Skor® Creamy Caramel Dip

Rating: 5 stars Delicious with crushed Heath bars! I mixed everything together but saved the caramel sauce to drizzle on top. I also added 1/4 cup of granulated sugar but I recommend tasting it before doing so in case it's already sweet enough. A similar recipe called for 1 tsp of vanilla which I'll have to try next time. I served this dip with Pink Lady apples and it was a huge hit! Thanks for sharing this amazing recipe! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This is sooo good. Easy and delicious. Only change I made was to use whipped cream cheese. I like the lighter texture. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Amazing! You need more apples then the recipe calls for. This is soooooo delish! Helpful (2)

Rating: 2 stars This did not go over well with me or my guests. I cut way back on the sugar (about half what was called for) and still it was very sweet to my taste. I think my impression was further impacted by the caramel I used which was store-bought. I will not use that again as I have made my own caramel in the past which was far superior. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I do cut back on the sugar and caramel sauce to make it less sweet but this is a really great quick and easy recipe.

Rating: 5 stars Made it for a family picnic and it was a crowd pleaser. I doubled the recipe and served it with apples and graham crackers. People were eating by the spoonful. Fantastic easy and quick to make.

Rating: 5 stars Love this, I cut back on brown sugar only used 1/2 cup, caramel sauce I didn't measure, I just stopped when I thought it was enough lol

Rating: 5 stars This is so great, always goes over very well at parties.