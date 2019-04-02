Garlic Pork Tenderloin with Mushroom Gravy

One of my family's favorites. If you aren't a garlic fan, pass on this one. A diet breaker, but worth it. Pork tenderloin are often sold 2 to a bag, so they are perfect for this dish. Serve extra gravy with mashed potatoes.

Recipe by Karma Hunt

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Rub salt and pepper over all sides of pork tenderloins; nestle tenderloins next to each other in a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat; add garlic and mushrooms. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring frequently, until sauce is fragrant, about 5 minutes. Stir vinegar into mushroom sauce. Pour mushroom sauce over tenderloins, letting sauce seep between the two tenderloins.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tenderloins are lightly pink in the center, about 45 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Transfer tenderloins to a serving dish.

  • Drain the drippings, including mushrooms, from the baking dish into a measuring cup, scraping the bottom to get all the brown bits. Remove 1/4 cup of the fat from the mixture and pour into a saucepan. Add enough chicken broth to the drippings to make 2 cups; whisk flour into drippings until incorporated. Stir broth-drippings mixture into the saucepan with fat over medium heat until thickened, about 5 minutes; season with salt and pepper.

  • Slice tenderloins into medallions and top with half the gravy. Pour the remaining gravy into a gravy boat for serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 27g; cholesterol 128.1mg; sodium 912.7mg. Full Nutrition
