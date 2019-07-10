The Best Smoked Salmon Spread
This smoked salmon dip is the perfect way to stretch pricey smoked salmon. Here, it's mixed in cream cheese with fresh herbs and seasonings.
took to a party last night and it was gobbled immediately...very good. I added a bit more heavy cream, beat with mixer and folded in ingredients. I let it sit most of the day and the flavors were blended well. Big hit!Read More
The spread was very good, however I would use half or less of the capers. Too much pickle flavor.Read More
Ok I made several changes. Being from Seattle we eat Seafood like 4 days a week. I used chives instead of green onions, 1/8 cup whipping cream, 1/8 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper instead of hot pepper sauce. I followed the process and took it to a bbq and it was a hit!
I gave this all five stars because the final product is great! But, my personal taste prefered a little variation on the methodology. I felt that if you added all the wet ingredients and mixed them until smooth and creamy, then add half the salmon blend to incorporate and then fold in the rest of the ingredients, it helps to keep the salmon in the spotlight on your pallet. Oh and rinse and rough chop the capers. (Great with almond gluten free crackers)
Delicious! I LOVE smoked salmon, and this spread really hit the spot. Great combo of flavors...I will be making this again~YUM! Thanks for sahring. :)
This definitely is "the best" smoked salmon spread- or mousse- or whatever you'd like to call it. I've been making another one for years, but the addition of capers is incredible. I was a bit short on cream cheese (about an ounce),so I made up the difference with sour cream. I also added about 1.5oz more smoked salmon that I had on hand. Very rich and great on crackers. Thanks...... Update: I have made this several times, learning to add all the ingredients "to taste", and always adding some sour cream because I enjoyed that flavor. Very easy and versatile recipe that can't be messed up.
Was a little too rich to eat a lot on bagels so I ended up with left overs...but worked really well spread thinly on raw puff pastry dough, rolled up, sliced and baked and served as appetizers...
Went over great at the party. I used some salmon roe to garnish and some sourdough crackers.
So good! I blended everything then folded in the salmon so it stayed chunky.
Just right! The second time I made it I left out the cream so it was a heavier consistency and I piped it onto crackers. ALSO, using the paddle and mixer instead of a food processor gave it just the right chunk. Trader Joes sells smoked sockeye in what they call "bits and pieces", it is half the price of thin sliced smoked salmon and perfect for this recipe. Thanks!!
This was great! It truly is a super way to stretch that precious smoked salmon. We drove to AK this summer and hubby filled our RV freezer with sockeye. We smoked for the first time and it was really good, but given 34hours of effort you don't want to waist it. This stretched the salmon but allowed the flavor to shine.
Really good recipe, my only suggestion would,be to reserve some flaked smoked salmon to stir in at the end. if the entire mixture goes through the food processor the texture is too smooth and you might wonder where all the salmon went
Very nice flavor. It doesn't just taste like cream cheese, capers and salmon like most of the other similar recipes. My boys ages 7, 3 & 2 loved it and they have never liked anything made with smoked salmon! I did not have green onion, so I substituted yellow onion. I didn't have heavy cream, so I used half & half. I didn't have fresh dill, so I used 1 tsp of dried dill. It was very good, but I bet it would be even better with the green onion, heavy cream & fresh dill. Will definitely make this again!
Excellent, didn't read the food processor part until it was too late, I used a fork to blend everything together and added salmon last. Capers were whole and salmon was more visible. Avoided the mess of cleaning the food processor too. Added salt and pepper, doubled the green onion. Very nice.
Terrific! Made the recipe exactly as listed. I was worried that the dip may be too salty, as I used smoked salmon that I smoked and it is pretty salty. Even with the capers, the dip was great. Everyone loved it.
Great blend of flavors. The capers are a must. I over blended mine so the salon was not chunky, but it resulted in a nice, fluffy dip. The cream is a nice change from most recipes that call for sour cream. This one's going in my favorites.
