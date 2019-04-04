Jamaican Style Curry Chicken

Wondering how to make curry chicken? This is the recipe that I put together from visiting various websites, verbal consultations, and just experimenting on my own and with my family. It's rich and hearty, with flavor that's great when you can't get the real thing in the islands. Try a variety of hot peppers to change the flavor — even sweet bell peppers give it a different taste. Use fresh thyme to really bring out the fresh taste.
great recipe! very simple I cook jamaican curry chicken about 5 times a year. Not often the breast. So I used this recipe just spooned the outed extra oil and simmered down for a longer time so the gravy could thicken. also u could add small pieces of potato to the simmering process. it will help thicken gravy and make it more hearty!
I added fresh thyme, rosemary and curry, with spicy peppers. (From my herbal garden) I also added fresh coconut, Brown sugar, and almond milk. allowed that mixture to simmer then poured over chicken, fresh baby carrots and potatoes. Allowed all ingredients ti simmer until chicken, potatoes and carrots were cooked. Serves over long grain rice.
great recipe! very simple I cook jamaican curry chicken about 5 times a year. Not often the breast. So I used this recipe just spooned the outed extra oil and simmered down for a longer time so the gravy could thicken. also u could add small pieces of potato to the simmering process. it will help thicken gravy and make it more hearty!
This recipe was delicious ! I may say, I put a little pepper on the chicken for added seasoning. I added like 4 more tablespoons of curry powder. I also added to bay leaves with the water, a little more salt, 4 red potatoes peeled and cubed , and 4 thin carrots sliced. I took advice from other people here that commented and made my own ( thank you for your comments !!)
I added fresh thyme, rosemary and curry, with spicy peppers. (From my herbal garden) I also added fresh coconut, Brown sugar, and almond milk. allowed that mixture to simmer then poured over chicken, fresh baby carrots and potatoes. Allowed all ingredients ti simmer until chicken, potatoes and carrots were cooked. Serves over long grain rice.
Good base recipe! I made some modifications like other reviewers - doubled the amount of curry, added 1/2 cup chopped orange and green peppers, used a 14oz can of coconut milk instead of water, added 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup of baby carrots and 1/2 cup of chopped potatoes. Served over brown rice. It was delicious, and I'll definitely make it again!
Yummy. We loved it, and I will be making it again and again lol. I used boneless skinless chicken theighs,lightly seasoned my chicken before adding to pan. I doubled the curry, added diced potatoes, fresh thyme and parsley. I used chicken broth instead of water.
This satisfied my craving for curry chicken . Next time i will use bone in chicken. I followed the directions of others added potatoes and carrots and used coconut milk instead of water. Definitely will make again!
Made this with the below modification: coconut milk instead of water added Jamaican all spice, brown sugar, thyme,rosemary, smoked paprika, scotch bonnet pepper sauce. Defiantly didn't use boneless chicken. Chicken thighs with the skin removed gets it done here. Served with fried plantains and white rice.
Added red peppers and jalapeños instead of habenero pepper. Also put in steamer baby potatoes at the end. It was delish and my family was fighting over the leftovers. This recipe has made my recipe book.
My family and I loved the recipe! They could not stop talking about how delicious it was. They actually thought the meal was ordered from a restaurant! I don't get a chance to cook very often but when I do, I would like to make it special for the family. The only change I made in the recipe is that I used coconut milk in lieu of water. I made Jasmine rice which sealed the deal!
After reading the reviews , I followed a few suggestions and made a few changes on my own. I used a couple of teaspoons of butter instead of oil. I used a can of diced tomatoes. I used frozen onions and green peppers. I didn't have habanero so I used jalapeno. I added more curry and thyme than was called for. Probably a bit heavy on the garlic as well. Hubs had cayenne out for what he was cooking so I tossed some of that in as well. I also (thanks to those that suggested it!) used coconut milk instead of water and added pineapple. I was afraid it would be too spicy for me, but it was awesome. I'll read more reviews and try more changes, I don't think much can hurt this recipe. This one is a definite keeper!
I doubt this is in tradional recipes, but my husband's mother always added currants to her curry. I added probably about a third of a cup to the recipe it gave it a refreshing sweetness. Even without, it would have been great I'm sure!
I'm on a low sodium diet, and have been trying to find ways to get some flavor without salt. I've never made anything with curry before, and this recipe sounded promising. I ended up using a single 8oz chicken breast, an onion, a yellow bell pepper, 4 mushrooms, a russet potato, 1 tbsp of minced garlic, 3 tbsp of curry powder, a 1/4 tsp of thyme, a can of Rotel diced tomatoes and chilis, and half a can of pineapple chunks and juice instead of water. It was absolutely awesome! Thank you for the inspiration.
Really tasty but too salty for my liking and I love salt. Next time I make it I will cut the salt in half and adjust as needed. I think I would probably add another potato to the mix and some cubed tomato.
Thanks for the recipie my mum gave me one n I couldn't remember it this was amazing I added potatoes but used breast and added more curry powder for taste thank you so much will Deffo be using this again.
Family enjoyed it and the only change I made was double the recipe because I used 4 chicken breast and add two tablespoons of sugar. Lots of gravy, tender meat and not spicy which is key in my household.
I made a few adjustments to the recipe. I finally perfected it to taste the way I wanted it to taste. I double the recipe because I like a lot of sauce. I make it with chicken or pork tenderloin. It is so good!
