Spicy Watermelon

This Latino dish makes a refreshing summer snack with a surprising combination of flavors! Children love it.

By feverdream

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cumin, coriander, chili powder, salt, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl.

  • Place watermelon into serving bowls; sprinkle with spice mixture. Squeeze lime juice over spiced watermelon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
52 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 0.4g; sodium 296.3mg. Full Nutrition
