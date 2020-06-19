These apple chips with cinnamon will disappear almost as quickly as you make them! They're perfect as a healthy snack and easy to take on the road. The secret is to bake them at a very low temperature for a long time, dehydrating the apples.
The first time I made these it was a disaster. They stuck to the pan so bad that I had to scrape them off with a sharp knife into thousands of little pieces. I couldn't salvage anything to even try to taste one. I decided to try again, but spraying the sheet first. It worked! They are delicious and easily lifted from the sheet. One star if made according to directions and five stars if you spray the sheet first.
I have tried making these twice now. Here are the tips I have to make them better: slice apples with a mandolin and then place in a bag with the cinnamon and sugar to coat both sides. Bake on parchment paper lined cookie sheets for an hour at 250, flip slices over and bake another hour.
The first time I made these it was a disaster. They stuck to the pan so bad that I had to scrape them off with a sharp knife into thousands of little pieces. I couldn't salvage anything to even try to taste one. I decided to try again, but spraying the sheet first. It worked! They are delicious and easily lifted from the sheet. One star if made according to directions and five stars if you spray the sheet first.
I have tried making these twice now. Here are the tips I have to make them better: slice apples with a mandolin and then place in a bag with the cinnamon and sugar to coat both sides. Bake on parchment paper lined cookie sheets for an hour at 250, flip slices over and bake another hour.
I tried the recipe, but gave it a twist. I made 2 batches, one with jalapeno and lime seasoning and one with cinnamon, powder vanilla, powder chocolate, and Splenda. I sliced them thick with mandalin, rubbed with coconut oil,before seasoning, sprayed the cookie sheets and baked at 250 degrees for 1 1/2 hours. Fantastic! Healthy eating while watching your diet. Anita
I just made this last night and it is so good. My two kids inhaled them so I had to make a 2nd batch. I used two pans - one lined with a Silpat and the other with parchment and the apples on the parchment crisped up much faster than the ones on the Silpat. If you want super crispy chips, then bake for at least 90 minutes (flip midway) then turn the oven off and let the apples sit in the warm oven until the oven is cool.
These turned out perfectly! I used my mandolin to cut them thinly. I didn't bother coring. I cooked them on parchment paper, and flipped them over half way through cooking. After a minute or two out of the oven they were crisp and tasty!
I thought these were good and fun to do. It would be a great addition to your fall event. I did, however, lessen the cinnamon, used parchment paper, used Granny Smith (all I had), baked for 45 min, flipped them, and baked for 30+/- until golden brown. I didn't have to core it, just mandoline away.
Delicious! I served with a homemade salted caramel dip. I gave this 4 stars because I had to bake longer than stated. I baked at 225 for about 2 hours total and they came out nice and firm. I flipped them over halfway through. I used parchment paper so there wasn't any issues with sticking. I used the mandolin to slice them and left the core to keep the pretty star shape in the center.
Loved these. No mandolin so just sliced them thin with a knife. Hardly needs the sugar listed, but the cinnamon is good. Baked for one hour and probably need another hour, as other reviewers suggested. Still delicious at 1 hour but not crispy yet. A wonderful snack. People eating them as fast as I can make them!
I was excited about trying this recipe because I love apple chips, but, this did not work for me. I cut them by hand, so, some were thicker and some were very thin (operator error - lol). The thinner ones did dry out and the ends curled up as the recipe stated, but, they stuck to the pan and would not come up even with a spatula. I was able to tear a few of the pieces off, but, the majority had to be soaked off and discarded. I was able to try the thicker slices that did not crisp up and the flavor was very good. Would not recommend this recipe unless you can find a way to keep them from sticking. I am not sure if greasing the pan would help or not.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/11/2014
I made these with white chocolate mousse in shot glasses. It looked like leaves and apples were delicious. Everybody ate everything! To get the crispiness I baked my apples twice because I found that 45 mins to 1 hour was not long enough. I think more like 1 hour 30 mins to 2 hours. Make sure to turn them half way
NERDBOX
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2015
I needed a base recipe to make apple chips and this one was great for that. I learned that peeling the apples makes them not work right for some reason--so, don't peel. Also, unless you really like the cinnamon/sugar, or you have really tart apples--there is no reason to add it; they are fabulous plain. I have to bake mine for about 2.5 hours before they're ready. (They smell great while baking--so, it's kind of nice.) Oh! And, they store, in an air tight, container, for quite some time. I have some going on three weeks now and they're still crisp and full of flavor.
