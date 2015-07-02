Parmesan Fondue

1 of 36

Rating: 5 stars We serve fondue every year on Christmas Eve. I'm experiment each year with a different recipe because it's never been perfect until now! This will be our new staple. It's delicious and easy. We had 9 people for dinner and ate it all so I will double or triple next year. I served with little smokies meatballs French bread carrots broccoli cauliflower and mushrooms. YUMMY!!! Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars I've been making traditional Swiss fondue for almost 30 years. This is not as good, but then it never claimed to be. I was looking for an inexpensive fondue alternative and I found a keeper. Because Parmesan cheese is high in salt to begin with, I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I also used regular cream cheese as that's what I had on hand. This turned out creamy and delicious. I served it with homemade bread and granny smith apples to dip. Both were delicious in this fondue. I will be making this again. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This is so incredibly easy to make and so delicious. I omitted the garlic salt and used cream cheese rather than Neufchâtel cheese. I also would recommend buying a large loaf of French bread--and make sure it's really good bread makes the fondue even tastier. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Really great! I always have to triple the recipe because it goes to fast! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Brought to a fondue party at work. Mine was the first to go. Instead of french bread I had meatballs to dip. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars First try at fondue - extremely good! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Doubled the recipe. Mixed it all up in the crock pot and called it good. Was a little skeptical that so few ingredients would taste good and I kept double checking that I didn't miss an ingredient but it was my favorite at a fondue party that had 7 cheese dips to choose from. I used a focassia and a kalamata bread to dip. Super good. We also dipped meatballs sausages tortellini veggies bagels... You name it. Completely recommend. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Good but pretty salty. Easy to make but the amount of salt for MY taste (and I do use plenty) was a lot. It was a hit with my guests though... Helpful (1)