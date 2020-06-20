Watermelon-Cucumber Salad with Sushi Vinegar and Lime

This recipe is quick to make, with dazzling colors and a light oil-free dressing. If you use sushi vinegar, you won't need any additional salt or sugar.

By Lisa Stewart

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel cucumbers into a striped pattern lengthwise using a vegetable peeler. Slice cucumbers in half lengthwise; cut each half into 1/4-inch slices creating 'half-moon' shapes. Combine cucumbers, watermelon, and red onion in a large bowl.

  • Whisk rice vinegar, white wine vinegar, and lime juice together in a bowl; add mint. Muddle the mint by vigorously stirring and pressing the leaves with a spoon until they look bruised but aren't falling apart. Remove and discard mint leaves.

  • Drizzle the dressing over salad and gently toss. Sprinkle feta cheese over salad; toss gently.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 11.2mg; sodium 143.3mg. Full Nutrition
