Garlic Pork Tenderloin with Mushroom Gravy

One of my family's favorites. If you aren't a garlic fan, pass on this one. A diet breaker, but worth it. Pork tenderloin are often sold 2 to a bag, so they are perfect for this dish. Serve extra gravy with mashed potatoes.
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
10/27/2014
I must have read over this recipe several times before I finally decided I just couldn't go along with the preparation of it as directed. I kept wondering, "Sauce - what sauce?" Melted butter is not sauce, it's melted butter. A lot of melted butter. So I did it my own way - rubbing the tenderloin with a mix of the garlic, balsamic vinegar, some salt and pepper and some olive oil. Because I had it in the oven with a a mashed potato dish and acorn squash, I changed the baking temperature to 400 degrees (which I prefer for roasting tenderloin anyway) and baked it for 25 minutes. I made the gravy with the drippings and a dab of butter at the end, then stirred in the mushrooms. It was delicious. Too much garlic, but still delicious.
I did not care for this. Way too much butter and garlic and the gravy was not edible. I thought perhaps I did something wrong but I went over the recipe and followed it exactly. By the way, we love our garlic and butter but the ratio here was way off!
I must have read over this recipe several times before I finally decided I just couldn't go along with the preparation of it as directed. I kept wondering, "Sauce - what sauce?" Melted butter is not sauce, it's melted butter. A lot of melted butter. So I did it my own way - rubbing the tenderloin with a mix of the garlic, balsamic vinegar, some salt and pepper and some olive oil. Because I had it in the oven with a a mashed potato dish and acorn squash, I changed the baking temperature to 400 degrees (which I prefer for roasting tenderloin anyway) and baked it for 25 minutes. I made the gravy with the drippings and a dab of butter at the end, then stirred in the mushrooms. It was delicious. Too much garlic, but still delicious.
Wonderful! I used a pound of fresh mushrooms and added the sherry that other reviewers suggested. It came out so tender that you could cut it with a fork. My nine year old ran out of the house when his father pulled in the driveway yelling, "dad, you have to come eat! It's the best dinner that mom's ever made!!!!" It was that good.
After melting butter and adding mushrooms/extra garlic, I threw the pork and sauce into the crock pot with a couple splashes of sherry. When finished, I poured the sauce/drippings into a pot and added the flour, stirring frequently on medium heat for a bit. This came out great, even with less mushrooms that called for (I used probably about 5-6 ounces fresh mushrooms, all I had left). With mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli for sides, this is one I will definitely cook again.
We loved this! I used cremini mushrooms. I did have to cook the tenderloin 1/2 hour longer, but could be my oven. My gravy didn't thicken as I would have liked so I added 1/2 package of powdered pork gravy mix and it was perfect! Restaurant quality! I served it on a bed of rice and peas, delicious! Thank you for this recipe!
I did not care for this. Way too much butter and garlic and the gravy was not edible. I thought perhaps I did something wrong but I went over the recipe and followed it exactly. By the way, we love our garlic and butter but the ratio here was way off!
I made this last night...pretty much as written, though I did a few tweaks as suggested by other commenters (I used fresh mushrooms, onions and added some oregano and a splash of sherry). It was really fabulous! It smelled so good, everyone was clamoring in the kitchen to eat. THEN, I added the flour...I even added less than the recipe called for as some commenters suggested, but I was very sorry I added any at all. The sauce was lovely before I added it...the flour turned it kind of heavy and pasty tasting. I added additional broth and a little white wine to thin it down some, but for me, the dish lost it's elegance. I will make this again, but will be leaving the flour out next time!
Fantastic recipe! Tender and juicy. I added a bit of dried oregano to the mushrooms, and used fresh mushrooms as well, cooked them to almost done and added to the pork, which was foil wrapped. The gravy in this recipe was the best I've ever made... the BF also loved the recipe. Will defintely make again! As I am on the low carb/gluten free diet, I wouldn't even call this a diet breaker... fats are good for you! (yay butter!)
This recipe came out perfect, with plenty of leftovers for my roommate and I. The only change sI made was I used fresh mushrooms instead of canned, and cornstarch instead of flour for the gravy. Definitely saving this recipe.
I tried this recipe just for something different to get out of our dinner meal “rut.” This dish was a big hit from the get-go which is tough with two 11 yr olds and a 7 yr old. The only change I made was I used fresh mushrooms and a little extra garlic. The older two were literally licking the gravy off their plates! I will definitely make this again. My only complaint is we didn’t have any leftovers, haha!
This was very tasty. I used a pound of fresh mushrooms instead of canned, not that I'm opposed to canned mushrooms (I like them any way I can get them)...I just happened to have a pound of fresh laying around. I also used about 1/4 cup of Sherry in with the mushrooms because I love that combo.
Way too much butter in this. Fresh mushrooms would have been better and more seasoning on the meat other than salt and pepper. Disappointing overall. The gravy got more "likes" in this household than the meat did. Served with mashed potatoes.
Delicious! My only change was that I used fresh mushrooms rather than canned. It was a great comfort meal on a cold autumn evening.
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/11/2018
I followed the recipe cutting it in half right up until making the gravy (we didn't need it or the mashed potatoes!). I just used the mushroom sauce and added a little corn starch to thicken it. This makes for an easy and delicious meal! When my husband loves a recipe, I know I can add it into my dinner routine! Thanks for a yummy meal!
I made it as written and the pork was perfect. Not dry at all. I would make again but since I’m not a fan of a lot of butter, I would decrease that a little and maybe try some wine in its place. Family loved it.
What do these 5 star reviewers usually eat - cardboard?? This is possibly the most bland, boring pork tenderloin recipe ever! (I feel bad for ruining a perfectly lovely pork tenderloin) I cook every day, and I'm a good cook - I can't think of any way to redeem this recipe. Skip it!
Made it just as directed except I used 10 oz of fresh sliced mushrooms, not canned. Used a Meater to make sure it didn't get over cooked and it turned out perfect. So tender and savory it could be cut with a fork . Wife loved it. Added to my book of favorites
I added 1 medium onion & 8 oz. of fresh mushrooms instead of canned. I sprinkled the meat with poultry seasoning along with the salt & pepper. I only used 1 stick of butter. In the gravy I added 1/2 tsp. Kitchen Bouquet & dash of onion powder plus Onion & Herb Mrs. Dash. I think next time I'll only use 2 or 3 Tbsp. flour to thicken the gravy plus I used a sifter to add it in so it doesn't get lumpy.
This was very tasty and easy. Two favorite things for a recipe. I meant to add the Sherry as some suggested but forgot at the last moment. I'm thinking this gravy would also be good on chicken. I used 10 oz of fresh mushrooms. Tons of gravy left.
I made it using the following changes to the original receipt. 1- 1.25 lb. tenderloin, 16 oz. of fresh mushrooms and about a teaspoon each of minced garlic and finely chopped onion. Turned out very tender and the flavor was amazing.
Oops, hit post before I was finished! I sprinkled salt-free New York steak spice on the tenderloins and then browned them in an oven safe heavy frying pan. I cut the butter back to about 1/2 cup and used fresh mini Bella mushrooms. The tenderloins only needed about 35 minutes in the oven. I used beef broth rather than chicken broth in the gravy and added a splash of sherry and beef bovril. Served with mashed potatoes. I’ll definitely make this again!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.