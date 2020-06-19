These refrigerator dill pickles taste so fresh and are seasoned with just the right amount of dill and garlic. They're perfectly crisp and ready to eat in just 3 days! Whether you serve them with hot dogs or hamburgers or snack on them right out of the fridge, they should be good for about 6 weeks. If you prefer pickle chips, use cucumber slices instead of spears.
I am sorry to say that these turned out badly and I don't know why. They were very soft and had an unpleasant taste. I have reviewed the amounts and directions carefully, and made sure the liquid was cooled as instructed. I can't see where I made an error. I make refrigerator pickles most years and have for a long time, so I do have some experience. I would really like to try a refrigerator dill pickle recipe again.
I did this with cucumber slices/chips and the recipe tastes great! I used apple cider vinegar instead of white vinegar. I didn't have fresh dill so I used approx. 2 tbsp of dry dill weed and placed about 5 peppercorns in the jar. We have already eaten the pickle chips (which were crisp by the way) and placed new sliced cucumber chips in the brine solution.
Pretty amazing recipe-- easy to make and the pickles were delicious. I even went so far as to reuse the brine once with another set of cukes and they were just as good. Once they were gone, adding a bit of oil to the brine makes for an amazing oil and vinegar dressing for salads or even as an addition to potato salad.
These really are delicious (and easy, too). Unless you're a gardener familiar with growing dill, you're probably like I am and don't know what a "head of dill" is. I bought a pkg of mini gourmet cukes (unwaxed so I didn't have to peel them) which turned out to be the perfect size for my jar. As far as the amount of the fresh dill to use, I just loaded up the jar with the the dill stems and cuke spears, and poured in the vinegar mixture. White vinegar is milder in taste, so these pickles won't make you pucker, and as others mentioned, I'm not sure you even need the small amount of sugar. They are crunchy and simply fresh tasting, and that works for me. I can see this on the Christmas Gift List this year.
These are very easy and delicious! I don't care for sugar in pickles so I omitted it and I had picked more dill than the recipe calls for, so I put it in and that seemed to make it only tastier. This is how I'll use up my extra cucumbers from now on. Thanks for the recipe!
Some advice for those who might be disappointed in these. Use UNWAXED pickling cucumbers, not the slicing cukes found at the store. You have to start with the right pickles. Make sure your brine is thoroughly cooled before pouring over the pickles. That ensures that these stay crisp.
I didn't know what a head of dill was, and I didn't know how to measure cucumber spears (obviously I don't spend much time in the kitchen), but these turned out crunchy and delicious. I think I'm going to add another cucumber to the existing juice to save some money. I don't grow cucumbers or dill so it was a bit pricey. Next year I'll grow both as my family LOVES their dill pickles!
Very easy and yummy. I sliced my cucumbers for this recipe and they turned out great! I also added 2 tsp. salt not 1. I used fresh dill from the garden and added in some leaves along with the heads. I added more garlic too. I put my seasonings(except cucumbers) in when the brine was hot and it seemed to work better. I made a spicy version by adding jalapenos, black peppercorns and red pepper flakes and the spicy version was a big hit! They really reach full flavor after 3 days in fridge.
I am sorry to say that these turned out badly and I don't know why. They were very soft and had an unpleasant taste. I have reviewed the amounts and directions carefully, and made sure the liquid was cooled as instructed. I can't see where I made an error. I make refrigerator pickles most years and have for a long time, so I do have some experience. I would really like to try a refrigerator dill pickle recipe again.
I liked this recipe as is. After making the brine recipe, I filled two quarts with spears of regular pickling cukes and lemon cukes. Then needed more, so I cut a fairly small zuchinni into spears and finished filling a quart jar with them. The zuke came out very tasty. I will make more with zuchinni; and maybe with some green beans. This seems to be a very versatile recipe.
Delicious! And this is coming from someone who doesn't like Dill Pickles! These are light and crisp and bright. I did add about 1 tablespoon extra vinegar as I like "zing" and added about 3-5 dill seeds to each jar along with dill weed and part of a dill head from the garden. I cut spears from the center portion of the cukes and retained the ends. After all spears were in jars, I cut the ends into chips and made pint jars of chips. GREAT on burgers off the grill! My family loves dill pickles and we've got a lot of cukes this year so I think I'll be making quite a few batches of these. Thanks!
Loved this, but particularly the batch I made where I doubled the salt and when cooking the marinade, I added a bunch of fresh dill to the mixture. It infused the dill much quicker into the pickles. From now on I will only make it this way.