Yummy! I didn't have capers (so I left them out) although I realize they probably kicked the flavor up another notch. But, we still loved it!
Made this for a family party with salmon I caught in Alaska last summer. It was the hit of the party!
I made this as an appetizer for Thanksgiving. It was fantastic! Everyone raved about and wanted the recipe. Thanks for sharing, I'll be making this again and again.
My husband and I enjoy smoked salmon on bagels when we vacation. I made this recipe (only change was to use red onion) and served it on bagels for breakfast. Very good.
This was good but I had to add a few things like a dash of liquid smoke, garlic powder & black pepper. It should also be noted that the heavy cream is listed as one of the ingredients but there are no instructions as to what to do with it. I just mixed it in with the cream cheese 1st. The recipe definitely needs to sit for at least 5 hours prior to serving (to merry the flavors) or it'll taste more like cream cheese.
I made this for a football party and it was a HUGE hit! Everyone loved it. I made it with the changes below based on what I had in the fridge / pantry: miso instead of Worcestershire sauce (to taste), green chile instead of tabasco (to taste), chives instead of green onions, and 1/2 cup Greek yogurt instead of 1/4 whipping cream, and increased lemon juice. Delicious!
Really delicious! I didn't have dill or lemon so I put some tarragon...very tasty. I will make it again with the stated ingredients :)
I didn't add capers, whipping cream or Worcestershire.. it turned out extra creamy. I ate this with whole wheat roll and an egg over easy.
I used smoked lake trout instead of salman. And WOW!! This is a winner :)
Made with a hand mixer and smoked trout
I love this recipe! The flavor depends a lot on what smoked salmon you use I am sure. I use salmon I smoke myself so it has seasoning already. If you have leftovers of this fold it into scrambled eggs for breakfast...soo good!
Added a little more hot sauce and worrseshire(?) sauce and only put a Tbsp. of capers in it. Wife said this one has been the best yet with approx. 4 attempts. Awesome!
This is winner! The only change I made was using dried dill instead of fresh. The capers make a big difference. I also used a little extra worcestershire sauce and tabasco sauce. Am making again two days later for another party.
I’ve made this several times with excellent results just as written. Now I’ve begun to take a few liberties to suit our tastes. I double the Worcester sauce and hot sauce, use dried dill (rather than buy fresh just for this) and have subbed yoghurt or sour cream for the cream. I put half or more of the salmon in the food processor then rough chop the remainder to mix in by hand at the end. For us, it just isn’t as tasty without the green onion. Also, if possible I make it the day before serving for better flavor and consistency.
Very nice everyone loved this and wanted to know what the secret ingredient was thanks for sharing this one is a keeper!!!
Made this using double the salmon as suggested by others and then made puff pastry pinwheels with 3/4 of it. The rest of it is going on bagels for breakfast - delicious! Flavours really need to blend so i'd suggest making this at least a couple of hours ahead of serving it.
Delucious
A quick, easy and tasty appetizer. However, the exact measurement for the lemon juice and if juice from an actual real lemon should be used should have been provided. I was stumped on what was meant by "1 squeeze fresh lemon juice".
I smoked some salmon which had a brown sugar bourbon glaze and was looking for a good dip recipe. This one is reallly good. I used 8oz of the salmon, half blended in and then half barely processed at the end, no salt and only 3 tsp of capers. It was a hit and will definitely do again.
This was better than any spread I’ve had at local bagel shops. It went quickly at Thanksgiving!
Very good. I made it a day ahead as suggested aNd I think it was an improvement.
substituted sour cream for heavy cream due to availability. it was great, but I also had left over high quality salmon on hand.
I used the (optional) green onions, and the flavour was very overpowering. I'd suggest adding only a little or maybe avoiding them altogether. The capers were an excellent choice, though.
Made it exactly as per the recipe on AllRecipes website. I wouldn't change a thing. It was great!
