Oven Roasted Parmesan Potatoes

These were amazing!! I used white potatoes, sprayed the cookie sheet with cooking spray, put one tablespoon of cooking oil on the cookie sheet, sliced my potatoes (I used 4 potatoes) in quarter slices, drizzled them with the cooking oil, and then instead of tossing the seasoning/cheese mix with them in the bowl, I spooned a about a 1/2 teaspoon of the mixture directly on the cut side of the potato and spread it around before placing them cut side down on the cookie sheet. For me this was a lot easier and ensured that they had a nice thick coating on them because when I tried tossing it with them in the bowl the mixture didn't stick well. I roasted them in the oven at 400 for 20 minutes and flipped them and cooked them for another 15 minutes. They turned out beautifully browned and crispy and soft and delicious on the inside. Next time I will decrease the salt a bit because they were a tad bit too salty but the sour cream that we dipped them in helped out with that problem. Oh and I also doubled the seasoning/cheese mixture since the amount in the recipe was not enough probably since my potatoes were quartered instead of just cut in half. I will make this recipe again and again. My kids loved them and my son was disappointed when he saw that there weren't any leftovers. Thank you for a wonderful recipe Bellepepper!! :)