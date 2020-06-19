Refrigerator Dill Pickles

These refrigerator dill pickles taste so fresh and are seasoned with just the right amount of dill and garlic. They're perfectly crisp and ready to eat in just 3 days! Whether you serve them with hot dogs or hamburgers or snack on them right out of the fridge, they should be good for about 6 weeks. If you prefer pickle chips, use cucumber slices instead of spears.

By Tammy Gulgren

cook:
10 mins
additional:
3 days
total:
3 days 20 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir water, vinegar, sugar, and sea salt together in a saucepan over high heat; bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and cool completely.

  • Combine cucumber spears, garlic cloves, and fresh dill in a large glass or plastic lidded container.

  • Pour cooled vinegar mixture over cucumbers, garlic, and dill. Seal container with lid and refrigerate for at least 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
13 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 443.7mg. Full Nutrition
