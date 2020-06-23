Gluten Free Mexican Lasagna

Rating: 4.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a quick and easy Mexican dinner in about 45 minutes. Try it with a little salsa, sour cream, and shredded lettuce and dinner is served! Make sure the ingredients you choose are gluten-free. You can also make your own chili and use it.

By Kimmie Mitchell

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Mix chili, black beans, and onion together in a bowl.

  • Layer 4 tortillas in the bottom of the prepared baking dish; cover with 1 cup Cheddar cheese. Spoon half the chili mixture over cheese layer. Repeat 2 more layers with the remaining ingredients, ending with Cheddar cheese on top. Cover dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lasagna is bubbling, 20 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
431 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 21.3g; cholesterol 70.1mg; sodium 974.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2017
This was super fast, simple and excellent. It reheats nicely too. I used Hormel chili because that is the best in my opinion. I made as written and added sliced olives because we love them. The one thing that would make this recipe even easier is to buy the chili with beans instead to buying chili without beans and then adding black beans to it. Just a thought. Read More
Helpful
(5)

Suellen Newman
Rating: 3 stars
01/05/2019
No doubtful Read More
Jade Otteson
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2019
Tasted great, I used 1/2 minced onions instead so it was even easier than the recipe said. I'm not sure if it was because I used a glass pan, but I did have to have it in the oven for about 15 minutes more than estimated. Finding gluten free recipes is tough, and since I can eat gluten but my husband can't, it's hard to find something we both really like...but we both really liked this one! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Alexis Osborne
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2017
Made this as directed with seasoned black beans. It was Delicious!! To quote my husband "It's so full of flavor!" The men in the house absolutely LOVED it. Quick easy DELICIOUS = A Keeper!!! Read More
