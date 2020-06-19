Hard Lemonade
A lemony syrup made by boiling lemon zest with lemon and sugar is the base for this delicious and refreshing hard lemonade with vodka.
A lemony syrup made by boiling lemon zest with lemon and sugar is the base for this delicious and refreshing hard lemonade with vodka.
I will never buy commercial hard lemonade again because it seems tasteless in comparison! I added more fresh lemon juice: bringing it to a cup. The recipe calls for the juice of 6 lemons, which translates to about 12 Tablespoons, about 3/4 cup. It's also yummy if you use citrus flavored vodka, but if you have a big crop of fresh lemons, this is a great way to use 'em up, and using regular vodka keeps the price down.Read More
I think that a cup of sugar is too much. Next time, I will put less then 3/4 cups in and add more lemon. It needs to be more sour. Too much sugar is not refreshing for a hot day.Read More
I will never buy commercial hard lemonade again because it seems tasteless in comparison! I added more fresh lemon juice: bringing it to a cup. The recipe calls for the juice of 6 lemons, which translates to about 12 Tablespoons, about 3/4 cup. It's also yummy if you use citrus flavored vodka, but if you have a big crop of fresh lemons, this is a great way to use 'em up, and using regular vodka keeps the price down.
A little work.......BUT ABSOLUTELY WORTH IT. This is outstanding.
My husband and I love this. Very sweet and yummy. Totally worth the work. I am not sure why the other reviewer's was so sour. I wonder if her lemons were supersized or she used a smaller pitcher than I did or something? Ours is definitely lemony, but more sweet than anything.
I think that a cup of sugar is too much. Next time, I will put less then 3/4 cups in and add more lemon. It needs to be more sour. Too much sugar is not refreshing for a hot day.
I don't know why, but this turned out CRAZY sour for me. I made the syrup exactly as stated, but the drink was still very sour (despite mixing well). I still enjoyed it, but it was a little too bitter for most of my guests.
Yum! Made it with raspberry vodka because that’s what I had on hand. Really sweet which is how my guy likes it but could cut back on sugar or add more lemon if you like it with a little more bite.
Very good! Tasty and simple! Worth the effort!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections