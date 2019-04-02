Low Carb Yellow Squash Casserole
This recipe was created to use up a large amount of squash we were given. We modified an existing recipe, swapping almonds for crackers and whole cream for milk. It satisfies my husband's diet and tastes great!
I followed the directions in this recipe with the exception of 1) using a mix of yellow squash and zucchini, 2) using my Paderno to cut the squash into "noodles," and 3) adding diced, cooked chicken, making this an all-in-one casserole. I loved the texture the almonds gave to the dish! It was a delicious, fresh tasting entree for dinner.Read More
Two stars for the the thought, but may I add that lo carb with high fat (1 cup of cheese) takes this off the healthy listRead More
I cut the almonds in half, used yogurt instead of whipping cream, and parmesan for the cheese. I also increased the butter and oil to 2 tbs apiece. Great idea for a recipe.
Great Recipe! I didn't have fresh garlic so I used some garlic salt. Didn't use almonds. I used a can of CREAM OF CELERY SOUP, with half can of skim milk in the egg/cheese/squash mixture. After spreading in the baking dish I topped with FRENCH'S FRENCH FRIED ONIONS and THEN topped with some shredded cheese. DEEELicious!
Delish! I'm really not a squash fan, but this was soooo so good, I had seconds! I didn't have any cream so I used 1/4 c. skim milk and 1/4 c. nonfat Greek yogurt, which really gave it a creamy taste and more protein. I also didn't have onions, so I used half a large shallot and lots more garlic. Can't wait for leftovers tomorrow :-)
Excellent! Only added a can of rotel to squash while sautéing . It added a ton of flavor! Will make again:)
Made this for a family get together. Everyone loved it even the young ones! Followed recipe to a T except for using a Tex Mex blend of cheeses which added a bit more flavor but honestly, didn't really need it. The crunch of the almonds was fantastic. Having made it once, I will definitely make again. It's very adaptable, and will try varying with differnent cheeses ( gruyere comes to mind) and more heat now that the young ones aren't around
Loved the recipe... I was reading the reviews first and saw that Bird teach added rotel... I love rotel with chiles so I did the same, it was delicious!!!!!! My husband who is a food critic... Lol also thought the dish was awesome!!!! Colton221
This recipe is awesome!! What an ingenious solution to the typical mushy squash casserole using boiled squash. I didn't have whipping cream, but used sour cream & milk as suggested in another review. Really liked the almond topping & LOVED, LOVED, LOVED the texture. Thanks for a fabulous recipe Tigray!
Like another reviewer said, this recipe is really a good base that you can then customize to your own taste. Like others suggested, I added a can of Rotel. I used hot Rotel with habeneros. For the cheese, I used Pepper Jack. I shredded the squash rather than dicing it, which gave it a texture like a hash brown casserole. The almonds are a really great and unique addition to the recipe. However, I used them only on the inside of the dish. For the topping, I used panko breadcrumbs and a few dabs of butter. You don't need to use a lot of breadcrumbs to add the texture, so you can still keep it relatively low carb even with this addition. Overall, this was a really good recipe base that is easy to play around with. I love it and it will be a go-to recipe for years to come.
I have made this recipe with pepper Jack cheese, with a topiping of Parmesan , with eggplant , with Zuccini,as a main dish, as a side dish and on and on. No matter what I do with it it is delicious. A great go to dish.
I have made this a couple times and it is always excellent. I use both green and yellow zucchini and never peel them. I also add a can of rotel. The almonds definitely enhance the dish so if you're on the edge about using them or not, use them!
So good. Shredded the veggies. Used carrots,onions and zucchini. Used feta cheese instead. The almonds were delish. Ate too much but at least it is healthy.
I also made some changes. I added 2 chicken breasts, grilled and cut in bite size pieces, 1 bunch of broccoli florets, 1 can rotel tomatoes, to make a complete meal. My daughter and I loved it. She said it deserved 10 stars. I will be making it again, especially this summer when we have our own squash. Loved the almonds in it. Thanks for the recipe.
I have someone in the family that can't have almonds, this was still excellent. I had 2 yellow and 2 zucchini squash, next time I will double it with 4 yellow and 4 zucchini squash and double all other ingredients.
Will make again for sure, without changes. Very similar to a crustless quiche. Perfect for low carb diet.
subbed sour cream for heavy cream, added some fresh chopped dill, and used roasted pine nuts in place of almonds. A great base to adust to your flavoring and needs!
