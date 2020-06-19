Apple Pancake

This is a yummy breakfast treat! It was easy to make also, even for a novice cook such as myself! I have made this dish twice so far, and the changes I made are rather minimal: I cut the eggs down to 3 instead of 4 at the suggestion of other reviewers, and next time I think I will experiment with using a combination of whole eggs and egg whites (2 whole eggs / 1 or 2 egg whites?). It did taste a little "egg-y" to me as opposed to "pancake-y" but it was still really good. I cut down the sugar to just under 1/4 cup for the apples and 1/8 cup in the batter, and I think I could take it down even farther and it would still be sweet and delicious. I only had tiny apples so I used 2 the first time, then 3, and I would still like more apple-y goodness so I am going to add even more the next time. Oh, and I didn't know if I could bake my skillet pan (lol) so I transferred the apples and batter to a round metal pan and baked it in that. Thank you for sharing this recipe!