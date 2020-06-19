Breakfast Stuffed Poblano Peppers

These poblano eggs are a healthy and tasty way to liven up your morning scrambled eggs. The measurements and ingredients can be altered to fit your own tastes. I always just use what I have on hand. Serve with your favorite salsa.
This is a great recipe; HOWEVER, I highly recommend that you peel the skin from the poblano before adding the egg mixture and baking in the oven. Also, when removing the seeds AND peeling, I would recommend putting some vegetable oil on your hands...otherwise, you are going to be feeling pain late into the day! And a final thought, 450 for 20-30 minutes is probably a bit much. If you want to bake for 30 minutes, go for 350.
Meh. This was okay, but way too much work for what you get. You could literally chop up the poblanos and cook them up and add to the scrambled eggs and get the same taste result with 1/3 of the effort. Also, 20 minutes is more than enough to cook the poblanos.
This is a great recipe; HOWEVER, I highly recommend that you peel the skin from the poblano before adding the egg mixture and baking in the oven. Also, when removing the seeds AND peeling, I would recommend putting some vegetable oil on your hands...otherwise, you are going to be feeling pain late into the day! And a final thought, 450 for 20-30 minutes is probably a bit much. If you want to bake for 30 minutes, go for 350.
This is a great recipe. You can modify the cheese and veggies to suit your taste or accommodate what you have on hand. I fried some strips of bacon and reserved a Tbs. of the fat to sauté some diced yellow onion and some chopped spinach. I added the scrambled eggs to the same pan and seasoned with salt and pepper. Remember to slightly undercook your eggs since they will be going into the oven. I mixed some of the shredded cheese into the eggs, along with the crumbled bacon, like a scramble and toped off each stuffed pepper with more before putting in the oven. I recommend peeling the skin off the pablanos after roasting in the oven. After it blisters it has a bitter flavor and tough texture. All in all a great breakfast recipe that can be easily modified and is really quick and easy. Beautiful presentation too!
YUMMY!!! I doubled the recipe and made this for my fiancé and I for brunch today. It was absolutely delicious!! I did not peel the poblano peppers and the recipe came out perfectly. I just wish I had purchased larger poblanos, I will definitely be making this again!!
This was good, and a nice change to Sunday brunch. My poblanos weren't very big, but they were tasty nonetheless. I used Proscuito, onions, and tomatos in my eggs, and I didn't peel them. They were not hot (spicy) at all. I would make these again. I also cooked the peppers ahead @ 375 for 20 minutes....that was plenty. Otherwise, they would be mush! I might even cook them less for a bit more "bite".
VERY TASTY! No problem with skin on poblano, tender and sliced nicely with butter knife. Added some medium salsa to top off and REALLY made me proud to have found this recipe. When roasting the peppers, only took about 10 minutes at 450 to blister /brown the skin. 20-30 minutes may be excessive but just watch for browning/blistering of skin, then they're done. My wife and I (she doesn't like very spicy things, and it's not) give this recipe 2 enthusiastic THUMBS UP along with a salsa shake for the flavor!!
Amazing! I added homemade roasted salsa and tortillas ! My husband is literally freaking out about how good this is! Also you do not need to peel the skin off the poblanos, leave them alone.
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
07/09/2016
7-9-2016 ~These were pretty – and pretty interesting too! Cilanto was a creative and tasty addition to the scrambled eggs and brought reason to putting scrambled eggs into a poblano pepper. They were NOT spicy, as I feared they might be for Hubs’ sensitive innards. (Don’t worry, I had him covered in that eventuality, with Plan B – rolling his eggs into tortillas for breakfast burritos!) It was a healthy, nutritious breakfast, which I made even more so by serving these with some sliced avocado. I’m not sure I’ll make them again tho,’ and here’s why. The skin on the poblanos, which normally would be peeled off if these were roasted under typical circumstances, made these difficult to eat. Some reviewers’ recommendations to peel them beforehand is understandable, however, doing so would make the peppers lose their shape for stuffing. Picking off the skin with our fingers bite by bite was not very dainty, and certainly not proper etiquette, but we’ve known each a looooong time and were not bashful about doing so!
I love this recipe. I almost never take the time to rate/review a recipe, but this is awesome. It can be adjusted to whatever you have available. The first time I just used scrambled eggs with diced bacon. This last time I used chives, diced bacon, tomatoes. Topped with sharp cheddar both times. I fry the diced bacon first, then add the rest. And I don't peel the roasted peppers.
We made these for brunch today and found them to be absolutely delicious. Two things I suggest changing--the oven time and the caution about the heat of poblano peppers. I found that my peppers were roasted and browned in about ten minutes, rather than the 20 or 30 suggested. Poblano peppers are actually pretty mild. They have a slightly sour taste rather than the sweetness of bell peppers. We added salsa to ours to spice them up.
I think overall this recipe is really good. however, I love spicy food and this to me had absolutely no spice, so I think I will try some different things next time. like maybe a different kind of pepper or even adding serrano peppers to the mixture. I am giving this 5 stars because I think it would have been everything I was looking for as far as taste if I had some salsa on hand.
Meh. This was okay, but way too much work for what you get. You could literally chop up the poblanos and cook them up and add to the scrambled eggs and get the same taste result with 1/3 of the effort. Also, 20 minutes is more than enough to cook the poblanos.
A great breakfast spin on stuffed poblanos! I used half a white onion, chopped, vs 1 green onion- I like a lot more onion. This is a mild dish so adding hot sauce will add a little more heat if you like spicy.
I love this recipe. I added hot sausage to ther eggs and my husband loved it. Does anyone here have a suggestion of how to make this recipe into a casserole for 8? I want to prep for everything early so breakfast will be simple and fast. I love the taste and want to share. in
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.