I substituted the vegetable oil with butter flavored coconut oil, water with coconut milk, fresh tomato with canned diced tomatoes, added more nutmeg, ginger, garlic, and salt as suggested by other reviewers. I didn't have a habanero or scotch bonnet pepper, so I used a serrano pepper. I cooked the curry seasoning in the oil for a couple of minutes, before adding the other ingredients. I threw in cubed pieces of yellow potatoes. It was plate licking delicious!
Turned out great I only had one chicken breast to cut up and use. Served over white rice as seen in my photo. 2 chicken breast cut up nicely would be great for this recipe if you don’t want to deal with bones. I would add as some people said bay leaves and pepper
I made this before going in to work today. I made everything according to the recipe. I also added a chopped Yukon potato, snap peas, celery, and baby carrots. My co-workers loved it, as did I. The spice factor was perfect. I'd highly recommend it as a quick go-to option.
Hey Y'all, I made it and the bomb.com if I may say so... I substituted the coconut milk w/ half & half ( b/c I had no coconut milk left in my cupboards..lol), I used scotch bonnet peppers instead of the habanero pepper, I also added scallions & all spice. ( Cant wait to prepare it again w/coconut milk tho ) ;-)
I tripled the recipe (except for the habanero peppers...didn’t want to make it over spicy) because I food prep for a week and needed it to last at least 3 days for one of my meals. With that said, I substituted coconut oil for vegetable oil to mitigate the fat intake for healthier fats. I also added turmeric (1 tsp approx.) for added flavor and again health benefit of natural versus suppliment form. I only added 1/2 cup more of water to the original recipe having increased the amount of chicken to not over saturate or water down the flavors and let it simmer until the chicken was tender. Lightly seasoned with sea salt and cracked black pepper once done and served over organic wild rice and my vegetable of choice for the day (green beans, broccolini or asparagus). Yum
This turned out to be very good! I am not a big curry fan but I recently bought some Blue Mountain Jamaican curry powder on a whim and the containers are big so I decided I needed to put them to use. This is my first time making curry. I only had 1.5lb of chicken breasts but decided to put more potatoes than called for and a bit more carrot to make for not having enough chicken. I subtracted a whole tsp of salt as I read others reviews and figured I could add more at the end if needed but it came out perfectly for my taste. I used 1/2 homemade chicken broth & 1/2 water. I decided to slow cook it in my One Pot but after 5 hours the potatoes were still too hard & I was impatient so I switched to pressure cooker mode and put it on high pressure for 15 min and then let it come down for 10 min before releasing pressure. Delish over white rice. Next time I will use chicken breast and thighs. I like how healthy & tasty this dish is.
Easy and delicious. Like other reviewers, I tweaked the recipe but it was delicious. I used 8 chicken thighs, two 14oz cans of diced tomatoes, cayenne instead of the peppers, I threw in 8 small red potatoes cubed, and 4 carrots. I added about a cup of water, and at the end finished it off with some cream, but I just eyeballed that. Since I increased the volume of everything (I wanted leftovers) I increased the garlic (3 cloves), and the curry spice (3 heaping tbsp). I did season the chicken thighs with some of the curry spice and browned them first. It's a keeper!
I loved it, it was delicious! I added in a bay leaf, ginger, garlic, turmeric, carrots and potatoes. I also used chicken wings, just cut the flats and tip at the joint. Plus I slice onion, green and red sweet peppers (bell peppers), rather than dicing them.
Definitely has liquid at the end but still good over rice..I added potatoes and carrots and extra curry. I used chicken breast but will do thighs next time because they tend to be moister. I used chicken stock instead of water and want to try coconut milk next time.
I added a can of coconut milk instead of water, used tomato paste instead of tomatoes, I also added 1 tbsp of Goya sofrito, 1 tbsp Mezzetta cilantro & parsley chimichuri, 1 tsp of Walkerswood jerk seasoning (hot & spicy), Knorr concentrates homestock (chicken flavor), 0.5 tbsp Badia Sazón tropical. It was delicious and fairly easy. I needed more flavor than the original recipe called for so I added my own spin on it. I would make it again.
Had to eliminate tomatoes due to an allergy. Also used skinless boneless chicken thighs. My husband loved this dish.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2019
I made a few adjustments to the recipe. I finally perfected it to taste the way I wanted it to taste. I double the recipe because I like a lot of sauce. I make it with chicken or pork tenderloin. It is so good!
I love this recipe as a base! Jazzed it up a bit with “a likkle” island flavors and added some coconut cream, fresh thyme, scotch bonnets, scallions, ginger and carrots. Leftover are tasty once all the flavors marry. It freezes well also! Yummm!
The dish was delicious with a few changes. I added 3 chopped red potatoes, and half of red and green peppers.I didn’t have fresh tomatoes, used 13.5oz can fire roasted tomatoes. Based on others reviews i used 3tbsp Curry and can of coconut cream instead of water.
Absolutely delicious! Sincerely impressed my boyfriend (who thought I couldn't cook). I did make some changes. I added three eggs, some broccoli, and some cauliflower to the chicken & veggie mix. I also used a curry sauce mixed with a pumpkin and butternut squash sauce (both of which I bought from Trader Joe's) instead of using the powder.
I can cook my butt off, but this has to be the easiest and BEST curry chicken recipe I’ve ever come across! Simple and to the point! Of course you can tweak it and add your own Touch, but by far, this is truly the best... no fuss... just straight cookin’.... thanks for sharing!!
I followed the directions exactly except instead of using 1 fresh tomato I used 1 can of tomatoes drained. This recipe didn't taste authentic. But mu daughter did love it. To me it tasted like it was missing something.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.