I made these about a week ago and just opened them tonight to serve at my hubby's birthday party. They were a hit! I grew my own pickling cucumbers and let me kids help with this recipe since it was so easy. We got lots of compliments. I did go easy on the salt and added a little more fresh dill. Wonderful recipe. Thanks for sharing!
Very good. I'd say try them on day 4 or 5. They were ready on day 3 and were good, but the extra day or two made a big difference. I also mixed it up with both spears and chips. The chips were good, but the spears were amazing. My fiancé and two friends tried them and all loved them. It was a hit. I'm making them again but with some peppercorn added. Can't wait.
Great recipe! I experimented with both baby cucumbers and regular sized ones and would highly recommend the smaller ones as they stay crunchy. The middle of larger ones (where the seeds are) get a bit mushy.
These are great! At first taste they pucker ur mouth, but after the second bite I couldn't stop eating them. I added a few extra garlic cloves and dill, but didn't change anything else. This was my first try at refridgerator pickles and I will continue to use this recipe. Thank you!
Excellent and simple recipe! I used 5 small picking cucumbers and they turned out perfect, even after only 1 day in the fridge. This is my new go-to pickle recipe! I didn't have a lot of dill left, so I used about half the amount and they were still tasty. I might even omit the sugar next time. Thanks for the great recipe!
I bought way too many cucumbers at a farmers market and after using them in salads and as raw snacks, I thought I would try homemade pickles. I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out far better than I thought they would. They were really delicious, not overly vinegary but with the perfect amount of dill and garlic and with a great crunch. With that said, I did add extra garlic cloves (about 4 per jar), and lots of fresh dill since my family loves garlic and dill. The taste actually reminds me of the homemade pickles my mom made every summer using dill and cucumbers from our garden. A sweet memory to be sure. I did make one jar spicy hot as suggested in another review by adding some peppercorns, a few slices of fresh jalapeño pepper and a pinch of red pepper flakes. They were equally delicious and had a great kick to them, especially in a Caesar cocktail! This recipe is definitely a keeper for my family. So glad I found it.
Followed the recipe exactly and after 3days in the fridge we tried them They were excellent and everyone liked them very much. Will be making these again soon! Next time I am going to try without the sugar. Hope they are just as good.
I make these all summer long as long as the mini cucumbers are available. I have been making these for about 5 years now. They are simply crispy and delicious. I do cut the vinegar to only 1 cup, as less vinegar is my preference. That is the only change to this wonderful recipe.
I added 1/2t red pepper flakes and 6 garlic cloves to the brine after I took it off the burner and replaced the cucumbers with blanched green beans. It was delicious, and I am repeating the recipe today with more beans.
I've never made pickles. Really, I didn't even know I wanted to until I walked through the Farmers Market and saw the cutest little pickling cucumbers, which I purchased. Then it was time to find a recipe. I was looking for something not too complicated since this was my first attempt. I wanted something that met my taste buds. I wanted something that everyone else raved about. THIS WAS THAT RECIPE!!! I followed the directions with slight modifications. I split the vinegar... 1 C White and 1/4 C Apple Cider. I also added peppercorns and exchanged the sugar for Splenda. Other than that, verbatim. I will consider myself a pickle maker from now on!! Thank you for sharing your recipe.
These were relatively easy to make and the flavour is nice. Would probably add more dill and garlic if I try these again. Was my first try at any type of pickling though so there's always room for improvement!
This my first attempt at making pickles and I'm thrilled with the outcome! They are perfectly fresh and crunchy with a great balance of flavor. I tend not to measure and probably used less sugar and salt than called for. I used pink Himilayan salt which I think has a stronger taste so I didn't use as much. I will make this again and again!
Followed the recipe exactly and my husband couldn't wait the three days to start noshing on them! He said they were great the first day. So, I'm guessing they will be fantastic by day three if they make it that far!
These came out crunchy and fresh! I made them according to the recipe, but cut the sugar because of other comments. I think I'll use the sugar amount listed next time, and there will be a next time! I also didn't know how much a head of dill was, so I just picked a bunch of it and threw it in. Delicious!
I have made pickles in the past. Disasters that were pushed to the back of the fridge and forgotten for untold amounts of time, poisoning the container they were in. NOT THESE PICKLES. These are the simplest, easiest, most delicious pickles. I only made them a day ago and one of the jars is already gone. There are about 13 jars in the fridge at the moment, some variations to this recipe to suit the tastes of my spice loving sister. This is a brilliant recipe just as it is, or with additions of your choice. Highly recommend and will make again.
Wow. Great recipe. Fast and easy. I had a gallion size plastic container and sliced six kirby cukes from the farm market in spears and slices. I threw in a couple tablespoons of pickling spices along with extra garlic and didn't have white vinegar so used cider vinegar. Also only used half of one good sized bunch of fresh dill. Tasted after leaving in the refrigerator overnight.OMG what great flavor! I doubt if they will last 3 days. On my way to the farmers market to get more kirbys. BTW, I also threw in a couple of jalapenos and other small hot peppers . Will see how they taste later. Thanks for a great recipe.
I've made these for two summers now and they are a hit every time. We now only add 1 teaspoon of sugar and 5 or 6 whole peppercorns. I have to make them and hide them in the frig or my family will eat them even before the 3 days are up! Oh I forgot, we also add 1 small onion sliced into rings sometimes too. Yum.
I'm an experienced pickle maker and this is an easy and delicious pickle recipe. I tried it both with 2 packet of Splenda instead of sugar and 1 teaspoon of sugar instead of 1 tablespoon and both were excellent. They are crispy and a wonderful condiment to a summer meal.
My kids LOVED these pickles. They were so easy to make...the hardest part was waiting the 3 days to eat them. We are on our second round since the first 5 jars we made lasted for only 2 weeks. Thanks for the awesome recipe!
Love the pickles!.. Just like store bought,only fresher.So easy to make and whenever I have xtra cukes from the garden, I'll make a jar. I couldn't find the dill heads, so I used the fern fresh dill and discarded it after 3 days. Other than that, I followed the recipe.
Wow, these had a simple yet good flavor. I have another recipe for refridgerator pickles that uses lemon juice instead and like this one much better. Plus, it is ingredients I typically have in the house. I accidentally jotted down the ingredients but not the directions. So, no boiling or putting in the fridge for 3 days. I mixed the ingredients, poured them over cucumber spears, and we ate the heck out of them. I used 2 English cucumbers, cut them into spears, and made 1/4 of the liquid so there wasn't too much waste. I also subbed dry for fresh dill using a good pinch or two. It worked fine, for me, thanks.
I followed the recipe with the exception of cutting some of the pickles into chips. They were extremely delicious, even after only 1 day in the refrigerator. 3 days in and they are great. They remind me of Claussens which are the only brand I typically buy. I've eaten so many after 3 days that I chopped up a few more cucumbers from the garden and added them to the brine. I'll be curious to see how the added pickles do.
My husband LOVES pickles. He got several cucumbers from a friend's garden and asked if I'd try to make pickles. I tried this recipe because it was easy. He absolutely loves them! The only thing I did different was to use dried dill instead of fresh. a huge hit in our house!
We are big pickle fans. This was my first attempt at trying a homemade recipe. I didn't have pickling cucumbers so I used regular. They were a little too tart for my husband but my 9 year old ate the whole jar within a few days. I thought they were crisp and tasty alone or on burgers (I made a sliced jar too). I plan to try different variations (spices, pickling cucumbers, etc). because this recipe is too easy not to. Maybe we are not tough critics but I just can't see how you can go wrong!
I was too excited to wait 3 days, so i tried them the day after i made them, and WOW! they already had an amazing taste, tried them the next day..even better, can't wait to try them when my hubby gets home :)
I made these pickles before going on vacation with my family. They were a HUGE hit, with everyone from my 3 1/2 year old granddaughter to my pickle picky husband. I followed the recipe (except that I had to used dried dill) and I used both Kirby cukes and regular cukes. I even saved the juice after the whole batch got devoured and threw in some sliced peeled cukes I had left over and they were delicious as well. Love them!
I was making them from some cucumber I had leftover. I didn't have fresh dill so I used about a tablespoon of the dried stuff and I also did not have garlic cloves so I used about a teaspoon of the garlic powder. I didn't have much cucumber leftover so I used a little less water and vinegar. They are so... good, I can't wait to make them again !!
Even with that of little sugar they were way to sweet for me to call them dills, I had to add about 1 cup vinegar and and two tablespoons of "pickling salt" (just super fine ground salt, I used my mortar and pestle with sea salt) to get the sweetness out. Now they are pretty good but still nothing near what I call dill pickles.
same ingredients listed on a jar at the chain grocery. $9.99 a quart. Making these myself a second time. Just drain first before biting in, as the vinegar can bite back if your not a fan. Adds to the fresh taste. This recipe made 2 quart jars for me. This batch will be donated the office Relay for Life fundraiser luncheon.
