Breakfast Stuffed Poblano Peppers

These poblano eggs are a healthy and tasty way to liven up your morning scrambled eggs. The measurements and ingredients can be altered to fit your own tastes. I always just use what I have on hand. Serve with your favorite salsa.

Recipe by dooolay7

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven or toaster oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Lightly coat poblano pepper with olive oil; place pepper, opened like a butterfly cut-side up, onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pepper is tender and skin starts to brown, 20 to 30 minutes. Set aside.

  • Whisk together eggs and milk in a large bowl; fold in tomato, mushroom, green onion, cilantro, salt, and black pepper.

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat; cook and gently stir egg mixture in melted butter until eggs are set, about 5 minutes. Spoon egg mixture into poblano pepper and top with Cheddar-Monterey Jack cheese.

  • Bake until cheese is melted, 3 to 5 minutes.

Tips

If you do not like spicy food, substitute poblano pepper with bell pepper and cook an extra 10 minutes in the oven prior to adding filling.

You can use any type of onion or mushroom in this dish.

For a heartier meal, add chorizo or other meats.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 27.2g; cholesterol 407.8mg; sodium 353.4mg. Full Nutrition
