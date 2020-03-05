Ice Cream Pie

Rating: 4 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My great-grandma's ice cream pie includes a Rice Krispies® crust and peanut buttery chocolate topping. This recipe can be changed to accommodate different tastes by changing the flavor of ice cream. My cousin has tried several different ones and loves them all.

By steph414

prep:
10 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix butter, 3 tablespoons corn syrup, and brown sugar together in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Remove from heat and stir in rice cereal. Transfer and press mixture into a 9-inch pie pan. Freeze until firm, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Stir peanut butter, 1/4 cup fudge sauce, and 1 teaspoon corn syrup together in a bowl. Spread half the peanut butter mixture onto the crust. Return to freezer until set, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Pour the remaining half of peanut butter mixture into the fudge sauce jar; stir well. Refrigerate peanut butter fudge sauce until firm, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Spoon and pack ice cream into crust; freeze until firm, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Pour peanut butter chocolate sauce into a microwave-safe bowl; heat in microwave until warm, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Serve alongside pie.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
567 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 76.6g; fat 26.8g; cholesterol 69.9mg; sodium 391.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2014
This was easy to make and a real crowd pleaser! Also - very pretty. I made it twice serving to different friends and it was a solid hit. Letting it sit out before serving for - maybe 10 minutes - makes slicing pieces and serving much easier. I'm ready to branch out with different flavors of ice cream perhaps Moose Tracks. Or - Mint Chip? My imagination is running wild and I'm starting to drool in anticipation! LOL Read More
Reviews:
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2014
This was easy to make and a real crowd pleaser! Also - very pretty. I made it twice serving to different friends and it was a solid hit. Letting it sit out before serving for - maybe 10 minutes - makes slicing pieces and serving much easier. I'm ready to branch out with different flavors of ice cream perhaps Moose Tracks. Or - Mint Chip? My imagination is running wild and I'm starting to drool in anticipation! LOL Read More
Logan Anderson
Rating: 3 stars
11/03/2020
it is sweet Read More
