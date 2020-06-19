Georgia Cornbread Cake

This Georgia cornbread cake made with brown sugar and pecans tastes just like blond brownies. I had this at Mickey's Grill in Baker, Florida.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Beat eggs, oil, white sugar, and brown sugar together in a bowl until smooth. Stir in pecans, flour, and vanilla until incorporated. Pour batter into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and set on a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes.

  • Turn cake out onto a platter and let cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
514 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 49.2g; fat 34.4g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 226.9mg. Full Nutrition
