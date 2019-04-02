Oven Roasted Parmesan Potatoes

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
It is important that you get as much of the Parmesan mixture as possible onto the cut side of the potatoes. As I place the potatoes into the baking pan, I press the cut sides directly onto the Parmesan mixture that sticks to the sides and bottom of the bowl, distributing it as evenly as possible among the potatoes.
162 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 5.7mg; sodium 233.6mg. Full Nutrition
I am the submitter of this recipe and I’m delighted that you are enjoying it. I wanted to point out that AR changed my recipe when they published it. You will definitely need more than one teaspoon of oil to coat your pan otherwise your potatoes will likely stick. First spray your pan with non-stick cooking spray and then pour in enough oil to coat the pan. When I make these I make half of this recipe in a 10" cast iron skillet. Even though I don't measure, I'd say I use about one tablespoon of oil to coat my pan. I hope this helps.
I tried these and they were not so good. The cheese burnt before the potatoes were done. If you notice, in the pictures, the potatoes are sliced not just cut in half. Maybe I will try doing them that way.
I was looking for a new recipe for roasted red potatoes and I couldn't be more pleased with this one. I used about a tablespoon of oil to coat the baking pan. I chopped the potatoes (husband's personal preference) and simply mixed with the cheese and spices, and spread onto baking pan. Per the instructions, I roasted for 20 minutes, stirred them and continued roasting for additional 20 minutes. They were absolutely delicious and we all (4) enjoyed them! This was an easy, enjoyable recipe that I will be making again!
Loved it Bellepepper. All my daughter's favorites and she is a potato girl. I saw on another recipe (and it works) that if you blast the potatoes at 450 degrees for 20 mintues and then turn down stove to 350 degrees for the next 15 -20 minutes, you get a nice crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, roasted potato. I also spray my pans/oil my pans, dump the pototoes and whatever seasonings in the pan and toss the potatoes around it in it. Potatoes never stick,you never lose any of the seasonings and one less bowl to wash.
Very good. Recipe calls for 2 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese, but needed significantly more for 2 pounds of potatoes. NOTE: Ensure you coat the bottom of your pan with enough oil to prevent the potatoes from sticking or you will lose the crusty goodness of this dish! Enjoy!
These were amazing!! I used white potatoes, sprayed the cookie sheet with cooking spray, put one tablespoon of cooking oil on the cookie sheet, sliced my potatoes (I used 4 potatoes) in quarter slices, drizzled them with the cooking oil, and then instead of tossing the seasoning/cheese mix with them in the bowl, I spooned a about a 1/2 teaspoon of the mixture directly on the cut side of the potato and spread it around before placing them cut side down on the cookie sheet. For me this was a lot easier and ensured that they had a nice thick coating on them because when I tried tossing it with them in the bowl the mixture didn't stick well. I roasted them in the oven at 400 for 20 minutes and flipped them and cooked them for another 15 minutes. They turned out beautifully browned and crispy and soft and delicious on the inside. Next time I will decrease the salt a bit because they were a tad bit too salty but the sour cream that we dipped them in helped out with that problem. Oh and I also doubled the seasoning/cheese mixture since the amount in the recipe was not enough probably since my potatoes were quartered instead of just cut in half. I will make this recipe again and again. My kids loved them and my son was disappointed when he saw that there weren't any leftovers. Thank you for a wonderful recipe Bellepepper!! :)
Everybody loved these delicious potatoes and they are a quick easy recipe. They did turn out just as the recipe stated crispy on the outside, yet creamy on the inside. I used red potatoes and doubled the batch since we had guest for dinner. Perfect side for grilled burgers. Thanks Bellepepper. Update: We tried this on the gas grill over indirect heat, used our rectangle stoneware, baked 40 minutes and didn't even need to turn them over. Keeps from heating the house up on hot days.
These are FANTASTIC! My family would eat them every night if I made them. I chunk up the potatoes in the morning and cover them with water until I'm ready to use them. It removes the starch from the potatoes and insures that the inside will be soft with a crunchy outside. After draining and dying them I put them in a gallon freezer bag and drizzled in the oil to coat, then dipped them in the parm. mixture. I lined the baking pan with parchment paper which made clean up a breeze! Started them out on 350 degrees and finished them on 400. They were AMAZING!!!
