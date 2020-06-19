Classic Canadian Caesar

I'll be honest you'll not find this pinkish looking drink called a Canadian Caesar at any bar, restaurant, or night club in Canada. They are all red in colour and don't look like you had a few too many coming back up and out colour. That is an improperly made drink the consistency is off the mark.
This recipe is a good start, couple of things missing so wonder if this is an American version of a truly Canadian drink or not? Needs to be spiced up a lot more, see the others suggestions. I myself like it to be a bit more spicy. I use the Extra Spicy Clamato Juice, put about 10 shakes of celery salt into the drink, use no other brand of Worcestershire Sauce than Lee & Perrins, (others just don't imitate the original Worcestershire, and yes, I came to Canada from England, close to the county of Worcestershire so take my word for it on this one) .... it is a nice drink if you add a pickled green bean or pickled asparagus in it rather than the celery. The celery is a bit dull for such a nice spicy drink. The lime wedge is a nice garnish, but I add lime juice (about 1 tsp.) to the drink itself as well. Also, I add the ice last, not first, it's easier to stir with the pickle (or celery if you insist) as the stir stick.
I live in Vancouver, B.C. Canada and indeed this is often the drink of choice. I was dismayed when we were in Hawaii years ago and couldn't buy Clamato juice. This is a great recipe and I hope you all enjoy it as much as we do here.
I gave this 4 stars because it is a fantastic drink worth making. I am from Calgary, Canada (where the Caesar was born). This is popular in Canada, but know that tomato juice is NOT a substitute for Clamato. This drink is meant to be spicy as well, so beef up the hot pepper sauce (Tabasco is what it SHOULD be made with). As was said in previous reviews, there is no replacement for Lea and Perrins Worcestershire - don't try to substitute - it won't work. Try 2 tablespoons Dill pickle juice, but the clincher is to add a couple of shakes of Montreal Steak Spice. Takes this great drink over the top.
Perfect starter recipe, eh? Double the vodka , Tabasco, Worcestershire , throw in a pickle and I'll take two ;) Cheers! The rim needs to be coated with a courser salt. (celery salt added in the salt is even nicer)
I love my Caesars with a spicy pickled green bean and a squeeze of lime juice along with the other ingredients. Perhaps a couple extra shakes from the Tabasco bottle as well. I also add a pinch of salt and pepper before I pour in the Clamato juice.
I am a serious Caesar lover like a lot of us Canucks [Canadians]. I was pleased to find a great one at the Royal Hawiian sp in Waikiki. Chili's there had no idea what I was talking about, but states close to Canada like Washington, do make a good one. Not to promote a product because I have no vested interest in the company, but Mott's Clamato rocks the Caesar. It comes in reg. , spicey, pickle juice, everything[has horseradish and spicy] and lime. When you visit Canada stock up and find your fav. I have tried the tomato and clam juice combo in a pinch. IT is pink, cloudy Not a substitute in flavor at all. Season with rim of celery salt or montreal steak spice or just salt and fresh pepper. Garnish with pickled hot green beans, celery, pepperoni, olives or pepperoncini [hot pickled peppers] my fave.
The photo doesn't do any justice to this great Canadian Classic! If you use just tomato juice it isn't a Caesar! That's the difference between a Bloody Mary and the great Caesar - Tomato juice vs Clamato juice. You can make it with tomato juice and just add clam juice/liquor from a jar. If you're lucky and have fresh clams use their liquor. Using a lime wedge to rim the glass. Use a plate use Celery salt, Cayenne pepper, Chili powder dip into the mixture. A teaspoon of each would be enough for four glasses. Make a pitcher and rim each glass individually. There no straws involved here, you take a sip from the glass, hence the reason it is rimmed with all those goodies. I was in Louisville, KY recently and asked for a Caesar, they didn't have a clue what I was talking about. Their loss. Hail the Great Canadian Caesar!
I had this drink for the first time when I was on a fishing trip in Canada. I add some horse radish into the mix along with some black pepper. Its best with fresh home made tomato jucice and clam juice.
I agree with the other comments. You can now find Clamato juice in Arizona. My friends were amazed when I introduced them them to a Caesar. They thought it was much better than a Bloody Mary. I am from Ontario and spend part of our winter in Phoenix. We were surprised to find a restaurant that made the drink. Yes, add more spice to it. This version is du
I like Bloody Mary's but the tomato juice is so thick. Had my first Dirty Caesar -- as it is called -- on a Princess Cruise in Alaska last week. Some very friendly Canadians told me about the Clamato juice. SO much better.
This is a great basic start to a Classic Caesar. It's always fun to add your own spin to this drink and I found a splash of the brine from this pickled egg recipe went very well in this Caesar. http://allrecipes.com/recipe/popas-pickled-eggs/detail.aspx. Thanks for sharing ambibambi.
This is one of my all time favorite drinks! Only, here in the states (namely Texas) it's called a Bloody Mary. The closer to the boarder you go, the spicier it gets! I start out with a tall glass rimmed with margarita salt and Add ice. Layer 1.5-2 oz. of vodka (or tequila if you want a "Mother Mary or you can leave out the alcohol for a refreshing "Virgin Mary"), 1/5 oz. Worcestershire sauce, 2 tablespoons green olive juice, a dash of Tabasco sauce, squeeze a little lime wedge in there, add some celery salt and fresh ground pepper to taste, then fill with Clamato. Stir and garnish with lime wedge, celery stalk, and green olives. All done! You can also make this by the pitcher! Did I mention I was a bartender? Enjoy!
