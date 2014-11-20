Patsy's Cauliflower Salad

Rating: 4 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A very delicious, mayonnaise-based cauliflower salad. Mom's been making it for over 30 years. It wows everyone who tastes it. Don't bring it to your next potluck unless you plan on bringing it every time.

By Scott Simmons

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cauliflower, green onions, and radishes in a large bowl. Whisk mayonnaise, sour cream, Parmesan cheese, and garlic powder in another bowl; fold mayonnaise mixture into vegetables. Refrigerate until chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 29.9g; cholesterol 28.6mg; sodium 327.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Reviews:
angelloveely
Rating: 4 stars
08/31/2013
I was looking up something quick and easy to make with my radishes and came across this. I had to make due with what i had and thankfully it came out amazing. I used miracle whip and greek yogurt instead of mayo and sour cream..i thought it may be too sweet but it is very very good. Excellent idea for use of cauliflower as well. I love this recipe thank the original chef! Read More
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/10/2014
I made this in the a.m. and ate it in the p.m. to give it a chance to come together. I'm not quite sure what this needs but I found it to be a bit bland. Then again what the heck do I know? I think everything needs some spicy heat. Maybe more onions and radishes. I'm not even sure what the standard is for radishes in a bunch. Oh well I will try this again and add some diced jalapenos. Read More
BOOKMARKER
Rating: 3 stars
06/15/2016
Didn't do it for us. Maybe a little vinegar & salt would help. Read More
Angela Stalans
Rating: 4 stars
01/21/2016
I made it mainly because I could use my radishes. We loved the crunchy texture with the creamy sauce. I've already been asked for the recipe. That's a win! Read More
Elizabeth Welch Palmer
Rating: 4 stars
05/29/2018
I made this for a family gathering this weekend. We enjoyed it; I think the crispness and freshness was a nice foil to the other rich foods we served. I did add a bit more parmesan cheese than the recipe called for. Use full fat sour cream and mayonnaise. Read More
jsnhastex
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2020
Easy recipe. Thought it was great as is but I did add black pepper. Almost everything needs needs black pepper in my book. Will make again. Read More
Steve Schoettmer
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2016
It is easy to make and really tasty. And look how pretty it is! It is excellent recipe for picnic pitch in or any occasion. Read More
juliekay
Rating: 3 stars
03/24/2016
I had a head of cauliflower and wanted to prepare it a different way then how I normally make it. I found this recipe to be very bland. I followed the directions as written. After sampling it I made a few changes and salvaged the dish but I won't be making it again. Everyone has different tastes so if it sounds good give it a try. That's what I do.?? Read More
Richard
Rating: 4 stars
07/21/2020
I prepared this pretty much as called for in the recipe and found it refreshing. It's easy as pie. It's crunchy and fresh-tasting, and a great way to incorporate radishes, which I really like but rarely think of buying. Yeah, it could be called bland maybe, but that's partly why I liked it; it sets off richer foods nicely. I needed only half the dressing, but that might be because I started with a smallish head of cf, or maybe because I just like lightly dressed fresh salads. Read More
