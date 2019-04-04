Crab Crêpes

These crab crêpes are delicious on spring or summer evenings with a green salad on the side.

Recipe by KerriJ

Ingredients

Crêpes:
Filling:
Sauce:

Directions

  • Make the crêpes: Place flour, water, eggs, melted butter, and salt into a blender. Cover and blend for 2 minutes. Chill batter in the refrigerator for two hours.

  • Heat an oiled, non-stick skillet over medium heat. Pour in enough of the chilled batter to cover half of the skillet. Tip and rotate the skillet until the batter covers the entire area. Cook until the batter turns from wet to moist, and the edges begin to curl away from the sides of the skillet. Turn the crêpe over, and continue cooking until lightly golden on the other side. Place the crêpe onto a plate, and cover with a kitchen towel to keep moist. Repeat with the remaining batter, lightly oiling the skillet as needed to keep the crêpes from sticking.

  • Prepare the filling: Heat butter in a skillet over medium-high heat and cook and stir green onions until tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add sherry, salt, and pepper; stir to combine. Mix in crab.

  • Make the sauce: Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour. Add milk, salt, and pepper; bring to a boil for 1 minute. Remove from heat.

  • Beat heavy cream and egg yolks together in a small bowl. Gradually add egg mixture to butter-flour mixture, stirring constantly. Fold in grated cheese to form a thick sauce.

  • Pour sauce into crab meat mixture, reserving 1 cup of the sauce; stir to combine.

  • Lay out one crêpe on a flat surface. Spoon 2 heaping spoonfuls of crab mixture at one end of the crêpe, then roll crêpe up around the filling. Repeat with remaining crêpes. Top each with reserved cheese sauce and serve.

Tips

You can substitute fresh lobster meat for crab.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
542 calories; protein 20.9g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 33.4g; cholesterol 234mg; sodium 699.4mg. Full Nutrition
