Mojitos by the Pitcher

I have served this mojito pitcher recipe to people who have sworn that they dislike mojitos and they love it. I believe it is the fresh ingredients and the use of sugar, instead of simple syrup, muddled together that makes this cocktail refreshing and delicious. It takes a little bit of work but the results are well worth it. Serve over ice.
This was my first attempt on making a mojito and after all the sites I went to I finally gave up and just picked this one. It's amazing I haven't had a mojito this good in a while. It's easy quick and delicious. I used 1 1/2 cups of captain Morgan white rum. Good stuff :D
Every year when the weather warms up, we have a Cuban party. I made another recipe the first year (I had a by the glass recipe), and between making mojitos and the Cuban sandwiches, I spent all my time in the kitchen. I found this recipe last year, and I simplified my life. I doubled the recipe so to fit our 2 liter pitcher, and muddled the mint and sugar ahead of time, enough for four pitchers. I really do prefer the actual sugar as opposed to the simple syrup recipes, and this one is just perfect. Take my advice and make them ahead if you are serving a crowd. You won't regret it.
This is the best mojito recipe I have tried. I like the club soda instead of lemon lime soda because they aren't too sweet and I can make it easily with my Soda Stream. I used raw sugar instead of white sugar. The perfect pitcher on a hot Florida day.
So easy and delicious! I doubled the recipe for a neighborhood bbq and they were fantastic. If you make ahead add the club soda when pouring into glasses to keep it bubbly as club soda goes flat quickly.
Made this for a group of friends at the cottage and it was a hit! I used sprite for a base, and added more rum, lime juice, and sprite just to polish off ingredients. It was still a bit too sweet for some. It would still be good with less sugar.
I thought the proportions were perfect but the steps needed some tweaking. For me it worked better muddling the mint (I used 6 whole sprigs) with the sugar and the juice of 2 limes. I cut the third lime into wedges, and gave them a squeeze before tossing them in. Then added the rum and seltzer and stirred.
Awesome mojito's! I'm one of those people who wasn't a huge fan of mojito's...the "squeeze", however, loves them! So happy I found this recipe as now we both enjoy when we make up a pitcher! I made the recipe exactly as posted.
Really good! I used McCracken dark spiced rum and muddled sweet mint, chocolate mint, peppermint and spearmint leaves from my mojito/tea mint pot. Next time I will make with. 5 to. 75 cup sugar because I like a little less sweet mojito. So much easier than asking by the glass.
Delicious! For my diabetic bf I subbed Truvia for half the sugar and used Zaya rum, and it was delicious! Probably tastes even better with all sugar. Because I had to pack it to our outdoor activity in 100 degree weather, I made the mix minus the club soda the night before, then mixed it by the glass. That worked quite well.
So easy - the only problem is that it really doesn’t make enough. I’ve made them a few times now and I almost always omit the rum (my parents don’t drink) and add some extra club soda. I make two pitchers (at least) with fresh mint from my garden a few hours before company comes, and then let them chill in the fridge until serving.
Made this for a family lunch and it was AMAZING. I used sugar-free Strawberry soda instead of club soda and it was so good. The combination of Strawberry, Lime, and Mint was the key. Oh, and I also used Malibu Coconut Rum.
I made this recipe for my friends. Unsurprisingly, I nailed it. Surprisingly, however, my friends found the process laborious and the drink tasteless. If i were to go back, I would change everything. I will be recommending this to my friends.
I’ve been looking for a recipe to make a whole batch of mojitos and this was perfect! It was just like the traditional mojito recipe I’ve always made but so much easier to make a whole pitcher at once rather than one at a time. The only downfall is that I ended up having to make 3 1/2 batches because they were such a hit!
This is my go-to recipe for mojitos, so easy and delicious! I always double the recipe and after pouring into glass I will top off with a little lemon-lime soda, not much. Everyone loves these, even anti-mojito drinkers!
Excellent recipe—great proportion recommendations, especially in regards to the amount of mint. I must admit, however, that I doubled the amount of alcohol to two cups and did not find it overpowering. Some may think there is too much sugar, in which case they can just use a little less than recommended. However, considering it makes an entire pitcher, one 1/2 cup is not an overwhelming amount of sugar. Additionally, the steps could be a little revamped; I find the mint flavour (Canadian here) is absorbed better when it is ground up with the juice of the limes in addition to the sugar.
Good recipe. A nice change from so-sweet margaritas. The only thing I'd did differently is use my KitchenAid mixer to do the muddling! You'll need to cover the mixer head with a cup towel while muddling the lines or juice will go everywhere. Pour the ice and run in and stir. Pour all into a pitcher and serve.
Made these yesterday, because I had a few girlfriends coming over for an afternoon get together. They were absolutely delicious! Not too sweet and very refreshing. A perfect summertime drink. We polished off the pitcher in a couple of hours, and I received many compliments. I followed the recipe exactly, except that the only white rum I had on hand was infused with lemon, but that seemed to work out just fine. This is now going to be my go-to make-ahead cocktail for casual summer gatherings.
Tastes great. I followed the recipe but didn't use as much lime or mint as directed, although I did quarter 2 limes and halved and juiced 1 more and dropped it in the mix - used maybe 20-25 leaves. I recommend not muddling the mint in the sugar too hard because it shreds the mint into tiny bits that get stuck all over your mouth. I also used some rum in my sugar and mint to rinse out the bowl and then pour into the pitcher. Happy drinking all!!
