Grilled Rosemary Chicken Breasts

This easy, quick, and light dish has exceptional flavor. The rosemary plays perfectly with strong garlic flavor and a hint of lemon for bright fresh flavor. This is a must try for summer.

Recipe by Semigourmet

prep:
35 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Whisk garlic, olive oil, rosemary, mustard, lemon juice, ground black pepper, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Place chicken breasts in a resealable plastic bag. Pour garlic mixture over chicken, reserving 1/8 cup. Seal bag and massage marinade into chicken. Let stand for 30 minutes at room temperature.

  • Place chicken on preheated grill and cook for 4 minutes. Turn the chicken, baste with reserved marinade, and continue to grill until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Cover with foil and let rest for at least 2 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 26.7g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 65.8mg; sodium 276mg. Full Nutrition