My boyfriend and I just got a mandolin slicer. I decided to try out this recipe after looking around for something different for his lunches. The only thing I did different was bumped it up to 250 degrees and bake them for an hour flipping them over at the half hour mark. At 225 they came out soggy when they cooled which he liked too for the fruit leather texture.
Yet another way to enjoy apples LOL. I made this last night again while prepping dinner. It was such a nice surprise when the timer went off and I realized the apple chips I'd forgotten about were ready :)
Delicious! I baked them on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. That worked great. I used my mandolin slicer & sliced the apples nice & thin. Baked for 1 hour, flipped & baked for an additional hour. Perfect! They were gone in less than a minute after coming out of the oven.
DELICIOUS!!! These taste better than anything I've ever bought from the store. They do need to cool off before they get crispy. I made 2 batches and baked them for 50-55 minutes. The slicing feature on my food processor made the slices smaller than I would have liked. I'll probably look into buying a mandoline. I used brown sugar and only used about a teaspoon. And I lightly sprayed the pan with coconut oil to keep them from sticking. My new favorite way to use up extra apples.
I tried this recipe multiple ways and I never can get them crispy enough. I actually bought a bag from the store to see if maybe I was confused on the "crispy" part. But nope the purchased bag was very crispy. I do love them and so do my kids but I just cannot get this recipe right. I have used parchment paper and used multiple kinds of apples and cut the apples as thin as possible ( my mandolin wont cut any thinner than I already have it set at). Do you think perhaps I should not use the parchement paper?
This recipe is great without any cinnamon or sugar too! :) I found it adequately sweet with no additional sugar and they came out incredibly crispy in just an hour. I expected to have to bake for two hours as most reviewers pointed out to, but they were already crisp IN the oven when I got them out to flip them over :). It was a nice surprise! I'm guessing that was because I did slice them by hand, into incredibly thin slices (I don't own a mandolin so I don't know how thick they're cut that way, but you could see the knife through mine as I was cutting them, and without gentle handing, they would rip). Therefore, for thin slices, 1 hour is more than enough, no flipping required! And I second the use of parchment paper!
I made these with half cinnamon and half no salt jalapeño seasoning on them. Although it made my house smell amazing they never got crisp. I put them in the on 250 for 2 hours. Flipped them at the one hour mark. Texture was chewy.
These turned out very well. I lined the metal baking sheet with tin foil ( because ) I didn’t have any parchment paper. I sliced the apples by hand I kinda cup them rather small and thin but they turned out fantastic. After I put all the apple slices in a bowl and added the cinnamon and sugar but I put 1/2 teaspoon more of sugar. I stirred them until they were completely covers in the cinnamon and sugar. After I sprayed the baking lined with tin foil with spray butter the crisco kind. Then I placed all the apples on the baking sheet and I sprinkle another 1/2 teaspoon of sugar over them. I cooked them for about 50 minutes. The turned of heavenly. They were not crispy until they cooled completely. That took about an hour. But they were totally worth it. Lol. I totally wished I would have made more apples though. Because it only made about 40 apples. And I can eat some apple chips. I totally ate them in 24 hours. But they were so good I couldn’t stay out of them. I totally give this recipe 5 stars. They in my opinion were almost as good as the ones I get from Costco. Super yummy very satisfied with this apple recipe. And I will be making these again. Worth the time of slicing the apples. They were a super big hit. Double thumbs up. oh and make sure you store them in a clean glass jar they keep much longer that way. Store in a dark pantry or cabinet. I was very happy and satisfied with this apple recipe
These were great though my only complaint is that all recipes doesn't stick to one temperature measure. I burned them as I missed it was Fahrenheit not Celsius. Will make again as those salvaged were divine.
I’m so happy now that I never have to buy expensive apple chips in a bag again! I tried leaving out the sugar mix and just sprayed tin foil with coconut spray. I’m cant wait to start making them in bigger amounts. They are a perfect healthy snack! Even hubby approved!
Great recipe! I cut back on the sugar, because the apples were pretty sweet already. They were delicious! I ran out of parchment paper, so I cooked them on a wire rack. Spray the rack and flip them if you do that though, otherwise they conform the to rack
This recipe sounded so good that I had to try it. I used Granny Smith and Braeburn apples, slicing them in a food processor. I placed the slices in a plastic bag with the cinnamon and sugar mixture and placed them on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper, baking them at 250 for an hour - no curling, so I continued baking until they curled (probably another hour). I then placed them on the metal rack to complete the drying and crisping. They did get crispy on the outside, but remain very chewy inside. They do taste good, but the texture leaves something to be desired. Sorry, but I doubt if I'll make these again.
