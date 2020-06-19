Thai Fried Rice with Pineapple and Chicken

We have really come to love this meal! Like any good cook, I've added my own twists as I've made it each time. I skip the shrimp since my wife isn't a big fan and double the chicken, BUT... I use chicken thighs, cut into small pieces and then marinate overnight in sweet soy sauce, sesame oil and Sriracha chili paste. When it comes to the egg, I like using duck eggs if I can find them and I also add broccoli, diced red pepper and chopped cashews. Also, always make the rice a day or two ahead and leave uncovered in a big bowl in your fridge. It will dry out and you then break it up with your hands before adding to the dish which makes much better fried rice. Super delicious!
I just didn't like this at all. To much curry made it hot and the other flavors were lost. I would reduce the curry by 1/2 at least (you can always add more if you like) and I like curry. Anyway, just didn't do it for me and I ended up making pizza instead, such a waste of time and ingredients. It did look good and smelled good, it just didn't taste good to me sorry about that.
I left out the peppers and fish sauce (didn't have any on hand) and thought it was really good. My only advice is to prep all the ingredients before starting to cook. Thanks for the great recipe, I'll be making this again!
UPDATE: I am changing my review from 4 to 5. I made this again. In the interest of disclosure, this time, I did not use shrimp, cilantro, or the red Thai chili. The first time, I increased the bacon amount but did not reduce the amount of bacon fat left over (which made it greasier). Also, the first time, I did not have my chicken thawed so I skipped that part. Anyway, use S/P to taste (mandatory - or it can be a bit bland). Anyway, if you follow the recipe (adjusting seasonings to taste) this will be AT LEAST as good as what you get at your favorite Thai restaurant. THANK YOU to eatvancity for the submission - 5 stars for sure.
Yes this is amazing! My family gobbled it up. I have served this dish for several dinner parties and our guests have realllllly enjoyed this dish. This is going to be our Christmas dinner meal because our theme is going to be the tropics. Everyone will enjoy a virgin pina colada with there meal on a cold snowy day! Too fun and super bonus is your kitchen smells wonderful as this cooks. Tweak it as you wish with added veggies , the basic recipe is a terrific jumping off point. Our kids have Christmas meals with several other families and it's always fun for them to enjoy something different when they come and celebrate at our home and this fits the ticket perfectly! Thanks a bunch ,it's a total winner!
I have made this recipe multiple times now and I love it. My husband is Celiac so this recipe works really well for us since all I have to substitute is the soy sauce for gluten free soy sauce. I do a little tweaking in the times and the temperature at which I cook the meal but at the end its always turned out great! I always cook my rice in a rice cooker, I never add as much water as the rice calls for (whether I am cooking stovetop or in a rice cooker) add a little bit of salt and oil and it makes the rice taste great and it has a nice texture to it, I personally have never had to leave the rice overnight. Really a great curry fried rice recipe! Thank you for sharing!
Way, way, way too much curry powder. You could mix dry curry powder into cooked, unseasoned rice and get the exact same flavor - the curry completely overpowers every other flavor. The pineapple serves no purpose, and even the pungent fish sauce is completely masked. Cut the curry powder in half (at least), double the pineapple, finish with a little sesame oil and maybe some Thai basil and this could be a pretty decent dish.
I wanted to recreate a pineapple fried rice dish from a local Thai restaurant, and this was a very good base to start from. Per the recommendations from other reviews, I only used half of the curry powder called for, and it was plenty. I added about 1 cup each of diced carrots, peas, and snow peas, a full cup of diced pineapple, and about a cup and a half of cashews, and it came very close to the restaurant version. Will definitely make again!
I made this for a party and II was a big hit. I didn’t have a Thai red chilli pepper so I substituted a 1/2 jalapeño pepper and cut it very tiny pieces. It was flavorful with being too spicy. The pineapple adds a nice hint of sweetness. Definitely would make this again.
Just made this and it was fantastic! I used leftover asian glazed chicken thighs from this site instead of fresh chicken, so I just warmed it at the end. I added a small amount of sweet pepper and garlic. I didn't have the Thai pepper, so I used thai chili garlic sauce, and it gave it just a bit of a kick as we can't handle too much spice. I will definitely make this again! Thank you for this super yummy recipe!