I love this recipe. it works Perfect for us! I made just a few changes to our taste. 1) as per other reviewers I sauteed the onion. 2) I layered the potatoes and sprinkled each layer with salt, pepper, and onion. then poured the cheese sauce over it. I cut the butter back by 1 tablespoon and the liquid back by about milk cup and added more cheese as per our taste. I made this sauce as written the first time and it was good, but the changes I made were for again Our taste. I love love love this recipe. I have made it twice now and it is my new Au Gratin Dish. will be no more boxes here. this is too easy, quick and cheap considering we always have all of these ingredients in the house. thank you so much for sharing your Perfect and adaptable dish with us.
If you want a beautifully encrusted parmesan potato, tender and delicious, this is your recipe! It was agreed these beat out the potatoes I normally roast and have to fuss over. I always use an iron skillet and heat it up prior to putting the potatoes in the skillet and I often use garlic infused oil. I also roast these on the grill quite often. Thanks, Belle, these are amazing and the sour cream is a nice touch!!
So yummy, thanks for the recipe bellepepper! I made half a recipe in my favorite cast iron pan :) I used the smallest red potatoes in my bag (can't believe the size variations I got in this batch!), and still wished for more crispy cut edges, so next time I might go quarters. I used my convection oven, set 25 degrees lower per manufacturers instructions. Lovely brown deliciousness! I seasoned my sour cream with seasoned salt, garlic powder and parsley because it was a special occasion :) This recipe needs no tweaking in my opinion, thanks again for sharing! Update: Made these again, this time I used regular potatoes and they were a perfect side to my 'breakfast for dinner' :)
This is a 5 star recipe! So easy to prepare! I used regular medium-sized potatoes, baked in the oven for 40 minutes in a cast iron skillet and sprinkled with additional parsley and parmesan cheese when I removed from the oven. Thanks bellepepper for sharing your recipe. I made this recipe for the first time on September 12, 2011 and several times since. So glad AR finally kitchen approved it!
bellepepper, you have an easy recipe that is simply delicious and fits into a healthy eating plan as well. So I thank you for that. I used russet potatoes since that is what I had on hand and cooking spray instead of oil. They turned out just like your picture and like you described, crispy on the outside and tender in the middle. The potatoes went really well with Marianne's Pork Medallions with Balsamic Vinegar and Capers recipe as well as the Spiced Marinated Tomatoes recipe from Cooking Light's June 2006 magazine. This has become my go to recipe for roasted potatoes.
These were absolutely SCRUMPTIOUS! My 24 year old daughter prepared these while I tended to the rest of dinner. All of my dinner guests were oohing and aahing over these potatoes all evening. The flavor was perfect! This recipe is a definite keeper for my recipe box!! Thanks
Our potatoes were delicious and we enjoyed them very much! I used the exact measurements of the cheese and seasonings but did have to use russet potatoes because that is all I had. I do believe they would have been even better with the red potatoes. I put all of my seasonings in the bowl, mixed that up, then I added the cut potatoes on top of that, drizzled the oil over top of the potatoes and mixed everything up. Potatoes were coated just fine with the amount of cheese & seasonings that I'd measured out. I placed the potatoes on a sheet tray lined with parchment paper and turned them over after 15 minutes. I will add that my oven has a convection feature that I did turn on and my potatoes were perfectly brown & crispy after about 30 minutes. I will not hesitate to make these again.
I followed the recipe as written, baked on a cast iron skillet and my potatoes were not crispy. They were like a baked potato, just as some other reviewers stated. I also think they needed more seasonings, salt especially.
Absolutely wonderful - I used 1 pound of red potatoes and with the exception of using 1/4 tsp of salt kept everything else as stated in the recipe. I cooked them in a cast iron skillet in a 400 degree oven and they came out perfect. Thank you Bellpepper!!
These potatoes are absolutely delicious - and beautiful looking, too! This recipe has the perfect amount of parmesan and seasoning and the cooking time was right on. I used Yukon gold potatoes and had to quarter some of them... they worked just fine. This will be my go to roasted potato recipe from now on, for sure! Thank you for this recipe, Bellepepper.