First off, SPRAY the pan. I cannot emphasize this enough. Secondly, depending on how thick you cut your apple slices, you will obviously have to cook longer. I had to cook mine for nearly 4 hours at 225F. Thirdly, flip the slices over about half way through, It really helps when your apples are thick. Other than that, they turned out delicious. My Hubby and I ate the whole batch.
The first time I tried it I didn't read the recipe all the way through and I thought that they would crisp while in the oven... after about 4 hours i realized that it wasn't working so I took a few out to test what would happen if I left them out for a second... it worked and they got crisp but most of them were burned... the ones in the oven now are just plain apples so that I can see if it was just me or if it was the amount of cinnamon I added to the first batch. All in all this is a great recipe and I can't wait to do it again for Christmas and just daily snack options
I made these using a mandolin slicer and using crispin apples. I did not peel them or core them, sprinkled each one with cinnamon sugar on both sides, then baked them at 250 for 45 minutes on one side, flipped them over and baked them for another 45 minutes. They came out perfect! I will definitely be making these again. A great snack instead of potato chips.
Absolutely delicious in taste but disappointed in texture. Some changes I will try for next time: slice thinly with a mandolin instead of by hand, bake on a parchment lined pan, coat both sides of the apple slices, and bake 45-60 minutes on both sides.
I found using Honey crisp apples it worked the best!!! I cut them and only used cinnamon sugar!!! Red delicious had a burnt flavor and didn't cook as well. Also half convection worked the best we well towards the end! Thanks again for the recipe!
Delicious! I didnt have a mandoline on hand but I can see why it would be better to use one. I took the thinner ones out of the oven and left the others in. I was looking for very crispy, I ended up cooking them for 3 hours and they are delicious! Can’t wait to make more!
So easy & healthy & yummy! I didn’t add sugar because I used really sweet apples, and I first cooked them for two hours, flipping halfway through. I sent some with my daughter to school the next day, and she said they were very chewy and she couldn’t even eat them. However, I re-cooked them and let them stay in the oven overnight at 200 degrees, and now they’re extra crispy and delicious! I did the same thing with the skin from other apples I peeled, and they turned out great too! Just lay out the apples in single layers and sprinkle w/cinnamon & cook.
These chips are SO awesome and yummy and EASY!!!! After thin-slicing my apple on a mandoline, I put the slices on parchment paper in my toaster oven and sprinkled them with cinnamon sugar on each side. Then I set it on the convection bake setting at 225 degrees and let them sit for 45 minutes each side. They were PERFECT!! This one's a winner! Thanks for the recipe, walkerkr walkerkr
The first time I made these I sliced the apples too thin. They all stuck so bad to my metal pan I had to scrape them off. It was a total loss. This time I sliced the apples a little thicker which should have been perfect and used parchment paper. At one hour the slices started curling up around the edges. I removed them to cooling racks but they never got crispy.
I tried this recipe and was a little disappointed by it. At first, I used a mandolin to slice the apples, which made them too thin, I thought this was good, but later noticed that after 45 minutes in the oven, they were burnt and tasted terribly. My suggestion, don´t let them sit in the oven for too long, take them out as soon as the ends kin of raise and they look wavy. Also, use parchment paper in the trays you´re using for your apples.
I have made these twice now. I did peel the apples and baked at 225 for an hour on one side. Then I flipped them and baked 30 more minutes. I turned off the oven, cracked the door and allowed apples to cool in oven. Good thing they stayed in oven awhile because they got eaten as soon as they came out! Kids love this wholesome treat!
Made them for my kids, then ate the whole batch! Wow! After reading others suggestions, I sliced them with my mandoline , used parchment paper (no sticking whatsoever), and baked them on 2 pans. Put them in for 90 minutes, turning half way and sprinkling them with more cinnamon mixture and VOILA! MY new favourite snack. Good thing they take so long to make, or I'd be snacking on these all day. LOL
So, so good! I made them as the recipe said - they were great! But, I like a little heat - so for the next batch, I added Cayenne Pepper to the Cinnamon Sugar Mixture - Wow! I added about a teaspoon to the mix. If you like heat, add as much or as little as you like - YUM! Thanks for the recipe! Next time I'll add more heat.
Very crisp & tasty!! Used mandolin to slice to 3/16" and cooked at 250F for 2 hours - flipping the chips at an hour. Used Fuji apples - sugar and cinnamon on half the batch and plain on the other. Loved both - I won't add the sugar next time. Other recipes recommended dipping in 50-50 mixture of water/lemon to keep them from going brown ... no need! I will definitely do this again ...
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.