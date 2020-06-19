Fresh Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

Super quick and easy salad dressing to use up those extra berries. I'm sure this would be tasty with other berries too.

By mommy2two

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix raspberries and sugar together in a bowl; set aside until mixture is juicy, about 10 minutes. Mash berries using a fork until liquefied. Pour berry mixture into a jar with a lid; add balsamic vinegar, olive oil, honey, and salt. Cover jar with lid and shake until dressing is mixed well. Store in refrigerator.

Cook's Note:

You may use a food processor or blender if desired to make the dressing very smooth. I personally prefer a bit of body.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 3.4g; sodium 75.4mg. Full Nutrition