I made some changes, but not many - I used a tiny pinch of cayenne pepper, and sliced the potatoes into coins instead of halving (our potatoes were a little too big to just halve). Also, I used white pepper instead of black. These were DELICIOUS - crispy and creamy, just the recipe says! We will definitely be making these again.
YEs, I tried to Follow the Recipe to the Letter, but added one full spoonful of finely crushed Cayenne Pepper, I like mine with spicy flavors :P The overall flavor was Delicious, even the Wife Complimented me on the Recipe.. Thanks allot, Were going to add this to some of our meals (Side dishes) in the Future!! Definitely an excellent addition to any meal :D
These are my go-to potatoes. I've made them several times using baby red potatoes and the cooking method is spot on. They always brown nicely on the cut sides, are soft and creamy on the inside and crisp on the outside. The seasonings as listed in the recipe are a tiny bit sparse for my liking so I simply double them and also add 1 tsp of Herbs De Provence and a pinch of cayenne pepper for a little extra flavor. I do have issues with the seasoning sticking to the potatoes just by tossing them but nothing that can't be solved simply by pressing the cut side of each tater down into the seasoning and cheese that sticks to the side and bottom of the mixing bowl Thanks for sharing!
I made this as directed, cut in half, and they were done at the same time the cheese was done. I did choose smaller potatoes because I hate peeling those little buggers, so I saved the big ones for that. I was a little disappointed that when I went to flip the taters, that they were sticking to the sheet. I didn't think that would be an issue with how well they were coated with oil. Excellent way to prepare potatoes.
Great recipe! Delicious! I had white potatoes, and kept the recipe exactly, used a tablespoon of olive oil as others suggested, used Imported Italian Reggiano parmessan, eat some hot off the oven and some room temperature I liked them cooled even better... Addictive! I used my small electric oven, to save energy and they came out perfect, they did not burn I cooked them about 8 minuts extra at 450 .... It's a keeper!
Love these! They are a favorite now. I only added rosemary to the mix. That was my only change and they are awesome! The key to the crispy outside is blotting the potatoes before you coat them. Getting that moisture off the cut potato really makes a BIG difference. So don't skip that step if you want the outside to be crisp.
I cut smaller red potatoes in half, quartered the bigger ones. I put them on heavy duty foil that was very lightly oiled, and few stuck when I tried to turn them, so next time a little more oil in the pan. Seasoning was just right as is. By looking at them, I took them out 5-10 minutes early, and they were great, but probably would have been slightly crunchier and just as good at 40 minutes, too. These were awesome! Cooked and fluffy inside, crispy outside, and not a lot of fat in them. Will be making these again for certain. Next time I'll experiment with microwaving potatoes for ~3 minutes, and see if I can cut down oven time a bit.
Tasty potato recipe. I used five small red potatoes cut in half and roasted them on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper so no sticking. Quick and easy enough for every day yet good enough to serve guests. Thanks, belle, I'll be making these often.
This was delicious. My husband loved it and he's usually a meat and PLAIN potato person. I used more Parmesan than called for, though. Oh, I used a cookie sheet with low sides on it and they stuck like mad.
Loved these! I cut the potatoes in slices and added more oil into the pan than called for and baked. Without enough oil mine would stick to the pan. The second time I made these I was in a hurry so I microwaved my potatoes till they were half cooked then sliced (with skin), coated and baked. I think they tasted even better and were in the oven half as long. I used regular Idaho potatoes. Great flavor!
Tried this tonight. LOVED it!! I used russet potatoes because that's what I had, and I also chopped them up into 1/4" pieces. Soooo good. My three-year-old (who is pretty picky) had 3 servings!! She loved helping me "mix" them, too. We will definitely be making these again.
These were very tasty! I found the cheese didn't stick that well to the potatoes but I was able to scrape any extra off the pan and place it back on. I sliced my potatoes into threes lengthways so there was a middle slice with two cut sides. I had quite small potatoes, if they were bigger I would have sliced them into more pieces. They were a nice change from plain roasted potatoes and fairly easy to prepare to have alongside something else like barbeque chicken as we had this time. Next time I might try parboiling them as someone else suggested. Thanks for a great recipe.
