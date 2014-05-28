Corn Salsa Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 15
Calories: 229.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.5g 11 %
carbohydrates: 8.5g 3 %
dietary fiber: 1g 4 %
sugars: 2g
fat: 20.1g 31 %
saturated fat: 7g 35 %
cholesterol: 28mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 390.1IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 1.2mg 9 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 11 %
vitamin c: 0.9mg 2 %
folate: 18.5mcg 5 %
calcium: 136mg 14 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 14.8mg 5 %
potassium: 165.6mg 5 %
sodium: 448.2mg 18 %
calories from fat: 181.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved