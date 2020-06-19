Mojitos by the Pitcher

I have served this mojito pitcher recipe to people who have sworn that they dislike mojitos and they love it. I believe it is the fresh ingredients and the use of sugar, instead of simple syrup, muddled together that makes this cocktail refreshing and delicious. It takes a little bit of work but the results are well worth it. Serve over ice.

By malgal

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Muddle sugar and mint leaves together in a pitcher until leaves are well broken down. Add limes and muddle until limes are juiced. Pour rum into sugar mixture; add club soda and stir until sugar is dissolved.

Nutrition Facts

160 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 5.8mg. Full Nutrition
