Parmesan Fondue

We serve fondue every year on Christmas Eve. I'm experiment each year with a different recipe because it's never been perfect until now! This will be our new staple. It's delicious and easy. We had 9 people for dinner and ate it all so I will double or triple next year. I served with little smokies meatballs French bread carrots broccoli cauliflower and mushrooms. YUMMY!!!
I've been making traditional Swiss fondue for almost 30 years. This is not as good, but then it never claimed to be. I was looking for an inexpensive fondue alternative and I found a keeper. Because Parmesan cheese is high in salt to begin with, I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I also used regular cream cheese as that's what I had on hand. This turned out creamy and delicious. I served it with homemade bread and granny smith apples to dip. Both were delicious in this fondue. I will be making this again.
This is so incredibly easy to make and so delicious. I omitted the garlic salt and used cream cheese rather than Neufchâtel cheese. I also would recommend buying a large loaf of French bread--and make sure it's really good bread makes the fondue even tastier.
Really great! I always have to triple the recipe because it goes to fast!
Brought to a fondue party at work. Mine was the first to go. Instead of french bread I had meatballs to dip.
First try at fondue - extremely good!
Doubled the recipe. Mixed it all up in the crock pot and called it good. Was a little skeptical that so few ingredients would taste good and I kept double checking that I didn't miss an ingredient but it was my favorite at a fondue party that had 7 cheese dips to choose from. I used a focassia and a kalamata bread to dip. Super good. We also dipped meatballs sausages tortellini veggies bagels... You name it. Completely recommend.
Good but pretty salty. Easy to make but the amount of salt for MY taste (and I do use plenty) was a lot. It was a hit with my guests though...
I can see how this might be good with some additional flavor. However without any additions it was bland tasted like warm cream cheese and lumpy. I won't be making it again.