Grilled Rosemary Chicken Breasts
This easy, quick, and light dish has exceptional flavor. The rosemary plays perfectly with strong garlic flavor and a hint of lemon for bright fresh flavor. This is a must try for summer.
Instead of grilling this (my Grillmaster and I are separated by about 1500 miles right now, he in Wisconsin, me in Naples), I prepared this quickly in a sauté pan with the chicken cut into strips for quick cooking. I eliminated the mustard, and added some white wine. In my mind, this recipe is way too heavy on the lemon, so I eliminated the lemon zest completely and just gave the chicken a good squeeze of fresh lemon juice once it had browned. With flavors I'm accustomed to and love, there was no way this dish could go wrong (as long as you hold back on the lemon). I served this with "Summer Penne Pasta," another AR recipe.Read More
Didn't think it had much flavor, but usually we marinate our chicken for hours or even overnight. I'll try this again & put in fridge for maybe 4 hrs next time. Leaving chicken sit out at room temperature in the summer months isn't a good idea.Read More
Very tasty and just as the sumbitter states this is easy and light with exceptional flavor! Lemon and rosemary pair well together and this was no exception. I pounded the chicken down thin and poked it with a fork. I put everything into a ziploc bag and let it marinate for about 6 hours turning it a few times during marinating. Wow - not only was this simple but very tender and bursting with fresh flavor! Thanks for a great recipe Semigourmet!
This recipe is a definite keeper. It was the best bbq chicken breasts I've ever done! The only thing I changed was using dried rosemary and I butterfly cut the breasts. Will make again and again. UPDATE: Made this again, and still loved the flavour. Forgot to reserve some of the marinade for basting, but still came out juicy and flavourful.
My husband is a picky eater. He claims he does't like spices all that much. Well I made this and he loved it. I pretty much stuck to the recipe as it is but instead of grilling I cooked the chicken in the oven at 400 fro 25 minutes.
We loved the blend of rosemary and lemon and garlic for this chicken.. The best part for me was the mustard which I wouldn't have come up with on my own.. Nice juicy chicken breasts on the grill were the result and we paired them with a greek salad…. Excellent! Thanks Semigourmet.
Really tasty, and made the fresh chicken breast extremely tender. Was just cooking for one, so reduced amounts to do one breast, sliced into four tenders. Used garlic powder and dried rosemary, because that's what I had. Also used rosemary infused olive oil, which helped increase the rosemary flavor.
This is a great recipe: quick, easy and tasty. I cut the chicken breasts into medallions, gently pounded them to a uniformed thickness, and then lightly brined them before adding the marinade. Because I brined them, I didn’t add any salt to the marinade. These were juicy with great flavor and took only minutes to grill.
Followed the recipe other than did not add salt. Used Trader Joe's whole grain dijon mustard. Delicious! The flavor of the fresh rosemary from my herb garden was excellent.
This recipe makes a fantastic tasting grilled chicken. I cubed my chicken and grilled them kabob style and served over a wild rice blend. I cut back the garlic and used only 4 cloves because 8 would have been too much for DH. If I was making it for me I would have used what was called for. We both love rosemary and I used twice the amount called for. Love what the Dijon mustard does for the marinade. Delicious! Thanks for sharing! It's our new favorite recipe for chicken on the grill and the leftovers are great cold the next day.
The whole family was here and all of us loved this chicken, so tender, juicy with a nice fresh summer flavoring. I used all fresh ingredients and did marinate most the day. A very simple summer grilling recipe that we will repeat again.
i scaled this down for just 2, but kept the same amount for the marinade. I love recipes like this, simple ingredients that really shine together!.great smoke coming from the grill...neighbors plenty jealous.
I made this last night for dinner and it was so good. I used an indoor grill pan since I don't have a gril. I used champagne dill mustard since it was the fancy stuff I had in my house anw, and dried rosemary because the fresh stuff at the store didn't look too good. I'm adding this to my rotation and might try the marinade on pork chops next time. I pared it with corn on the cob that I roasted and grilled to finish and steamed garlic broccoli.
Only change was that I marinated the chicken in the fridge all day before letting it sit 1/2 hour at room temp. Got raves from my family and company.
quick easy and very flavorful!
Great recipe!!! I only had honey Dijon mustard in the fridge but, other than that, I made the recipe as it's written. The mustard, lemon and Rosemary created a wonderful contrast of flavors. I will certainly be making this again.
This is a wonderful recipe! I use rosemary quite a bit but never thought to pair it with mustard. I found all of the flavors balanced and delicious. Thanks,Semigourmet. :o)
Made it as noted except I only had spicy brown mustard and not Dijon. It was a fabulous main dish. I recommend it! Hard to enjoy grilling in the rain...but that's Washington state.
Amazing!!! Followed the recipe exactly and this came out great. The one addition I made was adding goat cheese , which complemented all of the other flavors in the recipe perfectly. Paired with a fresh loaf of three cheese ciabatta bread from jewel. Delicious and super easy.
