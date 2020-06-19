Halva is a favorite dessert throughout the Middle East. Many varieties are made with tahini or semolina flour. This Persian halva recipe uses a simple mixture of flour, butter, and sugar with the sweet perfume of rosewater. Cut into wedges and serve with tea or coffee.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Substitute 1 cup of flavorless vegetable oil for the butter to make a cholesterol-free sweet. Decorate the top of the halva with whole pistachios or almonds or simply sprinkle with chopped nuts. Rosewater is available at most Middle Eastern grocery stores and at many health-food stores.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 42.9g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 4mg. Full Nutrition
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.