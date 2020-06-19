Apple Pancake

This apple pancake recipe makes fluffy, sweet pancakes that are very similar to the apple pancakes at the Original Pancake House. Excellent with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Recipe by starmaster25

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
1 large pancake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in an oven-safe skillet over medium heat. Add apple slices, 1/4 cup sugar, and cinnamon; cook and stir until apples are tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

  • Beat eggs, milk, flour, remaining 1/4 cup sugar, baking powder, vanilla, and salt in a large bowl until smooth. Pour batter evenly over apples.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pancake is golden brown, about 10 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven. Run a spatula around the edges to loosen. Invert carefully over a large plate to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
654 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 86g; fat 28.4g; cholesterol 421mg; sodium 525.1mg. Full Nutrition