Excellent! Especially if you find yourself with an abundance of rosemary. I enjoy marinating chicken breast cutlets, cooking on a grill pan indoors and then making yummy sandwiches for the kids school lunches.
Very good will use this recipe again.
This was very good. I was skeptical when I tasted the marinade by itself. It seemed very strong and had a heavy mustard taste. But I used chicken thighs, instead of boneless chicken. I basted the chicken with the marinade, let it sit for about 15 minutes, and then put it in a 400 degree oven for 45 minutes. It came out wonderful. The skin was crispy and flavorful and the chicken was moist and very tender. It was a winner in our house. I want to try it on the grill,but I don't know how it could be any better.
Yummy. Served this for company and it was a hit. I used lime instead of lemon. Will make again.
Moist, delicious and so flavorful. I made this in a pinch and it turned out to be one of our new favorites. I've made it on the grill with boneless breasts as the recipe calls but I've also made it in the oven with chicken thighs. The marinade is so simple yet delicious. We will be making this again and again!
Very tasty, will make again.
First ever marinade that actually enhances the flavor of the meat and not simply sit on the outside like a sticky BBQ sauce does. Each bite was tasty snd delicious. Used 1 T of dried rosemary instead of two T fresh. Only change to the recipe made. Definite keeper
Excellent! A lovely combo of flavors, very Mediterranean. I used a course grind Dijon mustard and had to pan fry, but I cannot wait to make this on the grill! Served it on top of fettuccine noodles.
I have made this several times and it is delicious every time!!
Next time I will make extra marinade to use as a dipping sauce. Yes, its that good
Great flavor!
Easy week night dinner. The family loved it and it will be prepared again!
Wonderful recipe, great grilled and even better for sous vide chicken!
Made it for company the first time and it was an amazing hit. Because they are skinless, I watched the chicken breasts carefully so they wouldn't get burned or dry out. I used fresh rosemary from our garden - serving tip: put 2-3 sprigs of the herb on top when served and it'll really have that gourmet touch!
I've made this three times now, and the only thing I've changed was that I flattened my chicken breasts and marinated for a couple hours. Wonderful recipe!
Great flavor with the rosemary, lemon juice & garlic. Quick and easy also. I will be making these often. Thank you for the recipe!!!
I followed the recipe to a T; hubby grilled the chicken to perfection. He rated the recipe as "a keeper".
Delicious! My kids put the marinade together and I grilled the chicken. They really loved the taste.
Very tasty. Thanks for the recipe!
Will make it again
I followed the recipe. It was delicious and I will make this again. Try it.
Delicious, I was worried when I smelled the marinade since it smelled so strong of Dijon mustard but everyone loved it.
It was amazing, so tender. I marinated about 5 hrs as other reviewers suggested. My husband wants it on a regular basis. Was very easy to prepare.
I baked it instead of grilling it. I used mustard powder instead of Dijon. I added sliced green onions and chayanne pepper. I used real lemons and wala it was great.
I have made these...saw a review that said not enough flavor. Make in the morning, marinate in the refrigerator ALL DAY. Take out last 1/2-1 hour at room temp., and then grill. Simply delicious! (From someone who finds chicken breasts usually dry as shoe leather!)
Easy and quick. Marinated for 3 hours. Used dried rosemary and honey mustard (didn't have Dijon mustard). I will make again and use fresh rosemary and Dijon mustard.
I made this exactly as written other than marinating the chicken for about 4 hours instead of 30 minutes and adding 1/2 tsp salt. It was delicious! I served it on a salad dressed with a lemon/mustard/garlic dressing and everyone raved! Thanks for submitting!
marinated all day
Delightful! I didn't add salt either, and it was delightful!
We loved it
I made this for dinner recently and my family loved it.
I made it exactly as written with the exception of marinating method. I used the Vacuum Seal marinating container. Tasted great, moist and tender.
I loved this recipe. I didn't have any mustard, but it was very good without it.
I followed the recipe and my husband and I loved the chicken. Great marinade and grilling the chicken added flavor also. Definitely a keeper!
Breasts remained very juicy, but not a lot of flavor. My son added sirracha sauce to his. I had to add BBQ sauce to mine.
Made exactly as written. Easy, delicious!
Amazing just as the recipe describes!!!
This was absolutely delicious. Followed the directions to the T and the chicken was very moist with a lot of flavor. I will definitely make this a staple in our house.
I made exactly according to the recipe and it was perfect.
Turned out great following the recipe as described.
We really enjoyed this recipe. I was a little nervous about the dijon and lemon lending a bitter flavor, but low and behold there was a perfect balance. None of the marinade ingredients were overpowering. It wasn't bland, but we wished more of the marinade flavors came through. We also enjoyed the low sodium content and didn't think the chicken needed more salt. Will make this again, but will likely marinate the chicken longer or make extra to baste with (we ran out of it pretty fast). I think this would go well with pork too. If you don't have a grill, try making this in a deep skillet and use a little broth or white wine to deglaze the pan to have a little sauce to top the chicken with.
