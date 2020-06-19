Hard Lemonade

A lemony syrup made by boiling lemon zest with lemon and sugar is the base for this delicious and refreshing hard lemonade with vodka.

By Lisa-ButteryBooks

cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Zest 1 lemon into large pieces using a knife. Place lemon zest in a saucepan; top with 1 cup water and sugar. Bring lemon zest mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally, until sugar dissolves and liquid is syrupy, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and cool; remove and discard lemon zest.n

  • Stir lemon juice and vodka together in a pitcher; pour in lemon syrup. Stir in enough water to fill the pitcher.n

  • Fill glasses with ice; pour hard lemonade into each glass. Garnish each glass with a lemon slice.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 47.4g; fat 0.4g; sodium 9.3mg. Full Nutrition
