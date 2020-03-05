Berry Nut and Seed Crunch
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 213.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.9g 12 %
carbohydrates: 14.2g 5 %
dietary fiber: 2.3g 9 %
sugars: 8.7g
fat: 16.5g 25 %
saturated fat: 1.9g 10 %
vitamin a iu: 39.6IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 2.4mg 19 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 13 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 37.6mcg 9 %
calcium: 36.5mg 4 %
iron: 2.3mg 13 %
magnesium: 97.5mg 35 %
potassium: 188.6mg 5 %
sodium: 4mg
thiamin: 0.3mg 27 %
calories from fat: 148.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
