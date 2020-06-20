Watermelon-Cucumber Salad with Sushi Vinegar and Lime
This recipe is quick to make, with dazzling colors and a light oil-free dressing. If you use sushi vinegar, you won't need any additional salt or sugar.
This recipe is quick to make, with dazzling colors and a light oil-free dressing. If you use sushi vinegar, you won't need any additional salt or sugar.
No need to discard the mint leaves, they add a splash of color! Between the vinegars and lime juice, the sweetness of the watermelon is cut down so even some none watermelon people might enjoy this! (I did, anyway!)This would be a great picnic salad!Read More
No need to discard the mint leaves, they add a splash of color! Between the vinegars and lime juice, the sweetness of the watermelon is cut down so even some none watermelon people might enjoy this! (I did, anyway!)This would be a great picnic salad!
Without the feta cheese, this salad would have easily been 5 stars. The blend of sweet, cool, sharp, and tangy was perfect... except for the feta, which clashed with the other ingredients. I like feta with watermelon or with cucumber, but not with lime, apparently. Next time, I will leave the feta out and spike the dressing with a pinch of cayenne and a few cilantro leaves.
I also omitted the feta cheese, and added cilantro and honey. Nice and refreshing summer salad.
7.27.18 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/233274/watermelon-cucumber-salad-with-sushi-vinegar-and-lime/ ... Yummy! This recipe will give ya reason to be thankful you have too many cucumbers from your garden! :D I don't think ya can have too many cantaloupes, but cucs, you can. :) Oh, wait, it calls for watermelon! Oops. ;) Yes, I subbed with cantaloupe. I didn't have red onion so added green. So good I may have to fix up a lessthanfivestar recipe like this. Fruit & cucs are an unexpectedly delicious combination. Thanks for sharing your recipe! One more thing! Wait to add feta until serving - or get over it isn't as pretty as it once was. :D https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/169564/cucumber-and-cantaloupe-salad/