These were good. I do can dill and bread and butter pickles each year and always have some leftover cucumbers. So this year I decided to use the leftover cucumbers to make this recipe. After they were in the fridge for a week or so I decided to double the garlic and dill for more flavor. In my opinion they needed the extra flavor. I'll use this recipe again. Thank you
Absolutely love this recipe! I made it exactly as written and it has the perfect blend of tart and sweet to my taste. I love that it doesn't use much sugar or salt as we have several diabetics in the family. I will try a batch with the suggested tsp of sugar just to see if I can cut more without compromising the taste. I plan to make these often.
This is the second time I have made these pickles. The first time I think I was a bit light on the dill so they seemed to be better after a week or so. This time I added more dill and garlic and they were wonderful!
So easy and good. I added dill pickle crisp to water (CaCl), in the amount the bottle told me to - needed a tsp. more. I also peeled my cukes and cut them in chips. Note: Use cukes that are not overgrown! (note to self: I didn't like store-bought pickle seasoning) My jars also sealed themselves (I poured liquid in hot) - wonder if I could just store them in pantry ....
Wow, these pickles are so good and so easy to make! Key things to remember are to cool the vinegar mixture completely and make sure the cucumbers are very cold for extra crispiness. (I soak mine in an ice water bath.) I also put in some extra baby carrots and onions. I think they taste best after about 5 days in the fridge. Before that time the small cucumbers were still bitter and not pickled enough. I'll definitely make this recipe again!
Easy and great taste- Definite hit with the family. I do not use as much sugar or salt. I use about 1/2 the sugar and 3/4 salt. I add more garlic and pepper corns. For my daughter and son-in-law, I add jalapeño that’s just a small amount. I definitely recommend this recipe. For one thing, when you have a ton of cucumbers coming out of your garden, the last thing you need is to do a lot of prep. This is a very fast and easy recipe!
I gave a neutral rating because this is the first time using this recipe. Currently I have the brine in the refrigerator to cool. I am going to use it for Poblano as well as Serrano peppers. I hope this recipe will achieve something similar to the commercial pickled Jalapeños. I went with the recipe as per but not sure of the exact amount of fresh dill so I just went with what it looked right. I’ll besure to update in a few days.
I do not know if I did something wrong or if this is simply not to my liking. I followed the directions to the letter but in the end, these just tasted like cucumber spears in vinegar. The dill did not infuse itself into the spears, nor did the garlic. To be honest, I much prefer the flavour of simply marinating cuke slices overnight in white vinegar. Chef John's B&B pickles saved the day for me and were a huge success. Perhaps adding the dill to the vinegar as it boiled and the cucumber spears to the hot vinegar mixture might have helped but I do not think I will bother testing it out. Time to look for a different Dill Pickle recipe.
My daughter gave this recipe to her brother who made pickles from it last year. He took a quart to school to give to a friend. The friend gave him the empty jar at the end of the day. They were that good!
I didn't measure out my cucumbers because I had a ton. I just cut what I had into spears & put them in quart mason jars with a nice clump of dill & 2 garlic cloves per jar. They turned out very good - nice & crisp & the garlic gives them a spicy flavor (not hot just flavorful). My husband who grew up with his grandma's homemade pickles & he absolutely loved these & wants me to make some more.
Delicious and they actually taste like DILL pickles! That said, I ran out of sugar and only had a sprinkling when I made them, so I will continue to do that with further jars as I do not like sweet pickles at all, and this was just right with only the sprinkle. I also didn't have fresh garlic and used garlic powder instead. Tasted great. In one jar, I threw in some black pepper and a few red pepper flakes and they were even better as I like things a little spicy, but the milder pickles were good, too.
These are the best pickles I’ve ever had - and extremely easy to make. I doubled the recipe, and had to use fresh baby dill as it was the only thing I had. Also added a little celery seed and some peppercorns to the brine ...By day 4 they were perfect!
This was great! I don't like sweet pickles, so I eliminated the sugar and instead added some pickling spice. (I made half-recipe to try, so I used about a half teaspoon of pickling spice to each of three jars.) I love these pickles and will definitely make them again, especially as we have so many cucumbers from the garden.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.