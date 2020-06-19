Thai Fried Rice with Pineapple and Chicken

This pineapple fried rice with chicken is a Bangkok street food recipe I snagged on a recent trip there. When available, use fresh pineapple, and serve the rice in the hollowed pineapple shell. Enjoy.

By eatvancity

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place bacon in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat; cook and stir until crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon onto a paper towel-lined plate; set aside. Reserve bacon drippings in the wok.

  • Cook and stir shallots in bacon drippings over medium-high heat until fragrant and light brown, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Stir chicken into shallots and cook, without stirring, until browned on one side, 45 seconds to 1 minute; stir. Continue cooking until chicken is browned, about 1 minute. Add 2 teaspoons curry powder; stir until chicken is coated.

  • Make a well in the center of chicken and pour oil into the center of the well; add egg yolks. Cook and stir egg yolks until set, 1 to 2 minutes. Add rice and stir, breaking up rice.

  • Mix chile pepper, cilantro, soy sauce, remaining 2 teaspoons curry powder, fish sauce, and sugar into rice mixture; add shrimp and cook until shrimp is cooked through and pink, about 2 minutes. Fold pineapple, green onions, and bacon into rice mixture.

Tips

Day-old cold rice from the refrigerator works best. You can use brown rice if you prefer. You can add most frozen vegetables to this recipe for added goodness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 13.3g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 151.3mg; sodium 440.9mg. Full Nutrition
