Parmesan Fondue

Rating: 4.64 stars
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This warm, mild, creamy fondue is simple to make but tastes like you spent a lot more time on it. Delicious with bread cubes, vegetables, or even little meatballs. It's a great base recipe to put your own personal twist on with other cheeses or seasonings. Experiment with the types of cheese you like in this; it's great with Asiago, Romano, or even a little sharp Cheddar. For an extra kick, add a touch of cayenne pepper or hot sauce.

By magicallydelicious

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
14 servings
Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
Directions

  • Stir Neufchatel cream cheese in milk in a saucepan over medium-low heat until melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Add Parmesan cheese and garlic salt. Cook and stir until the Parmesan melts, 2 to 3 minutes more. Serve with bread cubes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 17.3mg; sodium 306.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (36)

Most helpful positive review

KATI U
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2013
We serve fondue every year on Christmas Eve. I'm experiment each year with a different recipe because it's never been perfect until now! This will be our new staple. It's delicious and easy. We had 9 people for dinner and ate it all so I will double or triple next year. I served with little smokies meatballs French bread carrots broccoli cauliflower and mushrooms. YUMMY!!! Read More
Most helpful critical review

Michele Albright
Rating: 2 stars
09/19/2016
I can see how this might be good with some additional flavor. However without any additions it was bland tasted like warm cream cheese and lumpy. I won't be making it again. Read More
Jennifer Gillespie
Rating: 4 stars
03/08/2016
I've been making traditional Swiss fondue for almost 30 years. This is not as good, but then it never claimed to be. I was looking for an inexpensive fondue alternative and I found a keeper. Because Parmesan cheese is high in salt to begin with, I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I also used regular cream cheese as that's what I had on hand. This turned out creamy and delicious. I served it with homemade bread and granny smith apples to dip. Both were delicious in this fondue. I will be making this again. Read More
Samantha S.
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2014
This is so incredibly easy to make and so delicious. I omitted the garlic salt and used cream cheese rather than Neufchâtel cheese. I also would recommend buying a large loaf of French bread--and make sure it's really good bread makes the fondue even tastier. Read More
Julie Kelly Ingram
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2014
Really great! I always have to triple the recipe because it goes to fast! Read More
Suzy Johnson
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2013
Excellent recipe! Read More
Coleen Fried-Colson
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2014
Brought to a fondue party at work. Mine was the first to go. Instead of french bread I had meatballs to dip. Read More
lennynchris
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2014
First try at fondue - extremely good! Read More
pclarkrn
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2015
Doubled the recipe. Mixed it all up in the crock pot and called it good. Was a little skeptical that so few ingredients would taste good and I kept double checking that I didn't miss an ingredient but it was my favorite at a fondue party that had 7 cheese dips to choose from. I used a focassia and a kalamata bread to dip. Super good. We also dipped meatballs sausages tortellini veggies bagels... You name it. Completely recommend. Read More
Eve Mc
Rating: 4 stars
08/01/2014
Good but pretty salty. Easy to make but the amount of salt for MY taste (and I do use plenty) was a lot. It was a hit with my guests though... Read More
