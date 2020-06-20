Spicy Watermelon
This Latino dish makes a refreshing summer snack with a surprising combination of flavors! Children love it.
This Spicy Watermelon is very similar to the spicy watermelon cups I purchase at my local Flea Market. I enjoy having during the summer months. The salt & heat really bring out the sweetness of the watermelon. And this recipe saves me buckets of money, since my local flea Market sells their cups for $5 bucks a piece. Thanks for the recipe.
Sorry, we didn't care for this. I'm a huge fan of chili lime (Tajin seasoning) on fruit - mango, pineapple, melon - it's one of my favorite snacks, so I thought for sure I'd like this. The cumin was overpowering and the combination of lime with the spices gave everything a bitter flavor. I tried the next bowl without lime and that was better. A sprinkle of salt improved it. If I make this again, I'd definitely leave out the cumin, and possible the coriander too.
This is spicy, cool and refreshing! Thanks for the recipe!
Definitely making this again. So glad I tried it, the name says it all. Thanks
What a great combination of flavours! Never would have thought to add these spices to watermelon. So glad we did. This is a must try, it's so different.
Just took this to a 4th of July party. It was very well received. It does have a bit of a kick to it at the end. I would recommend it to folks, but I would also recommend to add less spice than called for if you do not like food with too much heat.
Neither the children nor the adults liked this at all.
Four cups of watermelon not two! This recipe makes enough seasoning for a whole personal watermelon.
So good! Very refreshing!
Tried it but also used other fruits as that is how I used to buy it in Nogales, AZ. Besides watermelon, try papaya, strawberries, cantaloupe, mango, raspberries, and jicama. Try other chili powders and use key limes.
Loved this ! Spicy and refreshing!
7.21.19 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/233285/spicy-watermelon/ ... Chili-flavored watermelon. Yeah, it does seem obvious. Three steps of flavor: Oh. Melon. Huh. 'Mild level of spice Leftovers get slimy so just be aware. :)
This was not enjoyed by the adults or children. I'll stick to the occasional sprinkle of salt on my watermelon.
This is a great recipe! The only difference in how I made it was I omitted the coriander, only because I didn't have any. This recipe has a fantastic sweet taste with a spicy finish. Yum! Thank you for the super easy and great tasting recipe.