Loved it! Added a can of diced, fire-roasted tomatoes, and used shredded zucchini, squash, and added a shredded carrot for some color. I used 1/4 cup of almond flour inside (instead of ground almonds) but no almonds on top (kids). Also added homemade seitan to add some protein. Oh, and inside used Monterey Jack cheese, on top used cheddar. Really great! Second time I made this I subbed homemade Greek yogurt for the heavy cream. Also turned out great.
I have an egg allergy so I used a personal size container of Greek yogurt in place of the 2 eggs and added a tablespoon of cornstarch for thickening. Aside from those two simple changes I followed the recipe as stated. I put everything together and added some cooked bacon crumbles (which just happened to be available in the fridge that day). This dish turned out amazing! The flavor is incredible, very similar to scalloped potatoes. Next time I will likely add a layer of shredded chicken, prior to topping with the cheese and almonds. With a bit of added protein this would be a scrumptious main meal.
I used my zoodler, and used yellow and zucchini squash. Then I added a whole rotisserie chicken, cubed. It was the best thing I've had in a long time!
This turned out to be a great find. The almonds gave it a crunchy texture which I love more than that "mushy" feel
I cut the squash into noodles also, cut the egg to 1, used greek yogurt instead of cream. Used a mix of Parmesan, Pecorino and Romano instead of the cup of cheese.
To fool the youngsters and picky eaters, I shredded the squash instead of cubing (which also speeds up cooking). I browned the garlic and onion, added the squash and seasoning. I also subbed pepper jack cheese to blend the colors- further masking the deception of feeding them a vegetable dish. Next time, I'd rather use 2 cups of cheese and substitute whole milk for the cream so that the fat content remains nearly the same. I also plan on mixing dijon mustard in with the egg and milk, adding celery salt instead of plain salt and putting the roasted almonds and cheese mix on after it comes out of the oven. It was a little bland, but with a few extra personal touches is a great way to eat squash. My girls said it was great! This also would make a great breakfast casserole if you wanted to crumble sausage in with the onions and substitute hash browns for the squash.
Delish! I had to sub pecans because I didn't have almonds. Can't stop eating it!
Yummy! I made this as written, except I did not put toasted almonds on top, only because I was running out of time. I plan to use the toasted almonds next time, though. I really liked the crunch of the raw almonds inside the casserole. I'm eating low-carb and have a garden, so this recipe is a keeper!
My hubby and I are not big fans of squash, but we are determined to expand our list of vegetables. This is a keeper, but I need to cut the recipe in half next time. It was too much for just the two of us. I also had to add cheese and almonds to the top to cover it all. I also used a lot more butter. I liked the extra crunch that the almonds added to the dish. In rebuttal to a one star review that claimed this was unhealthy do to the fat, they are 100% incorrect. This recipe uses good fats, and is very healthy.
Yes - make again. I used smaller pan as it didn't seem to make as much for a 9x13 pan. Also, I would decrease the amount of almonds next time and try adding zucchini into it - maybe a 1/2 zucchini, 1/2 squash. Very good -- ALL of us liked.
I made this with a few changes. I used red onions, added maybe a 1/4 tsp of red pepper flakes, I added 1/2 cup medium salsa, and I used shredded parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. I followed directions otherwise. My whole family loved it and I was shocked lol. They aren't usually a fan of my healthier lower carb options.
We loved this just as recipe is written!
Added the rotel tomatoes and loved this recipe!!!
Great way to use up summer squash. Only thing I changed was swapped yogurt in place of the heavy cream and left the squash a bit crunchy. Will definitely keep this recipe.
Added more cheese. I loved it, but I love yellow crookneck squash.
definitely make this again. I used half and half instead of cream (what I had)
Very good! Did change a few things though to help my picky husband! 1. Added two tablespoons oil and 1 tbs butter. 2. Added two chicken breasts cut up in small pieces. 3. Added one can original Rotel tomatoes with green chilis. 4. Sprinkled ritz crackers on top along with the other items it suggested. 5. Added a half cup greek yogurt to whipping cream and egg mix. Very yummy!!!
Really liked this as an alternative to the normal boring squash. Tried to make it even more healthy. No butter, just Pam. 1 egg, 1 egg white, 1/2 cup total mixed cheese, and almond milk. Cooked the same way as described.
I was a little short on squash, so substituted a cup of mushrooms for one of the cups of squash. Delicious!
I made it according to the recipe and found it to be quite good. My family also liked it. I’ve been looking for low carb dishes to help me with health issues. This would be a keeper even if I weren’t eating low carb. Thanks for this one!
Great. Would never thought to add the almonds.
Loves it and easy!
Easy and fast to make. Very tasty. We will make it again for sure!
The addition of almonds added another dimension to this casserole. I sliced the squash and didn't peel it. And I used chopped almond slivers. Delicious!
No, but next time I will add a can of cream of chicken or mushroom soup and more cheese.. If want to keep the carbs down just the cheese. The toasted almonds were delicious in it.
I had no Colby jack so I used cream cheese mixed in, about 1/3 cup. I used feta on top with the chopped almonds and it was very good. I also used milk in place of the cream. So I improvised but it was still very good.
I omitted the almonds yet it was still good. Also, I used cheddar cheese and milk with plain yogurt instead of cream. The last 2 minutes I topped it with panko bread crumbs. The family liked it.
Delicious and low carb. This is a staple for the holidays now, at least one dish I can make without the guilt!
Very good! Followed the recipe but did add green chiles for fun.
This was REALLY GOOD. I did not have Colby or Monterrey Jack cheese, so I used Cheddar and topped with Parmesan. Next time I will use more yellow squash/zucchini--maybe another two cups. Definitely a keeper.
This is easy to make and delicious. Glad to have something to do with all the squash this year.
I really liked it! it tasted much better than I thought it would since it is a healthy dish. the cheese and almonds go nicely together. I added a little more cheese and almonds into the casserole and added a bit of cayenne pepper to the dish for flavor
Had 4 c zucchini to use up, so used it all. Instead of almonds inside, I used 1/2 c Bisquick, then topped it with about 1/3 c chopped roasted, not salted almonds and crushed crackers, like Ritz. Don't know whether I did not bake it long enough, but it came out quite mushy inside. The taste was Very good, though.
Amazing! Followed recipe to the T! Great summer casserole !
I did a vegan version of this using Daiya Swiss cheese, soy creamer and cornstarch as egg replacer. It was so delicious, well worth the prep time!
Greta flavor. The almonds make a prefect substitute for bread crumbs!
Cut eggs down to one. Otherwise, excellant.
Very nice and simple recipe to make for a quick supper.
My family likes this recipe as a winter side dish. I've made it several times. Once, I used mozza, but went back to colby-jack; much better.
This was great. Used a mix of yellow squash and zucchini sliced thin with a hand held mandolin. Used sour cream and a splash of skim milk. No almonds. Used Parmesan and mozzarella. Was watery on bottom. I think I’ll reduce the liquid next time and let the squash cook uncovered in the pan with the onions before baking. Still delicious. Maybe sprinkle in red paper flakes for something extra.
Very good! I used yogurt instead of cream,still delicious! Oh and I didn’t use any almonds
I used 2% milk and I had roasted almond slivers I crushed up and I used Mexican Mix fine shredded cheese. It was marvelous.
This was DELICIOUS!! Everyone LOVED it! I actually made it again the following day...yuuummm! This is a new staple!
Didn't care for the almonds, but the rest was great!
Make it as is if you are watching carbs. Great dish!
Easy to make. Delicious and creamy good
Perfect for a low carb diet. I made it pretty much as written. I did add in 1/2 tsp cumin seed to the onion when sauteing - it just seemed like it needed some herbs or spices. I used a Mexican Blend shredded cheese because that's what I had. The almonds added a lot of intrest to this. I think next time I'll use a combo of veggies - maybe some carrots. Thanks Tigray for the great recipe!
It is definitely made for a low carb diet. Still healthy with the addition of the cheese because one needs fat (good fat) in a low carb diet. I went a step further and added some homemade pork sausage to the recipe. It turn out wonderfully in that even our grandkids liked it. Definitely a keeper.
We loved this dish. I didn't have Monterey Jack so I substituted the sharp cheddar and mozzarella I had on hand. I also didn't have almonds so I omitted them, I'm looking forward to adding the almonds to the recipe in the future.
loved it I use yellow and zucchini both
The picture does not show yellow cubed squash. It shows shredded zucchini and yellow squash which I think would be better.
This was a great keto side dish! the only substitution I did was half and half instead of cream because that's what I had. Will be making again and thinking bacon would make a yummy addition.