Very easy to make. Made a big impression on guest at the Super Bowl Party!! Everyone wanted the recipe. I can always count on All Recipes for winning recipes.
This was great. I did not use the cream and left out the pepper sauce. Next time I will chop a jalapeño and add that to the dip.
This was really good. Followed the advice of others and reserved half the salmon to dice up and fold into the mix so it would help it stand out.
The only thing I changed was using 10% cream instead of a higher fat cream and it was everything I hoped for. Will definitely be making this again. I can't wait to eat it at lunch!
Made this for Christmas! A HUGE hit!
Really good! I was sceptical of some of the ingredients , (capers? Worchestershire sauce?) but used them and substituted lime juice (didn’t have lemon) didn’t add salt or hot sauce. Anyway this is quite delicious, better than expected with some great depth of flavor! I agree with some others, perhaps add the salmon at the end to keep some small chunks.
Awesome recipe. I forgot the cream cheese so I substituted it for cottage cheese and it was amazing. I mixed in a standard mixer and you couldn't tell the difference.
Loved this even thought I altered the recipe a bit. Only used 1T of Capers and had to use dried Dill as that’s what I had. This was a hit at a party though!
I found it very tasty, but would use less lemon next time as I found it too overwhelming.
I stuck to the recipe and will definitely make it again! A big hit at our fourth of July picnic!
I got lots of compliments on this. I agree with those who say to reserve some salmon to stir in before serving. I also with held some of the green onions, as I wanted the salmon to shine, which it did.
Perfect balance of ingredients - did have to guess the amount of lemon juice as lemons do come in various sizes. This recipe is a total keeper!
Made this for my dear friend that LOVES smoked salmon. It was delicious , and I don't even care for salmon! No changes! Great recipe!
Agreed with another reviewer it to process all the ingredients but rather fold in chopped capers and flaked salmon at the end. Very tasty and I’m sure ingredients can be varied slightly to suit taste.
Really easy and delicious. I added 1 1/2 times the salmon since I find most salmon spreads too cream-cheesey. It had a good clear salmon flavor which people commented on.
Yummy, I only used a table spoon of capers, other than that I made per the recipe. Wow, I’ll be taking this dip for the holidays. I am also going to try it with smoked trout, tuna and crab meat.
I will definitely make again. Did not put 1/4 cup capers, put about 1/8 cup. It was very good and great to make for a special weekend or dinner.
Made this for a super bowl party but left it behind. Took it to work the next day and it disappeared quickly. I followed the recipe exactly and received many requests for the recipe.
It was absolutely awesome
Love this recipe, very tasty. It has a very bright and zesty flavor without overpowering the salmon. I think the capers make a difference. I piped it into cucumber cups and topped with more fresh dill and served as appetizer. My husband is not a salmon fan and he asked for more on toast the next day!
I made it and originally followed as is but it came out tasty a bit salty so I added more lemon juice, Tabasco and some seasonings like parsley and garlic powder. If I made again I might add more cream too or some horseradish. Had some leftover and the next day added more Tabasco and it tasted better too.
Excellent, but less capers - too salty
l love smoking salmon, l have made this heaps and it is an absolute favourite in my house. I take a container of this to work to share with friends and they love it as l do.
All of the flavors are great but adjust ingredients for saltiness.
Very good!
Made no changes but I had no fresh dill so I omitted it. We enjoyed it.
Absolutely DELICIOUS!
Great recipe! So simple, yet so delicious!
This is very flavorful. I didn't have capers so I chopped up some green olives instead. I think there is too much dill for me so next time I'm going light on that. I will make this again.
Delicious. Followed the recipe exactly using blespoon of capers. Husband raved about the flavors dancing together in his mouth. Will definitely save this recipe and make again.
It was fantastic!
Great recipes. My friends love it and still be asking for it for every functions we have. I used red salmon and it was the delicious.
