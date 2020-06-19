Georgia Cornbread Cake

The name of this cake is decieving, but it is oh so delicious! A friend decided to make it one night while we were hanging out at my house for a friend's bday celebration as a bday cake. When I tell you that was the best decision made that night, we ate the whole cake in one night and it was only 5 of us.. The next day I craved it so bad I looked up the receipe and made it again the next day! I'm not a baking type person but this is so easy to make, it's not my go to when I want something sweet or when I want to bake for friends and they love it! This receipe is a must keep for your baking needs.