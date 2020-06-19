Fresh Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

Great salad dressing and using fresh ingredients makes it all the better! I cut the recipe in half to give it a try and I'm glad I did. I opted to use a white balsamic which proved to be a good choice. I just put everything into my mini food processor, gave it a whirl and it was done in no time at all. I let it set in the fridge for about an hour to let the flavors blend together. This was a wonderful dressing for "Strawberry Spinach Salad with Feta and Bacon" from this site.
I decided to try this today for a salad for lunch. Being as I did not need that much, I made 1/4 of the recipe rather easily. I had frozen raspberries and they worked fine. I just blended all of the ingredients together in my Vitamix on medium speed about 25-30 seconds. I don't care for the raspberry seeds and they would get more processed that way. When I first tasted it, I thought it tasted way too acidic. I added a squeeze of agave syrup and it cut through that. Only other issue is the color. It has the color appearance of human blood, giving it that halloweenish appearance. So, basically, I would consider using a white plain or flavored vinegar, instead of the dark colored balsamic, if serving this to guests. For myself though, it was fine.
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2013
We give this a 5 star rating, even though after one salad I strained out the seeds. I made half the recipe (you never know if you'll like it or not), and I made it as stated with the exception of the vinegar---I used half regular balsamic and half one that I found at HomeGoods recently--a white raspberry balsamic. Initially I was afraid it would be too sweet with the sugar and the honey, but after it sat in the fridge for several hours, it mellowed out quite well for our tastes. I will make this again for sure. We really liked it! I see other recipes now that would be wonderful using this recipe. Thanks very much!
This is a fabulous recipe and most of the time I make it as written with one or two exceptions. Instead of just balsamic vinegar, I use a good raspberry balsamic. Gives it added raspberry flavor. And when I do this, I omit the honey, as you don't need the added sweetness when using a high end balsamic. I have also used almond oil instead of olive oil, or a combination of the two. I have even, on occasion, added a tablespoon or two of toasted sesame oil. Gives it a nice toasty flavor. Thank you mommy2two, for a great recipe as is or to start from for little tweaks.
I did not care for this. I kept thinking I did something wrong, measurements, something. Nope. Everyone I made taste it thought it was awful. Other recipes call for 2-3 TABLESPOONS of balsamic. 2/3 cup was WAY too much.
There is far too much vinegar. I spent quite a bit of time adding more ingredients in order to make this dressing edible for me. I added more sugar, more olive oil, some brown sugar, and raspberry preserves.
This is excellent! I have also made it using a very tart raspberry jam. I didn't use the sugar and cut the amount of honey I used, with excellent results. This dressing goes well with candied nuts and dried fruit such as cranberries or golden raisins in a lettuce salad.
Excellent and easy to make. Have made it multiple times, and usually add a second berry (suggest blackberry and/or blueberry). Kids enjoy the dressing too..... except the boy, but at 10 years old, fruit and veggies are the "enemy". :)
Like others the first time I made this, it was really heavy on the vinegar, which I usually like in salad dressing, but its just a tad to much. Changes I made the next time, I used a tablespoon of agave nectar instead of sugar and I went with a 1/2 cup of balsamic, a pinch of onion and garlic powder as well as 4-5 grinds of black pepper and a dollop of dijon mustard. Awesome.
Perfectly balanced. Great fresh vinaigrette recipe. Easier to blend in blender - smoother texture. Add all ingredients except oil; puree and add oil in steady stream with blender running. Season with extra salt and pepper. This is a go to recipe to keep in your fridge!
This recipe is SUPER EASY to make as it was presented and very tasty! The only thing different that I used was Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Thank you so much for a wonderful recipe. This is a keeper for sure!!!!!
I made it (August 16/2017) and am quite impressed with the outcome. I added an extra 1/4 of olive oil and used brown sugar instead of white. I put the raspberries, brown sugar and salt in a pot and boiled the mixture for 20 minutes on low heat. I then combined this with the balsamic vinegar and olive oil. It turned out perfect. I have a question: How long will It last in the refrigerator? Thanks !!!! 5 stars
Delicious! I substituted the balsamic vinegar with rice wine vinegar. it added a lighter tang. Did a taste test against Marie Callendar's. Beat it hands down! This recipe was very savory and not too sweet. Perfect!
Company was about to walk in the door and I still hadn't made the Fresh Raspberry Vinaigrette yet - other than letting the raspberries sit with sugar on them for a long time. I rushed to make it, and as I poured in the first 1/3 C balsamic vinegar it hit me adding a second 1/3 C would be too much, so didn't. Good thing - for me just the 1/3 C was too much. I added another T of honey and poured in some more olive oil. Now the dressing was ready. The chef who came for brunch gave the viniagrette a thumbs up. Yay! I will make this again
I used boysenberries and replaced sugar with monk fruit. Blended in a blender, strained seeds and I think it's the best I've ever had. Will make again. The Kirkland aged balsamic vinegar of modena is perfect from Costco.