I loved it! I used Ritz crackers because I didn't have almonds. Just what I was looking for to use up my garden zucchini. I will try adding Rotel next time as suggested by others.
Excellent low carb recipe! I also added about 1/4 cup grated parm and used both zucchini and yellow squash. I didn't have almonds so just used cheese. We will make this again!
This was a great squash side dish! I had to sub a bit for what I had...almond flour for the almonds and a mix of Mozzarella and extra sharp cheddar. I also tossed in some diced jalapenos with the squash for some heat. Then, to be fancy, I added Cajun seasoning and some leftover crawfish meat. To the top, I added the cheese mix and pecan crumbles ( that's what I had ) and the Hubbs loved it! Will do again! This is a good Keto dish and you can alter it to your own taste easily.
The only change .. I used a different cheese blend that I had on hand. Truly, I believe you could use your favorite cheese and it would be just as good. Yes, my husband asked me to make it again!!!
I just added some Herbs du Provence and some Rosemary. Great dish.
My husband and I loved it.
This recipe made an unbelievably tasty side dish, and made a squash eater out of my husband. I felt that the 9x13 dish made the recipe a bit flat in shape, although it browned quite nicely. At first I thought the amount of almonds was a bit over the top, it totally was not. We plan on remaking this in a smaller dish, with coarsely ground cooked ham, and chopped green peppers. We plan on reheating the leftovers with some coarsely ground ham on top as our breakfast tomorrow.
It was very good and very easy to make.
Yummy kind of like an omelette.
I added 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg and cinnamon
Great way to use up winter squash!
LOved it!
This was a very tasty dish. I combine it with the Yellow Squash Casserole the second time, and still delicious.
I made this for dinner last night. The only change I made was I used a combination of toasted sliced almonds and just blanched sliced almonds because that was what I had on hand. It is definitely a keeper. My husband and I both enjoyed it.
Excellent
I've made this several times. Simple, yet it looks like you put in a whole lot of effort. Perfect as a side dish or even as the main course:)
Too mushy. Will not make again.
I made it exactly as the recipe says and it turned out great. A wonderful way to use the many yellow squash I got in my garden this year. I will make it again and again.
Made exactly as recipe but found it very bland.....if I made it again I would add peppers and hot pepper cheese in addition to more seasonings.
Was really delicious! I cut the recipe in 1/2. Was like a healthy, low carb Mac and cheese. Will make again!
I did use panko bread crumbs and sharp cheddar cheese, and 1/2 zucchini/ summer squash but otherwise followed it fairly closely except the squashes where cut in rounds about 1 / 8 in. This was cooked in a preheated air fryer on the middle rack 400° for 15 minutes. Absolutely delicious and smelled wonderful!
This was delicious! Made a few tweaks... swapped almonds for gluten free panko and heavy cream for almond milk. I used two squash...would suggest three to have a little more squash and definitely recommend spraying the pan with cooking spray. It really stuck to the pan as I forgot to spray. Great side dish!!
The recipe came out sooo good. I also added chicken and Rotel tomatoes with Habanero chilies. Thank you Tigrey for sharing and thank you all reviewers for your comments.
This was really good and will make again. I had to make a few changes with what I had on hand. I only made half the recipe. Used Monterey Jack cheese and half and half cream. I also added a small can of diced green chilis. Rather than using another bowl, I followed the steps and mixed it in the frying pan. After putting in the baking pan, I topped it with grated Parmesan and sprinkled panko, I didn’t have almonds. Really yummy!!
I used almond flour instead of sliced ones. The family loved it
Absolutely delicious! Best summer squash casserole I’ve ever tasted!
That was delish! I really needed a recipe for all the squash coming out of my garden and that was the perfect dish! I might switch out the almonds with French fried onions like another user suggested. But overall great dish!
We really loved this recipe. I didn't bother to transfer to a bowl, just added all the ingredients to those already in the frying pan and then transferred to the baking dish. I reduced the salt and used raw almonds both in and on top of the casserole rather than using roasted almonds. It was delicious!
This was a very tasty side dish. The almonds were a really nice touch. I forgot to separate the cheese and ended up just adding the whole cup into the mixture instead of half on top, but it still turned out great! Will definitely make again. I feel like this would make a great dish at Thanksgiving or Christmas too!
Absolutely the best! And so easy to make!
