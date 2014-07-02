Tuna Noodle Asparagus Casserole

1 of 15

Rating: 4 stars Not sure what the previous review had in mind when they made this but it is supposed to be "mush"...noodles, tuna,asparagus are all soft items. i added my own twist on it to jazz it up a bit. my son doesn't care for mushrooms so i used cream of celery soup instead. 12oz of noodles, 2 cans of soup, and enough almond milk to make it creamy but still thick. one 12oz can of tuna and one 6 oz can. one can of asparagus, salt, pepper and hot sauce to taste. then topped it off with buttered panco seasoned bread crumbs and cheddar cheese. after i baked it for 30 min i turned on the broiler to crsip up the cheese a bit. It was a smash hit with the whole family. thanks for the great idea! Helpful (7)

Rating: 2 stars I followed the recipe as it was written, and like Nonames mentioned it is a bit mushy. I will try it again however, and use fresh asparagus instead of canned to give it more varied texture. I might also try some other veggies like baby carrots just to change up the consistency of the dish. I do like the simplicity though! Its super quick to put together. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Childhood memories! Following other reviewers, I used fresh asparagus. I also added fresh mushrooms. And two small cans of tuna (about 8 ounces total) was plenty for our taste, instead of the 12 ounce can. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I liked it. I used fresh steamed asparagus, sliced kalamata olives and had to bake it in a stove pan because I didn't have my casserole dish. The first thing I checked was the consistency of the noodles and at 30 minutes they were perfect. The sweet flavor of the asparagus balanced the flavors of the hot sauce and olives nicely. Helpful (2)

Rating: 1 stars Boring too many distinct flavors that never melded. Texture just 'mush'. Completely uninteresting. Already deleted from my recipe box. Won't be making again.

Rating: 4 stars Could not find wide egg noodles at the store at this time so I used bowtie pasta. Also have had experience with canned asparagus and it was always mushy and stringy, so I used fresh asparagus for this. I cooked it along with onions in my toaster oven for about 10 minutes on 400° on a cookie sheet before adding it to this recipe. I found this recipe to be a good recipe but not a great recipe.

Rating: 5 stars I used broccoli instead of asparagus and it turned out great. I have a no garlic & onion eater so used my usual celery as a sub.

Rating: 5 stars The only change I made was to add some seasoned panko crumbs on the top before baking. Enjoyed this casserole and will make again. To avoid mushiness, be sure not to overcook the noodles before adding them to the mix; better to leave al dente. Plenty of possibilities to personalize it to your liking. Quick & easy. Perfect for a potluck dinner.