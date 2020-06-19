Virgin Cucumber Mojito
This is so refreshing. Cool, smooth summer drink. Delicious and super easy. The cucumber lends this drink a beautiful fresh scent and taste.
I love the Crystal Light Mocktail flavors, but had yet to try the Mojito. I stumbled across this recipe and it sounded so good that I ran out right away and bought the drink mix. This is THE PERFECT summer drink. Very refreshing, very easy, what more could you want on a hot day? This is now a staple in my house! Thanks for the recipe Tammy Jean!
its healthy and refreshing
Very refreshing. Not sweet but tart but much less than lemonade. I also love the smell of the cucumber before taking a sip.
