Apple Pancake
This apple pancake recipe makes fluffy, sweet pancakes that are very similar to the apple pancakes at the Original Pancake House. Excellent with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
This apple pancake recipe makes fluffy, sweet pancakes that are very similar to the apple pancakes at the Original Pancake House. Excellent with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
I made this for breakfast and we both enjoyed it. As written this is very sweet - I cut the sugar to 2 Tablespoons in the apples and 2 Tablespoons in the egg batter and it was plenty sweet. This took about 15 minutes in the 400 degree oven although I think if I had preheated my oven longer it might have been done in 10 minutes. This comes together very fast. I have never had the apple pancake from the Original Pancake House so I can't say how it compares. I did not invert the pancake as the top was prettier than the bottom, next time I would plan on serving right out of the skillet. As a dessert with ice cream this would serve 4, for breakfast it served 2. I used a 10" stainless steel skillet and that seemed to be the right size. Thank you for a tasty breakfast.Read More
It is more like a cinnamon apple omelette. I cut the sugar to 2 tablespoons like others suggested and the sweetness is perfect. The only thing is 4 eggs makes it like a fluffy omelette with apples. I would probably cut the eggs to only 2 eggs next time, maybe even one.Read More
I made this for breakfast and we both enjoyed it. As written this is very sweet - I cut the sugar to 2 Tablespoons in the apples and 2 Tablespoons in the egg batter and it was plenty sweet. This took about 15 minutes in the 400 degree oven although I think if I had preheated my oven longer it might have been done in 10 minutes. This comes together very fast. I have never had the apple pancake from the Original Pancake House so I can't say how it compares. I did not invert the pancake as the top was prettier than the bottom, next time I would plan on serving right out of the skillet. As a dessert with ice cream this would serve 4, for breakfast it served 2. I used a 10" stainless steel skillet and that seemed to be the right size. Thank you for a tasty breakfast.
Recipe Group Selection: 28, September 2013 ~ This was something totally new to us. I cooked/baked mine in a 10" cast iron skillet and that worked very well. Knowing that my apple was very sweet, I cut the sugar to 2 TB when cooking the apples on the stovetop and 2 TB in the pancake mix. That was the right amount for us. I realized when I was putting away the ingredients, I forgot to add the cinnamon. I did serve mine "face-up" because the underneath wasn't pretty. DH loved this and said "make this anytime, as long as it is only for breakfast". I liked it even though I am not a fan cooked apples. I served this with eggs - over easy. Nice selection this week, thanks starmaster25 for sharing.
For the flavour family loved the recipe which I made as written. There are a couple of notes that I would like to make. #1 the recipe does not say what size of pan to use. I used an 9 inch skillet and found that it was to large for the recipe. #2 the consistence of the batter was more like that of a crepe but when I check out a crepe recipe found out that the liquid and flour ratio was even less that this. Family has already requested that I make again which I will do but will try to have the batter more of a pancake consistence.
I made this today (A coeliac friendly version, using gluten free flour & 1/2 tsp Xantham Gum). It tasted delicious! Thank you for sharing!
This is a very good recipe. I forgot the sugar in the flour mix. I drizzled honey over the top at the end of baking to make up for the lack of sugar, and it tasted good.
Delicious, although I did change it to use dark brown sugar and reduced the amount. It gave it a wonderful caramel flavor. But, the basic recipe is very good and familiar as a Dutch or German pancake. Those who say it is too eggy have apparently never had this type of pancake before, or never ate at the old Pannekuechen restaurants.
Absolutely delicious and doesn't even need syrup, which I was shocked about. Used 3 tablespoons total of sugar (1 to go with the apple if it's in season, 1 in the batter) and 1 less egg based on other reviews and that was perfect. This is a perfect quick easy breakfast/brunch to serve for overnight guests! I made it in a cast iron skillet then traveled with it which was dumb - it kept cooking until the pan cooled so it was quite dense by the time I got there. I should have warmed the plate and then driven it on there. UPDATE: Made this with the # of eggs called for and can confirm it's definitely too much - it came out like a fritatta. Will use 3 from now on.
