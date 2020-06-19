Classic Canadian Caesar

This recipe is a good start, couple of things missing so wonder if this is an American version of a truly Canadian drink or not? Needs to be spiced up a lot more, see the others suggestions. I myself like it to be a bit more spicy. I use the Extra Spicy Clamato Juice, put about 10 shakes of celery salt into the drink, use no other brand of Worcestershire Sauce than Lee & Perrins, (others just don't imitate the original Worcestershire, and yes, I came to Canada from England, close to the county of Worcestershire so take my word for it on this one) .... it is a nice drink if you add a pickled green bean or pickled asparagus in it rather than the celery. The celery is a bit dull for such a nice spicy drink. The lime wedge is a nice garnish, but I add lime juice (about 1 tsp.) to the drink itself as well. Also, I add the ice last, not first, it's easier to stir with the pickle (or celery if you insist) as the stir stick.