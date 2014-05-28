Corn Salsa Dip

Simple and always a crowd favorite. Serve the dip with tortilla chips (usually takes two bags).

By mer

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix salsa, corn, Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise in a bowl. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 28mg; sodium 448.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
