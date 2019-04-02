Low Carb Yellow Squash Casserole

Like another reviewer said, this recipe is really a good base that you can then customize to your own taste. Like others suggested, I added a can of Rotel. I used hot Rotel with habeneros. For the cheese, I used Pepper Jack. I shredded the squash rather than dicing it, which gave it a texture like a hash brown casserole. The almonds are a really great and unique addition to the recipe. However, I used them only on the inside of the dish. For the topping, I used panko breadcrumbs and a few dabs of butter. You don't need to use a lot of breadcrumbs to add the texture, so you can still keep it relatively low carb even with this addition. Overall, this was a really good recipe base that is easy to play around with. I love it and it will be a go-to recipe for years to come.