Mojitos by the Pitcher

Excellent recipe—great proportion recommendations, especially in regards to the amount of mint. I must admit, however, that I doubled the amount of alcohol to two cups and did not find it overpowering. Some may think there is too much sugar, in which case they can just use a little less than recommended. However, considering it makes an entire pitcher, one 1/2 cup is not an overwhelming amount of sugar. Additionally, the steps could be a little revamped; I find the mint flavour (Canadian here) is absorbed better when it is ground up with the juice of the limes in addition to the sugar.