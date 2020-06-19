Gram Miller's Bread and Butter Pickles

I don't can, so I just made them refrigerator pickles instead. I forgot about the onions, mey no worries bout that. The brine tasted pretty yummy, so I hold out hope these are gonna Rock when I finally am able to dive into them! Ooohhh, can't WAIT! I will keep you posted. Thank you Mad Moose! !
I don't can, so I just made them refrigerator pickles instead. I forgot about the onions, mey no worries bout that. The brine tasted pretty yummy, so I hold out hope these are gonna Rock when I finally am able to dive into them! Ooohhh, can't WAIT! I will keep you posted. Thank you Mad Moose! !
I had rather large cucumbers that were home grown so I doubled the size of the syrup, for lack of a better name, and I used pickling spice because I could not find the mustard seed at my local store. They were sold out. I, also, added 3 dried jalapeños to the mix. Delicious. If you don't want the spice leave the jalapeños out. After they age a bit I might find that 3 was too much.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.