Cream Cheese Chicken Enchiladas

Okay so I'm not really a recipe follower, I usually just use them as a guide and this is an excellent recipe that you can adjust to your tastes. I was craving some Mexican and this hit the spot. I followed other reviews and only used 1 package of cream cheese, which was plenty. I also boiled my chicken with a bouillon cube and some cumin. I had a bell pepper so I diced that up with a small sweet onion and cooked those down and added it to the chicken mixture. It really added to the flavor and I would recommend doing that if you're interested. Lastly I used a lot more cilantro just because why not? I didn't have any chiles or canned diced tomatoes so I just added salsa to keep it mild. It was delicious and we gobbled these up with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans. My husband said these were better than the restaurant we usually go to and I have to agree. This makes 10 good sized enchiladas so we had leftovers for the next day, which were even better! Even my toddler liked them! Thanks for the great recipe!