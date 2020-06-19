Gram Miller's Bread and Butter Pickles

5
3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

My great grandma's bread and butter pickle recipe. This is a canning recipe, so you'll have some for the whole winter!

Recipe by madmoose123

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs 5 mins
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
4 pints
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cucumbers and onions together in a bowl. Stir in salt and let sit for 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Stir vinegar, water, sugar, celery seed, mustard seed, ginger, and turmeric together in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil; add cucumber mixture and continue to boil until cucumbers and onions are tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Sterilize the jars and lids in boiling water for at least 5 minutes. Pack the hot cucumber mixture into the hot, sterilized jars, filling the jars to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a knife or a thin spatula around the insides of the jars after they have been filled to remove any air bubbles. Wipe the rims of the jars with a moist paper towel to remove any food residue. Top with lids, and screw on rings.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars into the boiling water using a holder. Leave a 2-inch space between the jars. Pour in more boiling water if necessary to bring the water level to at least 1 inch above the tops of the jars. Bring the water to a rolling boil, cover the pot, and process for 15 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and place onto a cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart, until cool. Once cool, press the top of each lid with a finger, ensuring that the seal is tight (lid does not move up or down at all). Store in a cool dark area.

Cook's Note:

This is a canning recipe. Make sure you keep everything as sanitary as possible!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 0.3g; sodium 6.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/27/2022