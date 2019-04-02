Cream Cheese Chicken Enchiladas

My family loves these shredded chicken enchiladas with a savory cream cheese filling and green enchilada sauce.

Recipe by Jaimie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking dish.

  • Bring a saucepan of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook the chicken breasts in boiling water until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 7 to 10 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove chicken to a cutting board to cool.

  • Beat cream cheese, garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Stir tomatoes, green onion, green chiles, cilantro, and lime juice into the cream cheese mixture. Add 1 cup Cheddar cheese and fold to integrate.

  • Shred cooled chicken with a pair of forks into strands; stir into the cream cheese mixture. Spoon about 1/2 cup of the chicken mixture into the center of each tortilla and fold tortilla around the filling; arrange into the prepared baking dish. Top tortillas with remaining Cheddar cheese and green enchilada sauce.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until hot and the cheese is melted, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
576 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 50.1g; fat 31g; cholesterol 90.6mg; sodium 1672mg. Full Nutrition
