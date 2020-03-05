Super Easy and Spicy Black Eyed Pea and Corn Salsa

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I came up with this topping/side dish while trying to figure out how I could get the only two vegetables my husband eats into one dish. It's great over pan-fried fish, a healthy alternative to queso on enchiladas, and wonderful with brown rice. It's spicy and simple. Like our love!

By Jessica

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir black-eyed peas, corn, and diced tomatoes with green chile peppers together in a saucepan over medium heat; cook until warm, about 5 minutes. Stir sugar, cumin, and curry powder into the peas mixture; continue cooking until until some of the liquid evaporates, about 5 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 43g; fat 1.8g; sodium 894.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Jen
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2019
I added a can of diced green chilis some garlic powder and salt (some of the cans I used were low sodium). It was a hit at the party! Read More
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jen
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2019
I added a can of diced green chilis some garlic powder and salt (some of the cans I used were low sodium). It was a hit at the party! Read More
Kathryn Tuckerman Little
Rating: 4 stars
11/04/2018
Ingredients in pantry. Check. Super easy. Check. Brown sugar complimented spices. Enjoyed it over rice. Will try it over fish next. Thanks Jessica. Read More
jacrebert
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2015
We have made this a couple of times. And had it New Year's Day. It was a great hit within our large family. My 18 year old son asked for it and everyone else loved it! Read More
