Breakfast Stuffed Poblano Peppers

7-9-2016 ~These were pretty – and pretty interesting too! Cilanto was a creative and tasty addition to the scrambled eggs and brought reason to putting scrambled eggs into a poblano pepper. They were NOT spicy, as I feared they might be for Hubs’ sensitive innards. (Don’t worry, I had him covered in that eventuality, with Plan B – rolling his eggs into tortillas for breakfast burritos!) It was a healthy, nutritious breakfast, which I made even more so by serving these with some sliced avocado. I’m not sure I’ll make them again tho,’ and here’s why. The skin on the poblanos, which normally would be peeled off if these were roasted under typical circumstances, made these difficult to eat. Some reviewers’ recommendations to peel them beforehand is understandable, however, doing so would make the peppers lose their shape for stuffing. Picking off the skin with our fingers bite by bite was not very dainty, and certainly not proper etiquette, but we’ve known each a looooong time and were not bashful about doing so!