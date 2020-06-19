Apple Chips

4
104 Ratings
  • 5 54
  • 4 26
  • 3 7
  • 2 12
  • 1 5

These apple chips with cinnamon will disappear almost as quickly as you make them! They're perfect as a healthy snack and easy to take on the road. The secret is to bake them at a very low temperature for a long time, dehydrating the apples.

Recipe by walkerkr

Gallery
21 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 225 degrees F (110 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Arrange apple slices in a single layer on a metal baking sheet.

  • Mix together sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl; sprinkle over apple slices.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until apples are dried and edges curl, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Use a metal spatula to transfer chips to a wire rack until cool and crispy.

Tips

Slice apples using the slicing blade of a food processor or mandoline.

If desired, you can flip the apple slices halfway through baking and sprinkle them with more cinnamon sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 6.9g; sodium 0.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/26/2022