I wanted to make this for Sunday brunch but had no apples, so I used Asian Pears. They are very sweet naturally so I cut the sugar back to 1 tbs in the fruit and 2 tbs in the batter. We love it! This is very similar to my Dutch Baby recipe, simple but very tasty! Thanks for sharing!
This is a yummy breakfast treat! It was easy to make also, even for a novice cook such as myself! I have made this dish twice so far, and the changes I made are rather minimal: I cut the eggs down to 3 instead of 4 at the suggestion of other reviewers, and next time I think I will experiment with using a combination of whole eggs and egg whites (2 whole eggs / 1 or 2 egg whites?). It did taste a little "egg-y" to me as opposed to "pancake-y" but it was still really good. I cut down the sugar to just under 1/4 cup for the apples and 1/8 cup in the batter, and I think I could take it down even farther and it would still be sweet and delicious. I only had tiny apples so I used 2 the first time, then 3, and I would still like more apple-y goodness so I am going to add even more the next time. Oh, and I didn't know if I could bake my skillet pan (lol) so I transferred the apples and batter to a round metal pan and baked it in that. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I thought this was a little eggy to be called a pancake, but still very good and tasty! The bottom is still really gooey when flipped and SO GOOD!! I would try using one less egg next time, other than that delicious!
Great recipe! I have made this many many times since I found it on AR. Very simple to make and you have chose a variety of fruits to make it with. Our favorite is blueberry. This will become a weekend household favorite for your family after the first time you make it.
Outstanding! I used my cast iron skillet to sauté the apples, butter, dark br. sugar, cinnamon, and a healthy grating of nutmeg. I didn't peel the apples and it gave them a bit extra crunch. I made this after supper and served it to my DD's friend who LOVED it even without the vanilla ice cream I gave her.:) Thank You Starmaster. Keeper
My son really liked this recipe and ate most of it. My DH said it was pretty good. I didn't like it at all. I agree with another reviewer that it was too eggy. I think I was expecting a pancake like I am used to and not something quite so dense.
It is more like a cinnamon apple omelette. I cut the sugar to 2 tablespoons like others suggested and the sweetness is perfect. The only thing is 4 eggs makes it like a fluffy omelette with apples. I would probably cut the eggs to only 2 eggs next time, maybe even one.
I doubled the apples and cut sugar in half
It was delicious! I did use two egg whites in exchange for each egg. This lightened it up a bit in fat and calories. My husband could not tell the difference from using whole eggs. A winning recipe :D
Like one reviewer, I used a cast iron skillet. The texture was not what I expected, but still good. Next time I will decrease the sugar and use 1 less egg.
I made this for a Sunday brunch, and followed the recipe as indicated and it was popular with everyone. For those commenting on it being 'too eggy' this is the consistency of this type of recipe - like a cross between a pancake and an omelette (hence the four eggs). It was exactly as expected and a great recipe!
Made this for breakfast this morning! Wanted something different for breakfast with apples I had on hand. This was easy and turned out beautiful!! I used a Cripps red apple and a Granny Smith apple. I also took the advice of others and used two tablespoons of sugar in the apple mix and the same in the batter mix. It was just right! We ate this with turkey sausage. Delicious! It is plenty for two but I also believe it could serve four if you want smaller portions. Thx for this yummy twist...UPSIDE DOWN APPLE PANCAKE!
I dropped the oil and 1 egg, went +1 tbsp on the butter(unsalted), used 2 apples (granny Smith and golden delicious) and 1 cup of Aunt Jemima pancake mix in lieu of the dry ingredients.
Use a 12" oven safe skillet. Ingredient changes: apples (4-5) enough to fill to bottom of the skillet plus a little b/c they shrink. 6 eggs 2/3 cp. milk 2/3 cp flour 2 t baking powder 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1/4 tsp. salt. Cook apples with 1/4 cp. sugar, butter, and cinnamon until syrup is nicely thickened; about 10 min. all other directions the same but increase baking time to 15 min.
I used only 1 Tbsp. of sugar total and 3 eggs; we liked this. Both our 1 and 5-year-old ate quite a bit. I used a round cake baking pan (spring-form.) Next time I will double the recipe and use 2 pans and bake them at the same time, so this will be a full breakfast for everyone. I'd like to try adding berries with the apples.
