Classic Canadian Caesar

This drink is very popular in Canada. Take a lick of the celery salt and then a drink of the Caesar through the straw for the proper Caesar experience.

By ambibambi

Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Wet the rim of a cocktail glass with the lime wedge; set aside for garnish. Place celery salt in a small dish, and press the rim of the glass into the salt to coat. Add ice to the glass.n

  • Pour vodka, Worcestershire sauce, and hot pepper sauce over the ice; top with tomato-clam juice. Garnish with lime wedge and celery stick. Serve with a straw.n

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of sodium for the celery salt. The actual amount of celery salt consumed will vary.

204 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 0.7g; sodium 5407.7mg. Full Nutrition