I think I used close to 2lbs of potatoes, not sure as I didn't weight them. I quartered them. Used 3 T of Parmesan, extra garlic, salt, pepper, and paprika. I also added dried thyme and basil. It was a little more than 1 layer of potatoes in 9x13 pan
Excellent! I used peeled russet potatoes, cut into wedges. Doubled the parmesan to 4 tbsp( did not have fresh grated), and lined a pan with tin foil for easy clean up. Excellent reheated in microwave with sour cream!
Very nice...now I need to get a Pork Tenderloin. I pretty much followed the recipe, which is unusual for me. I quartered the red potatoes and probably used a little more olive oil than called for (like it better than other oils for this recipe), so I turned more often to roast on all cut edges. Ended up cooking it for at least 30 minutes. Sure don't need to skin it first. Like someone said...kind of a creamy inside. I like to use a little Garlic Granules from World Spice , maybe some diced fresh garlic and Rosemary goes so well w/ these and I forgot the paprika (oops...though didn't need it per se).
These potatoes turned out amazing!! I loved them and will definitely use this as my go-to red potato recipe from now on. Only thing I added was a little oregano while the potatoes were baking. So yummy.
Crunchy on the outside and moist and fluffy on the inside. I didn’t have Parmesan cheese this time so I finely grated some marble cheese. It was yummy. I have made this a few times and enjoy each time.
I made the recipe with small yellow potatoes and was sure to rub them around in plenty of oil, cut side down. I waited to add the parm until I flipped them cut side up, so it didn't burn before they were done. They were yummy!
I made these to take to a pot luck kind of supper. I only had white and Idaho potatoes on hand so I used half of each and doubled the recipe. After looking at the pictures and reading the cooks notes and reviews, I sliced the potatoes (with skin) thinly on a mandolin instead of just halving them, dried the slices with paper towels before tossing them thoroughly with the oil and seasonings, and baked them on a large, parchment-lined baking sheet, turning them several times in the over 40 minutes it took for them to brown up and look done. They were cooked perfectly, with varying degrees of browned crispy edges and surfaces, but tender and perfectly seasoned throughout. I forgot to bring the sour cream, which would have made them even better.
This was good as a base recipe, but I was much more liberal with the ingredients. I added considerably more cheese and seasonings, swapped olive oil and butter instead of vegetable oil (and more of them than the recipe suggested), and included crushed red pepper. I also simply stirred the potatoes in the pan at the halfway mark, rather than turning them over (which is tedious and doesn't really help the recipe). I suspect these will be even better as I fine-tune the ingredients.
I used gal bags to toss potato with olive oil and let is soak in. Also cooked on parchment paper. No need for cooking spray on pan. Added more garlic ( I enjoy a lot of garlic) and less salt. Turned out great to reheat. Did not shrink, wrinkle up as a leftover. Great recipe. Will make again.
Tried it and loved it! I'm a potato nut and these are really great. Only change and it's just a personal preference, I peeled the potatoes and since they were kind of big, I cut into quarters. I just never cared for potato skins. But seriously, give these a try!!
Yum!! Totally kid approved. Since I feared the cheese might get over cooked before the potatoes were tender enough... I cut the small red potatoes into quarters and tossed them generously in all the topping and then put into a greased pan. They had a tendency to stick... so next time I will go in and give them a toss more frequently. Everyone ate these as-is. No sour cream or ketchup was required by the boys. 2 thumbs up!
I thought these potatoes were very good; my hubby said they were just okay. I used multi-colored fingerling potatoes that I cut in half lengthwise. I dried then oiled the potatoes and the pan, then sprinkled the seasonings atop. I didn't turn the potatoes so the topping wouldn't fall off. I cooked them 15 mins at 400, then 15 mins at 350. The texture was perfect.
This were SO GOOD! When I saw the recipe I just had to make it to go with our grilled chicken that evening. Two little minor tweaks, I didn't have red potatoes just russet so that is what I used. It was also so darned hot here that I "baked" them in the gas grill while grilling our chicken. Thanks for sharing this recipe, bellepepper just loved it!
I sliced the potatoes and cooked 20 minutes on one side and 15 minutes on the other side and they were perfect. Of course when you slice them you need a lot more parmesan cheese, I used about a quarter cup and upped all the other ingredients to cover both sides of the poatatoes.
