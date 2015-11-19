Delectable Zucchini Bites

Rating: 3.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Tasty party snack. Easy to make, easier to enjoy! Cheese, zucchini, and other ingredients combine to create this super-enjoyable treat.

By mike

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Generously grease 2 miniature muffin tins.

  • Mix zucchini, Swiss cheese, bread crumbs, eggs, onion soup mix, Parmesan cheese, and basil together in a large bowl. Spoon mixture by the rounded teaspoon into the prepared muffin tins.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 6.4g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 106.5mg; sodium 416.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Ann
Rating: 4 stars
05/11/2015
Made these with mozzarella instead of swiss and fresh basil because I already had it on hand. Got great reviews at the gathering I took them to! Might try it with almond or coconut flour instead of breadcrumbs next time to make it grain free. Read More

Most helpful critical review

Scott M.
Rating: 3 stars
07/27/2014
Followed the recipe as written. There is a lot of egg so the bites were like little omelets to me. The onion flavor was really strong; the swiss and parm flavors were very subtle. Pepper jack might be a good fit for this recipe. Overall these were just OK to me. Read More
Helpful
(1)
It's A New Day
Rating: 3 stars
08/07/2013
I halved this recipe and ended up with 12 "bites". I had some swiss cheese to use up and several zucchini thanks to a generous neighbor. I had to use regular French onion soup mix and I'm not sure if that made a difference in the taste but these tasted "off" to me. It was something different to use zucchini in but I'm not sure I'd make them again. Read More
