Jamaican Style Curry Chicken

This turned out to be very good! I am not a big curry fan but I recently bought some Blue Mountain Jamaican curry powder on a whim and the containers are big so I decided I needed to put them to use. This is my first time making curry. I only had 1.5lb of chicken breasts but decided to put more potatoes than called for and a bit more carrot to make for not having enough chicken. I subtracted a whole tsp of salt as I read others reviews and figured I could add more at the end if needed but it came out perfectly for my taste. I used 1/2 homemade chicken broth & 1/2 water. I decided to slow cook it in my One Pot but after 5 hours the potatoes were still too hard & I was impatient so I switched to pressure cooker mode and put it on high pressure for 15 min and then let it come down for 10 min before releasing pressure. Delish over white rice. Next time I will use chicken breast and thighs. I like how healthy & tasty this dish is.