Berry Nut and Seed Crunch

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The glazed walnuts make this a sweet but healthy snack. Vegan and GF! This can be used on cereal or folded into quinoa for breakfast, or added to mixed greens for a great salad. I keep some tucked away in my desk drawer - a handful makes a great mid-day snack.

By Chef Boyardee

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Heat brown sugar in a saucepan over medium-low heat until melted; stir in walnuts and sesame seeds until walnuts are coated with sugar and sesame seeds. Transfer coated walnuts to the prepared baking sheet; set aside until cooled.

  • Mix coated walnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and cranberries together in a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 16.5g; sodium 4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/11/2017
I'm not sure what I did wrong or if it was fault of the recipe? The brown sugar on its own does not melt. I tried to recover and added butter to the mix which seemed to help "melt" but it turned the sugar into brittle. Taste was great but I had issues with technique. User error maybe? You be the judge... Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022