Different for a change but too 'eggy' for our taste. Personal preference.
Delicious!! I even inverted the pancake as described and it was a beautiful glazed Apple wonder! The only thing this recipe didn't have was the size of the skillet. I used my 12inch stainless steel and it worked like a charm. Took about 15 mins to cook instead of 10 but no worries. Wish I would have taken a picture before we devoured it lol! I put a little syrup on top for a traditional pancake taste. But don't overdo it!! It's already nice and sweet.
Great breakfast
Too eggy tasting for me.
Very egg-y. Maybe less egg and more apple?
I love being able to prepare a wonderful breakfast in about a half hour. It’s a smidgeon sweeter that I would have preferred so next time I’ll just cut back on the sugar.
Nice & simple - I drizzled maple syrup over a piece for added flavor. This is easily enough for 4 for either breakfast or dessert.
I made it for my own birthday breakfast. Yummy!
Yum! Easy and good for breakfast or dessert.
This is a great breakfast with bacon or ham. A special treat.
I only used 2 eggs and it was perfect!
Very yummy.
I like pancakes, crepes and bread pudding- good thing because to me this had more the texture of bread pudding. Still enjoyable and tasty but definitely not a traditional “pancake”. I think I will eat the rest more as a dessert than breakfast. Made as written, except used less sugar since I used sweet Gala apples. I used 3 tsp of brown sugar when cooking the apples and 1/4 cup of white sugar in the batter.
Super delicious! Tasted like a cake!
I made this this morning around 6:00 am. First time I did it. It turned out beautiful and my husband liked it. So easy to do and delicious. Forgot to take picture, will do next time.
I used to make this recipe?”, but lost it. I found your recipe online and followed the recipe, but it was a flop, it didn’t puff up, in dense a d gummy. Not sure what I did wrong???
Made 1/2 recipe...perfecto!
What a fantastic simple recipe. Turned out fantastic! Definitely will make it again!
This was an easy to follow recipe. I did not make any changes. Used a cast iron skillet to cook it in. I had to cook it longer at 15 minutes to get it the golden brown needed. It was very tasty. Would recommend to make and try. Enjoy!
Taste was OK...but consistency was more like an omelet than a pancake. Won't make again.
Tastes like Apples & Eggs
AWFUL...this is not a pancake. Too much egg not enough flour. It comes out like a sweet Apple omelet. No one could even it it. ??
Very nice for breakfast. I cooked mine in a cast iron skillet. It's not like a traditional pancake but in between a sweet pancake and a quiche. I followed the recipe except, I only used 3 eggs since mine were very large. Perfect! I could see using this as dessert if you wanted to with some ice cream on top while still hot.
I slightly modified it by using just three eggs. It still had an eggy taste but was good! Would definitely make again!
I made no changes and just love this recipe, I get a lot of requests from my family to make this.
So good!!! Everyone loved it. I think I’ll peel the apples next time (I doubled the recipe).
I added 1/4 rum ,lime zest,and nutmeg.
Thanks for the recipe, made it for breakfast in a 10 inch cast Iron skillet. Did not have any milk so I substited Apple cider and a tablespoon of of plain yogurt for the milk and sugar in the batter, it worked out great. Next time I make for breakfast I will reduce by 1 egg and increase other ingredients to get more of a pancake.. I also used more apples, enough to cover the base of the pan with a nice layer of apples, mine we re small so I used several. Will make again.
This doesn't take long to prepare, and in the end it was so delicious. I'll definitely make this again.
Alright. Taste lots of egg and needed longer in oven then expected. Was more like a quiche because of the egg taste. I would add more flower next time because it was so runny and less egg. Good for breakfast.
Made to many changes to try and to be enough for 3 for breakfast. Won't do that again. I will do it to the recipe and rerate.
I was looking for the Bickford's Big Apple - This wasn't it. It was easy to make and tasty, but the batter came out more cake like than I was looking for. Still searching but probably won't make this again.
It was easy and delicious! It was a huge hit in my house!
My effort was slightly overdone. It’s difficult to gauge the doneness of the side of the pancake that rests against the pan. The upper side looks underdone when the lower side is done properly. When the upper side is just barely solid, the underside is done. Otherwise, I really enjoyed it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections