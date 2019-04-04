Jamaican Style Curry Chicken

138 Ratings
  • 5 98
  • 4 31
  • 3 9
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Wondering how to make curry chicken? This is the recipe that I put together from visiting various websites, verbal consultations, and just experimenting on my own and with my family. It's rich and hearty, with flavor that's great when you can't get the real thing in the islands. Try a variety of hot peppers to change the flavor — even sweet bell peppers give it a different taste. Use fresh thyme to really bring out the fresh taste.

By Ed G II

Recipe Summary

cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, tomato, habanero pepper, garlic, curry powder, and thyme and cook, stirring, until onion is golden, about 7 minutes.

  • Stir in chicken and cook until chicken is lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour water into the skillet. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until chicken is no longer pink at the center, about 30 minutes. Season with salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 30.4mg; sodium 322.2mg. Full Nutrition
