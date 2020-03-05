Ice Cream Pie
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 566.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.2g 18 %
carbohydrates: 76.6g 25 %
dietary fiber: 2.6g 11 %
sugars: 49.6g
fat: 26.8g 41 %
saturated fat: 14.2g 71 %
cholesterol: 69.9mg 23 %
vitamin a iu: 894.9IU 18 %
niacin equivalents: 5.8mg 45 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 18 %
vitamin c: 6.5mg 11 %
folate: 67.5mcg 17 %
calcium: 198.6mg 20 %
iron: 3.7mg 21 %
magnesium: 53.6mg 19 %
potassium: 449.8mg 13 %
sodium: 391.6mg 16 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 25 %
calories from fat: 240.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
