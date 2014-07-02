Tuna Noodle Asparagus Casserole

Rating: 4 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a good way to get the kids to eat asparagus.

By Arden Crow Evans

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook egg noodles in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 5 minutes; drain.

  • Stir noodles, tuna, black olives, and cream of mushroom soup together in the bottom of a casserole dish. Add 2/3 cup Cheddar cheese, hot pepper sauce, and black pepper to the noodle mixture; mix. Gently fold asparagus into the noodle mixture. Sprinkle remaining Cheddar cheese over the dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until hot and bubbly, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
566 calories; protein 44.8g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 123.4mg; sodium 1134.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (15)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Autumnsage
Rating: 4 stars
08/14/2014
Not sure what the previous review had in mind when they made this but it is supposed to be "mush"...noodles, tuna,asparagus are all soft items. i added my own twist on it to jazz it up a bit. my son doesn't care for mushrooms so i used cream of celery soup instead. 12oz of noodles, 2 cans of soup, and enough almond milk to make it creamy but still thick. one 12oz can of tuna and one 6 oz can. one can of asparagus, salt, pepper and hot sauce to taste. then topped it off with buttered panco seasoned bread crumbs and cheddar cheese. after i baked it for 30 min i turned on the broiler to crsip up the cheese a bit. It was a smash hit with the whole family. thanks for the great idea! Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

Martin Nguyen
Rating: 2 stars
05/04/2015
I followed the recipe as it was written, and like Nonames mentioned it is a bit mushy. I will try it again however, and use fresh asparagus instead of canned to give it more varied texture. I might also try some other veggies like baby carrots just to change up the consistency of the dish. I do like the simplicity though! Its super quick to put together. Read More
Helpful
(3)
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Autumnsage
Rating: 4 stars
08/14/2014
Not sure what the previous review had in mind when they made this but it is supposed to be "mush"...noodles, tuna,asparagus are all soft items. i added my own twist on it to jazz it up a bit. my son doesn't care for mushrooms so i used cream of celery soup instead. 12oz of noodles, 2 cans of soup, and enough almond milk to make it creamy but still thick. one 12oz can of tuna and one 6 oz can. one can of asparagus, salt, pepper and hot sauce to taste. then topped it off with buttered panco seasoned bread crumbs and cheddar cheese. after i baked it for 30 min i turned on the broiler to crsip up the cheese a bit. It was a smash hit with the whole family. thanks for the great idea! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Martin Nguyen
Rating: 2 stars
05/04/2015
I followed the recipe as it was written, and like Nonames mentioned it is a bit mushy. I will try it again however, and use fresh asparagus instead of canned to give it more varied texture. I might also try some other veggies like baby carrots just to change up the consistency of the dish. I do like the simplicity though! Its super quick to put together. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Braincurds
Rating: 4 stars
03/22/2016
Childhood memories! Following other reviewers, I used fresh asparagus. I also added fresh mushrooms. And two small cans of tuna (about 8 ounces total) was plenty for our taste, instead of the 12 ounce can. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Christopher Karow
Rating: 4 stars
01/19/2016
I liked it. I used fresh steamed asparagus, sliced kalamata olives and had to bake it in a stove pan because I didn't have my casserole dish. The first thing I checked was the consistency of the noodles and at 30 minutes they were perfect. The sweet flavor of the asparagus balanced the flavors of the hot sauce and olives nicely. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Nonames
Rating: 1 stars
03/29/2014
Boring too many distinct flavors that never melded. Texture just 'mush'. Completely uninteresting. Already deleted from my recipe box. Won't be making again. Read More
Peggianne
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/27/2021
Could not find wide egg noodles at the store at this time so I used bowtie pasta. Also have had experience with canned asparagus and it was always mushy and stringy, so I used fresh asparagus for this. I cooked it along with onions in my toaster oven for about 10 minutes on 400° on a cookie sheet before adding it to this recipe. I found this recipe to be a good recipe but not a great recipe. Read More
Advertisement
Wendy York
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2018
I used broccoli instead of asparagus and it turned out great. I have a no garlic & onion eater so used my usual celery as a sub. Read More
Blessed Baker
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2021
The only change I made was to add some seasoned panko crumbs on the top before baking. Enjoyed this casserole and will make again. To avoid mushiness, be sure not to overcook the noodles before adding them to the mix; better to leave al dente. Plenty of possibilities to personalize it to your liking. Quick & easy. Perfect for a potluck dinner. Read More
JLC
Rating: 4 stars
12/12/2013
Simple and tasty. Nice variation on tuna casserole! The Tabasco gave it a little kick. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022