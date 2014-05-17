Sarah's Ambrosia Fruit Salad

48 Ratings
  • 5 39
  • 4 9
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This recipe has been in my family for years and years. We make it at every holiday family get together and everyone loves it. It's a great refreshing fruit salad for every occasion, especially summer months and hot days.

By smviolante

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix pineapple, oranges, sour cream, marshmallows, and coconut together in a bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until flavors blend, 2 hours to overnight.

Cook's Notes:

You CAN serve the salad immediately, but I recommend letting it set in the fridge for a few hours as it lets the flavors combine and taste even better. You can make this recipe healthier by using fresh fruit and low or reduced-fat sour cream (which we do), but I do not recommend omitting the marshmallows unless you have your own substitution that can pick up the texture. For more flavor you can add a dash of cinnamon or nutmeg to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 72.1g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 87.3mg. Full Nutrition
