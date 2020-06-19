Fresh Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

I decided to try this today for a salad for lunch. Being as I did not need that much, I made 1/4 of the recipe rather easily. I had frozen raspberries and they worked fine. I just blended all of the ingredients together in my Vitamix on medium speed about 25-30 seconds. I don't care for the raspberry seeds and they would get more processed that way. When I first tasted it, I thought it tasted way too acidic. I added a squeeze of agave syrup and it cut through that. Only other issue is the color. It has the color appearance of human blood, giving it that halloweenish appearance. So, basically, I would consider using a white plain or flavored vinegar, instead of the dark colored balsamic, if serving this to guests. For myself though, it was fine.