This is a recipe I make again and again. If I have time, I let it marinate, but I’m not a griller so I usually I just cook it in the sauce in a pan in the oven. My tip for cooking chicken breast in the oven- do it at 425 degrees and check with a meat thermometer at 20 minutes. I won’t be dry this way.
I never made something so good and exceptional flavor. Definitely, i will do this recipe again and again!
Soooooooo good!!!
Simple and delicious dish. Easy to prepare and made great use of my fresh rosemary.
I made this exactly as called for. It was delicious! I pounded the thicker end of the breast with my palm just to help it cook evenly. I let it marinate for 30 min since the acidity of the lemon juice would start to cook the chicken beyond that. Basting the chicken after turning helped add more flavor. This was easy and we will definitely be enjoying this throughout the summer!
This was excellent. The only thing I did different was to pound the chicken breasts out so they were a little thinner. So juicy and great flavor. Will definitely cook these again!
This was a very easy recipe. The marinade had great flavor. I used fresh lemon juice but only had dried rosemary. Next time I will remember to buy fresh herbs I think it will have a brighter flavor. We grilled the chicken on our outdoor grill, the chicken remained juicy and had nice grill marks. This one stays in the recipe box!
Very Good - will make again
Easy and delicious! Chicken was very tender. No changes.
Wow! This was great! Served with Broken Spaghetti Risotto from this site. Can't wait to make again.??
I have lots of fresh Rosemary growing outside and this recipe was fantastic. I even had a vegetarian rave about it after just a taste. i used the base recipe for fish substituting dill weed for rosemary.
Hubby liked it so will make it again. We don't have an outdoor grill so I cooked this on my kitchen's JennAire grill set to about 9.5-10. It required more than double the time described, at least 20 minutes total even with the breast cut in half. But the chicken breast was thicker than most found in a grocery store.
Loved it, very tasty. Instead of boneless skinless breasts, we used bone-in thighs. Let them marinate overnight. Had to grill them for 40 minutes or so with indirect heat waiting for the internal temp to reach 160.
It was excellent, but I think I'll cut back a little on the Rosemary. I know this is Rosemary chicken, but it was just a little too much. Other than that the chicken was succulent and delicious. Another hit with my family.
Quick and easy. Great combination of flavors. Tender and juicy.
This recipe is good as is. I seared it on the stove top and then broiled it covered for a few minutes then uncovered it to brown it a little for about 2 minutes. I however prepared it ahead and let it marinate overnight. It was fabulous! Seved it over orzo with walnut and parsley pesto from this site. Will make it again!
While I grilled this under my broiler instead of on the BBQ, this rating is for the outstanding flavour and texture of the chicken.
This was so delicious and turned out just like the picture.
I made this the other night looking for a quick new idea to BBQ. I used lemon zest in addition to the lemon juice. They were very tender and not dried out at all. Family members all liked it.
It smelled great cooking! The marinade was easy and tasty. The only substitution made was the chicken was cooked using a grill pan on the stove. Very tasty, but I would like to try marinating it longer. But for a fast easy meal, this works great. Will definitely make again.
My husband loved it. I used an electric interior grilling pan.
Good leftover
Didn’t have much flavor.
Excellent flavor!
Used dried rosemary and did not marinade for 30 minutes because we were in a time crunch. It turned out delicious and was very flavorful. My whole family loved it. Super easy and chicken was moist.
I marinated the breast overnight & served with grilled asparagus. Chicken was very moist & oh so flavorful. A real keeper.
I made it exactly as instructed! It was full of flavour & moist. Everyone loved it! I will definitely be making it again.
Very tasty and easy to make!
Simple dish that has a lot of flavor.
I made it as written, cept with boneless chicken thighs. We felt it was much, much, MUCH too garlicky. Other than that, it was kind of...meh.
It was easy to make and the resemary added a very nice flavour to the dish.I added some crushed white pepper to the marinade.
Delicious and easy!
delicious!!!
As everyone indicated, this was an easily prepped dish. I marinated for close to 2 hours (mostly in fridge). I followed recipe exactly otherwise, except used 3 large chicken breasts instead of 4. I love garlic, but in this case it was overly intense and tended to overpower the dijon and rosemary. Will make again, but probably cut back the garlic to 4-5 cloves instead of 8. Chicken was juicy and tasty (other than being too heavy on the garlic).
Delicious recipe. I’ve made this using breast and thigh meat with great results. When necessary, I’ve cooked it in a cast iron skillet and used dried rosemary. Consistently flavorful dish.
Excellent flavor and very moist! I used half of the garlic. Will keep this recipe handy!
??this is our favorite summer grilled chicken.
Terrific chicken! Couldn't get to the grill, so roasted it in the oven for 45 minutes at 425 degrees. The gravy/sauce leftovers were great on rice the next evening too!
This was amazing. Amazing flavor. We would definitely make it again.
