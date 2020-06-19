Persian Halva

Halva is a favorite dessert throughout the Middle East. Many varieties are made with tahini or semolina flour. This Persian halva recipe uses a simple mixture of flour, butter, and sugar with the sweet perfume of rosewater. Cut into wedges and serve with tea or coffee.

By marybakes

10 mins
10 mins
1 hr
1 hr 20 mins
8
8
Directions

  • Bring sugar and water to a boil in a saucepan; cook, stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir rosewater and saffron into the sugar mixture; cover the saucepan and remove from the heat.

  • Melt butter in a large saucepan over low heat; stir flour into melted butter until mixture is a smooth paste. Continue to cook, stirring often, until paste turns golden, 5 to 10 more minutes.

  • Slowly whisk sugar mixture into paste until smooth. Remove the saucepan from the heat.

  • Spread halva evenly onto a plate or platter. Make a pattern on the top of halva using the back of a spoon or a knife. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until set, at least 1 hour.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute 1 cup of flavorless vegetable oil for the butter to make a cholesterol-free sweet. Decorate the top of the halva with whole pistachios or almonds or simply sprinkle with chopped nuts. Rosewater is available at most Middle Eastern grocery stores and at many health-food stores.

386 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 42.9g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 4mg. Full Nutrition
