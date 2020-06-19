Refrigerator Dill Pickles

I bought way too many cucumbers at a farmers market and after using them in salads and as raw snacks, I thought I would try homemade pickles. I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out far better than I thought they would. They were really delicious, not overly vinegary but with the perfect amount of dill and garlic and with a great crunch. With that said, I did add extra garlic cloves (about 4 per jar), and lots of fresh dill since my family loves garlic and dill. The taste actually reminds me of the homemade pickles my mom made every summer using dill and cucumbers from our garden. A sweet memory to be sure. I did make one jar spicy hot as suggested in another review by adding some peppercorns, a few slices of fresh jalapeño pepper and a pinch of red pepper flakes. They were equally delicious and had a great kick to them, especially in a Caesar cocktail! This recipe is definitely a keeper for my family. So glad I found it.