiladas.
It was a hit with my family! I will definitely make it again. The flavor was perfect and I wouldn’t change anything. I actually forgot to put the lime juice in, so I sprinkled it over the top with the enchilada sauce and it still turned out great. Maybe those who want to reduce the recipe to one block of cream cheese were using small chicken breasts. My chicken breasts were huge - about the size of two small breasts each.
I thought this was good. I agree that one package of cream cheese is enough. I think that the onions and garlic need to be blanched prior to adding them in. They are two raw.
I work 8-5, so the only thing I did differently was I put a package of chicken thighs in crock pot on low for 8 hours. The meat came out great! The recipe just gave it the right spices and the meal turned out Awesome ! Thank you!!!
Love this easy recipe. The only change I made is that I substituted diced tomatoes with salsa, gave it more flavor!!
Kids loves it and it was very simple to make.
Easy to follow. I substituted corn tortillas for the flour and added sour cream to the green enchilada sauce.
Delicious! We have made it several times. It freezes well and I heat up my serving in the toaster oven to crisp. I add some Herdez Salsa Verde when serving.
was a great recipe...only used one cream cheese...will make again
I halved the cream cheese based on other reviewers. I also only used 3 cloves of garlic and about half the onions. The cream cheese portion was good, but the garlic was over powering and the onions a bit too intense for me. I may try again with no garlic or just 1 clove. Also, in hindsight, I shouldn't have used the white parts of the onions or cooked them a bit first to take out some of the harshness. Overall it's not a favorite of mine, but I that's probably more my taste than the recipe's fault!
Lots of flavor! Really go, I also just used one 8 oz cream cheese and it was perfect. Will make again!
This was very tasty. A bit too much lime juice and cream cheese. I prefer corn tortillas so I fried them first which increased the prep time. Added sliced black olives and sprinkled on top. I used fresh tomatoes. I will make again.
Really good. I used leftover chicken and because it wasn't 3 lbs I cut back on other stuff. Its pretty hard to mess up when you just adjust to your own taste. Cut back on lime, hate cilantro, used jack cheese instead of cheddar.If I would change anything maybe a bit less garic.
my fiancé and i absolutely loved this! i only used one package of cream cheese but everything else was exact. will be making this again and again. all of the seasoning came together so well from the lime juice to the fresh cilantro - 10/10 would recommend !
