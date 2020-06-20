Melon Salad

Sweet and juicy. Anyone of any age will eat this up.

By Tahryn

prep:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple, and strawberries in a large bowl. Whisk poppy seed dressing and yogurt together in a bowl; drizzle dressing mixture over fruit before serving.

Tips

Cook's Note:

When storing/serving, keep dressing in separate container or it will get runny with all the fruit juices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 45.7g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 8.7mg; sodium 192mg. Full Nutrition
