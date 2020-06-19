Homemade Old Fashioned Mix

I love a good old fashioned, but making a fresh homemade drink on the spot can be time consuming! I created this easy homemade mix to save time and still have a delicious homemade drink that guests will love! This mix is also makes a great gift!
BEST OLD FASHIONED I'VE EVER HAD! I've been testing OF's at every Supper Clubs and bars for over 20 years--but decided to make my own after receiving a nice bottle of whiskey for my birthday. I made this recipe (with 1C Sugar and 2C Brown Sugar) and I did mash the orange and cherries prior to steeping. I used 1 part mix to 1:1 with a splash of Squirt soda... simply delicious!!!!!!!!!!!!! Of course I'm in Wisconsin so I have to try it with Brandy tomorrow night, but I expect the same excellent result.
Love this! I think the cinnamon adds a nice touch. I strained the mix into jars to give as gifts and included a tag with instructions: Mix 1 part (or to taste) Old Fashioned Mix with 2 parts bourbon. Serve over ice and garnish with a maraschino cherry and an orange wedge, if desired. Enjoy!
This mix really is good, but the one thing that is completely missing is at least a guideline on how much to use per drink??? Doesn’t have to be exact, I understand that depends on one’s taste, but at least suggest a starting point. The rating is solely based on taste, as I think there’s a very important part of this recipe missing.
I have tried this recipe and it is better than a name brands. Although the instructions don't say how to mix it I have found that 1 shot of mix with 1 shot of either Southern Comfort or Brandy works and one shot of Sprite or 7 up. If you are using a whiskey or bourbon use 3/4 of a shot of bourbon and 1 shot of everything else and enjoy
Husband has been "collecting" whiskey and likes old fashioneds. I almost Spent $32 on a tiny bottle of mix. He loved this recipe, and it is so simple! We are making a second batch today with 1/2 dark brown sugar.
This is the best old fashioned mix I have ever tasted!!! It even muddling the fruit and sugar! I am on my third batch. I did add some maple syrup and then reduced the sugar. Delicious And...yes, I am from Wisconsin!!!
This recipe is amazing. I mixed it 1:1 with Maker's Mark and a dash of bitters (did not add bitters to the mixer). My husband said it was like a party in his mouth.
I used Turbinado sugar instead of white sugar (Sugar in the Raw). However, I would recommend two cups of sugar instead of three. Still use three cups water. Added a few cloves and an extra cinnamon stick. Did the two tablespoons bitters, plus one tablespoon orange bitters. Served OFs at Thanksgiving. Everyone loved them and wanted the recipe of this mix. Winner Winner!
Wonderful recipe. I used brown sugar. Taste changes with different bourbons and whiskeys. Resembles apple pie with some original Bushmills Irish Whiskey. Fantastic with Elijah Craig and other bourbons!
