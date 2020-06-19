Homemade Old Fashioned Mix

I love a good old fashioned, but making a fresh homemade drink on the spot can be time consuming! I created this easy homemade mix to save time and still have a delicious homemade drink that guests will love! This mix is also makes a great gift!

Recipe by Lonavasma

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring water and sugar to a boil in a saucepan; remove from heat. Stir oranges, cherries, and cinnamon stick into sugar mixture. Cover saucepan and steep for 1 hour.

  • Remove fruit and cinnamon stick from mixture using a slotted spoon; stir in bitters.

Cook's Note:

I use old liquor or wine bottles to store the mix in once it's cooled! Can be refrigerated or left at room temperature!

I use usually a little less than 2 tablespoons bitters.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; carbohydrates 15.8g; sodium 0.8mg. Full Nutrition
