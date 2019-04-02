Low Carb Yellow Squash Casserole

This recipe was created to use up a large amount of squash we were given. We modified an existing recipe, swapping almonds for crackers and whole cream for milk. It satisfies my husband's diet and tastes great!

Recipe by Tigray

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Heat olive oil and butter in a skillet over medium-high heat; cook and stir onion and garlic in the hot oil-butter mixture until softened, about 3 minutes. Add squash, salt, and pepper; stir to combine. Cover skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until squash is softened, about 5 minutes. Transfer squash mixture to a large bowl.

  • Mix raw almonds and 1/2 cup Colby-Monterey Jack cheese together in a bowl; stir into squash mixture. Whisk cream and eggs together in a measuring cup or small bowl; stir into squash mixture. Pour squash mixture into a 9x13-inch casserole dish; top with remaining Colby-Monterey Jack cheese and roasted almonds.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until casserole is golden brown and bubbling, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 84.6mg; sodium 418.8mg. Full Nutrition