I made it for a party, it was a big hit! Next time I make it, I might add some more hot sauce to bring on the heat. :)
Good, but not great. We loved the capers and the dill, but I think it needed something with some tang. The fattiness of the salmon and cream cheese and heavy cream defeated anything the briny capers brought to the party.
I used canned salmon and low fat cream cheese. I omitted the capers and cream and added a dollop of sour cream. Easy to make to your own tastes. Smoked salmon would have been better, but all I had was canned. Still turned out good!
This is a keeper. Just put the ingredients in a food processor, chop and done. What a simple excellent dish for a party or just to brighten up a bagle.
Awesome dip! I did replace the fresh dill with dried dill and used dried chives. Delicious!
This recipe was absolutely delicious!!! The entire amount was all eaten up. I left out the green onion, increased the dill by 2 and left about 1/4 of the smoked salmon (chopped) to stir into the spread once the rest of the ingredients were smoothed out in the food processor. People that don't usually like smoked salmon even ate it. Do not look any further for a smoked salmon spread !!
One word: CAPERS. They make such a huge difference in this dish!! They really help tie all the flavors together. Thank you so much for the recipe!
Added more fresh dill, and additional capers for garnish. OUTSTANDING flavors perfected melded together. Definitely a new addition to the party.
I made the recipe as written, but I substituted dried dill weed and yellow onion for the fresh dill and green onion. And, I had some leftover baked salmon I used instead of smoked salmon. I really like it, so I'll definitely keep this recipe for future events. I do feel like it's missing something in the flavor, so I'll probably use smoked salmon or add some liquid smoke the next time I make it.
I would make no changes. This is a real crowd pleaser, and I will replace my previous smoked salmon recipe, which was quite good, with this one, which is even better.
This is amazing, and a great use for the drier variety of smoked salmon.
I smoked the salmon for about two hours in my smoker before making the dip. I followed the recipe pretty closely , but added some diced jalapeño , and instead of heavy whipping cream which I didn’t have ... I used a tiny bit of olive oil mayo ... less than a quarter of a cup , but I didn’t measure exactly. It turned out fantastic.
I, too, cut the amount of capers by about half. I also omitted the cream just rolled this up into a cheeseball. This was very popular at the gathering I took it to.
I could see substituting some finely chopped red onion for the spring onions. And it would be great spread on bagels or mini bagels for a brunch.
I used leftover salmon (not smoked), and it was delicious. I can't wait to make it with smoked salmon - it will be even better.
Stellar! Didn't have capers so I substituted 1 tsp dill pickle juice. An absolute hit!!
Amazing!! Added a little more salmon at the end and topped with caviar and extra green onions
Not bad. I like a little more dill, lemon in mine.
The Best. I will definitely make it again. I did not have a food processor so I just mashed it all up with a spoon.
I never even got to taste it when I turned around it was all gone...Next party I will be making a double batch
This turned out very nice. I had to do a couple of substitutions due to missing ingredients, but it still worked. I used red onion and sour cream in place of the green onions and heavy cream. I had a 4 oz. package of Scottish smoked salmon and the flavor was strong enough to come through even though the recipe called for 6 oz. This was definitely a winner and I'd make it again.
Just made this to take to a cookie exchange this afternoon. It is delicious. Hubby and I scraped the residuals out of the food processor with crackers and it was all we could do not to dig into the bowl. The only change I made was adding sour cream in place of the heavy cream because I didn’t have any cream.
My husband and Iboth love this.
This was one of the fastest & easiest spread/dip I have ever made, and, it was wonderful! I made it as given and used bagels that I cut up instead of crackers or french bread. I will definitely make it again!!
I made this for New Year's Eve and got rave reviews! So, so good!!
minus capers made according to recipe. Perfect.
The recipe turned out great, and I was able to use salmon that I had caught and smoked.
I have been using this recipe for over 10 years…It is one of best most requested dishes even to bring to other people’s parties.