Raspberry vinaigrette is my favorite dressing. I decided to make my own instead of purchasing. I am glad I did. This recipe is so good. I usedc1/2 cup balsamic as other reviewers said and added a bit more honey. This tasted great. I will need more soon. I will be buying more greens more often. Yummy
I bought Cherry Blossom honey at the farmers' market the other day so I thought I'd give that a try instead of regular honey. It went perfectly with this recipe. I pulsed all the ingredients a couple of times in the NutriBullet because I like my salad dressings to be smooth. It was fantastic!
I made it as directed but found the vinegar too strong. unfortunately I was out of raspberries so I tossed in a few strawberries. I whirled it all up in the blender and my husband was almost eating it like soup! Good base recipe, I'll just cut back on the vinegar next time.
I think this came out great, and was a fantastic way to use up the hundreds of berries growing on our bushes. I put it all in the food processor, and used only 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar based on other reviews. It still came out nice and thick. Some may want to strain out the seeds after but they didn't bother me. I think I will make a second batch and gift it to a friend. Thanks!
this recipe is easy to make and tasty. The only thing I changed was not adding sugar to the berries and changed the serving size. My sister really enjoyed it when she was here at Easter as its made with fresh ingredients and contains no preservatives or soy.
I increased from 16 to 24 servings and substituted white balsamic and maple syrup (out of honey). Followed prep instructions. Everyone loved it! Will be making it again. I will make with original ingredients at some point to compare, however this was a winner!
I found this recipe easy to make. I used frozen rasberries and you would never no it. The dressing is well balanced. It is my new favorite dressing. It was so good I could put a straw in it and drink it up.
It was a little bit vinegary but other than that super good! I added a bit of honey to the dressing and also some fresh fruit and cheese into the salad which cut the taste a little bit. I used white balsamic and the dressing turned out a gorgeous pink color. Will totally make again!
This is a great way to use my fresh raspberries. After reading other reviews, I started with equal amounts oil and balsamic vinegar. I couldn't taste the balsamic, and ended up using about 1/2 cup balsamic. I used my blender to process it, which gave it a creamy texture. I will be making this again, but will try it with the full 2/3 cup balsamic vinegar.
I will make it again, but will cut down on the vinegar. Note : as I didn't have balsamic vinegar on hand I substituted cider vinegar and this may have affected how it tasted. I have made it with both fresh and frozen raspberries, both were good.
I made it pretty much as stated but used Raspberry Balsamic Vinegar and stevia instead of sugar and I added 1/4 tsp poppy seeds and 1/2 tsp onion powder, I also used fresh raspberries and just blended it in my bullet. Absolutely loved it and will definitely be making this again, so much better than store boughten.
This recipe is not edible as printed. I thought it sounded like WAY too much vinegar, and I should have gone with my instincts. I would do a more normal 3/1 oil/vinegar ratio if I were you, or just find a different recipe. Very disappointing.
I am new to cooking and was looking for something easy and exciting for a salad I made for Christmas lunch yesterday. This looked really good and I found frozen raspberries in my local supermarket. (I'm from Malaysia!) I read through some of the comments, and followed HeatherLily's changes - thanks! I loved it, and though it was really different for my family, I think they liked it - well, the salad disappeared!
This is a keeper! Since my family has a sweet tooth, I added about a tablespoon of seedless raspberry jam. I blended all the ingredients in a Ninja-style blender. The ingredients stayed combined quite well. It was a hit! Served it with a spinach, apple, goat cheese, green onion and candied walnut salad. Yum, yum!
As with some of the other reviewers, I also thought this was acidic with too much Balsamic Vinegar. I am a fan of Balsamic and really wanted to like this one. I did not try to remedy this by adding other ingredients. Perhaps you could start with 1/2 of vinegar and progress to full amount if you prefer. I will browse other recipes.
As others have mentioned it is way too vinegary tasting. I only added 4 ounces of balsamic which is less than recipe calls for and it was still way to much. I tasted it after I mixed everything and it burned as I swallowed it. Balsamic overpowers the recipe and even covers the raspberry flavor. I had to add more honey to try to salvage it.
My husband and I had this dressing on our spinach salads for lunch today. Excellent! I was looking for a Raspberry Vinaigrette made with raspberries instead of raspberry vinegar. I had frozen raspberries and balsamic vinegar on hand along with these other salad ingredients: dried cranberries, sweet onion, toasted sliced almonds and Feta. However I'm sure it would be good with countless combinations. I'm looking forward to trying each one.
06-12-16 ~ I had a lot of fresh organic raspberries to use up. This recipe was a delicious place to use some of them. I put all the ingredients in my MagicBullet and whirled away. It was delicious on a fruited / vegetable salad that I took to our Pastor's going away luncheon. I would definitely make this recipe again. UPDATE: This review does not belong with this dressing. It goes with: http://allrecipes.com/recipe/238997/raspberry-vinaigrette-salad-dressing/?internalSource=search%20result&referringContentType=search%20results&clickId=cardslot%202
