Delectable Zucchini Bites
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 119.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.2g 17 %
carbohydrates: 6.4g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.6g 3 %
sugars: 1.2g
fat: 6.9g 11 %
saturated fat: 3.5g 17 %
cholesterol: 106.5mg 36 %
vitamin a iu: 294.3IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 2.1mg 16 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 4.4mg 7 %
folate: 23mcg 6 %
calcium: 153mg 15 %
iron: 0.8mg 5 %
magnesium: 14mg 5 %
potassium: 116.1mg 3 %
sodium: 416.3mg 17 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 62
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
