The Best Smoked Salmon Spread

This smoked salmon dip is the perfect way to stretch pricey smoked salmon. Here, it's mixed in cream cheese with fresh herbs and seasonings.

Recipe by Jay

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
10
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Process cream cheese in a food processor to soften completely.

  • Add smoked salmon, capers, green onion, dill, cream, Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce, and lemon juice. Process the mixture again until creamy and smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 36.7mg; sodium 312.1mg. Full Nutrition
