These turned out very well. I lined the metal baking sheet with tin foil ( because ) I didn’t have any parchment paper. I sliced the apples by hand I kinda cup them rather small and thin but they turned out fantastic. After I put all the apple slices in a bowl and added the cinnamon and sugar but I put 1/2 teaspoon more of sugar. I stirred them until they were completely covers in the cinnamon and sugar. After I sprayed the baking lined with tin foil with spray butter the crisco kind. Then I placed all the apples on the baking sheet and I sprinkle another 1/2 teaspoon of sugar over them. I cooked them for about 50 minutes. The turned of heavenly. They were not crispy until they cooled completely. That took about an hour. But they were totally worth it. Lol. I totally wished I would have made more apples though. Because it only made about 40 apples. And I can eat some apple chips. I totally ate them in 24 hours. But they were so good I couldn’t stay out of them. I totally give this recipe 5 stars. They in my opinion were almost as good as the ones I get from Costco. Super yummy very satisfied with this apple recipe. And I will be making these again. Worth the time of slicing the apples. They were a super big hit. Double thumbs up. oh and make sure you store them in a clean glass jar they keep much longer that way. Store in a dark pantry or cabinet. I was very happy and satisfied with this apple recipe