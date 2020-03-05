Skor® Creamy Caramel Dip

Rating: 4.67 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 25
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This quick and easy recipe can be made in advance and is sure to be a hit. My sister made it for a dinner party and it did not last too long!!

By karla

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend cream cheese and brown sugar together until smooth. Spread mixture onto a serving platter or dish.

  • Spread caramel sauce on top of cream cheese mixture and sprinkle with toffee bits. Chill in refrigerator. Serve with apple slices.

Cook's Note:

Toss apples with lemon juice to prevent them from turning brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 48.2g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 34.8mg; sodium 250.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (28)

Most helpful positive review

Beth106
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2014
Delicious with crushed Heath bars! I mixed everything together but saved the caramel sauce to drizzle on top. I also added 1/4 cup of granulated sugar but I recommend tasting it before doing so in case it's already sweet enough. A similar recipe called for 1 tsp of vanilla which I'll have to try next time. I served this dip with Pink Lady apples and it was a huge hit! Thanks for sharing this amazing recipe! Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

sassygramma
Rating: 2 stars
10/31/2018
This did not go over well with me or my guests. I cut way back on the sugar (about half what was called for) and still it was very sweet to my taste. I think my impression was further impacted by the caramel I used which was store-bought. I will not use that again as I have made my own caramel in the past which was far superior. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
elizabeth
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2018
I do cut back on the sugar and caramel sauce to make it less sweet but this is a really great quick and easy recipe. Read More
SABBY75
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2015
Made it for a family picnic and it was a crowd pleaser. I doubled the recipe and served it with apples and graham crackers. People were eating by the spoonful. Fantastic easy and quick to make. Read More
Debbie Marr
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2019
Love this, I cut back on brown sugar only used 1/2 cup, caramel sauce I didn't measure, I just stopped when I thought it was enough lol Read More
Shanna Stewart Wilson
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2020
This is so great, always goes over very well at parties. Read More
kakitche
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2020
It turned out great. Makes alot! Read More
