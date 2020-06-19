Virgin Cucumber Mojito

4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is so refreshing. Cool, smooth summer drink. Delicious and super easy. The cucumber lends this drink a beautiful fresh scent and taste.

By Tammy Gulgren

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve beverage mix into cold water in a pitcher; add cucumber slices and ice cubes.n

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
6 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.6g; sodium 7.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022