Georgia Cornbread Cake
This Georgia cornbread cake made with brown sugar and pecans tastes just like blond brownies. I had this at Mickey's Grill in Baker, Florida.
The name of this dessert is pretty deceiving. It is really a delicious blonde brownie and it taste nothing like cornbread. I am a brownie edge person and this dessert didn't disappoint. It is chewy on the edges and soft in the middle. The self-rising flour ( I used 'Self-Rising Flour' from AR) worked great and the batter rose beautifully and held it shape once the pan was removed from the oven. I cut the pan with a plastic knife so that it would cut nice clean pieces. Next time, I'm going to toast the pecans before adding them to the batter. Patti'sPantry, thank you for sharing your recipe. It is a winner in our house.Read More
The name of this dessert is pretty deceiving. It is really a delicious blonde brownie and it taste nothing like cornbread. I am a brownie edge person and this dessert didn't disappoint. It is chewy on the edges and soft in the middle. The self-rising flour ( I used 'Self-Rising Flour' from AR) worked great and the batter rose beautifully and held it shape once the pan was removed from the oven. I cut the pan with a plastic knife so that it would cut nice clean pieces. Next time, I'm going to toast the pecans before adding them to the batter. Patti'sPantry, thank you for sharing your recipe. It is a winner in our house.
I am so excited to try this recipe! I'm from a small town in Georgia and every weekend at our local farmers market this little old lady would make these and sell them. You had to get there early otherwise she would be sold out. As I got older we saw her less and less... then not at all. She had passed away. It broke my heart. This is a little piece of my childhood. I'm hoping they will be as good as hers. But sometimes you cant recreate memories. Wish me luck!
This is a great recipe . Loved it with a cup of coffee and that it did not have icing.
This is a great nut cake. I've never taken it anywhere that I wasn't asked for the recipe. Tonight I converted it to mini loaves, and I wanted to share the formula. I used the 2-cup aluminum mini loaf pans, and one cake recipe made 6 loaves. I filled the tins a little less than 1/2 way, and cooked them all at once... 300 degrees for 50 minutes and they turned out lovely. Happy holidays, all!
I did not know that Cornbread Cake was even a thing until I was watching an episode of my favorite HGTV show, Home Town. This particular recipe is sooo easy and is one of my favorite desserts I've ever made. Absolutely amazing!
The name of this cake is decieving, but it is oh so delicious! A friend decided to make it one night while we were hanging out at my house for a friend's bday celebration as a bday cake. When I tell you that was the best decision made that night, we ate the whole cake in one night and it was only 5 of us.. The next day I craved it so bad I looked up the receipe and made it again the next day! I'm not a baking type person but this is so easy to make, it's not my go to when I want something sweet or when I want to bake for friends and they love it! This receipe is a must keep for your baking needs.
Delicious! I did add the Valdosta Pecans mix that you can get at Kroger, crushed almonds and brown sugar on top. Not too overly sweet, and makes a great light dessert. If you add some French Vanilla ice cream/or coconut milk ice cream on top, then it's perfect! Will be making this often. :-)
Very good flavor. I love butter so I did substitute 1/2 cup of melted butter for 1/2 cup of the oil. Not the texture of the old blond brownies but I will make them again!! Mine took 47 minutes to bake but my pan was glass and just a slight bit smaller than a 9 x 13 pan. But what an odd name!?!?
Easy - delicious. Been making this for years
Cornbread cake was one of the desserts served at a ladies church group I attended. I’m allergic to dairy and was thrilled to know this cake is dairy free. This recipe is so good. My husband had two pieces after it was done! I can’t wait to have it in the morning with a cup of coffee. I followed the recipe as written, but did have to cook it almost 10 minutes longer. A piece of foil placed over the top about halfway through kept it from over browning.
omg AWESOME
No but ????is awesome
Yummy!!!! Great with vanilla ice cream.
Went right by recipe.Was absolutely the best and very moist ,almost tasted like pecan pie.Would recommend this,easy and very good!Don't let the name fool you no cornmeal in it.I did have to cook mine an extra 8 minutes.Cuts in very nice moist bars.
Easy and delicious! Will make again.
A coworker made this and share it. It was so delicious. I made some today for church. My next personal batch will be made with half the amount of sugar. I used pecan meal instead of chopped pecans.
Love this recipe. So easy and so good.
I love it. It is so easy and very few ingredients.
Been making this for years, we have always known it to be called chewbread. Why they call it cornbread cake is deceiving since it has no cornmeal in it! It is a great, easy dessert!
My godmom makes this cake all the time and I absolutely LOVE it!!! Still don't quite know why it's called "Cornbread Cake" but if you like pecans and brown sugar, you'll find this recipe delish!!
This is a keeper. I probably ate most of the first batch. I made a second batch and made an effort to give some away and also to put some in the freezer to keep from eating too much myself. I made no changes. It is perfect as is. Why it is called cornbread cake is beyond me.
Love, love, love this recipe!! Simple recipe but oh so good. People beg for the recipe. You will not regret making this for any type of gathering.
Enjoy!
Loved it! I made it with 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup Veg. Oil and it’s was delicious. Great cake with coffee in the mornings!
This is sinfully delicious. Taste like pecan pie in the form of a cake bar. Baked for 35 minutes and was still a little under done. Will bake longer next time.
My family and friends love this cake.
This is just the richest, most wonderful bar! I saw a southern lady say she baked them on "Dowbn Home" and did a search on them. The look exactly how hers did. I put them in a 9 x 9 pan and they were chewy, decadent .. just yummy. Thanks so much for adding them to my favorites!
