Patsy's Cauliflower Salad

I was looking up something quick and easy to make with my radishes and came across this. I had to make due with what i had and thankfully it came out amazing. I used miracle whip and greek yogurt instead of mayo and sour cream..i thought it may be too sweet but it is very very good. Excellent idea for use of cauliflower as well. I love this recipe thank the original chef!
I made this in the a.m. and ate it in the p.m. to give it a chance to come together. I'm not quite sure what this needs but I found it to be a bit bland. Then again what the heck do I know? I think everything needs some spicy heat. Maybe more onions and radishes. I'm not even sure what the standard is for radishes in a bunch. Oh well I will try this again and add some diced jalapenos.
Didn't do it for us. Maybe a little vinegar & salt would help.
I made it mainly because I could use my radishes. We loved the crunchy texture with the creamy sauce. I've already been asked for the recipe. That's a win!
I made this for a family gathering this weekend. We enjoyed it; I think the crispness and freshness was a nice foil to the other rich foods we served. I did add a bit more parmesan cheese than the recipe called for. Use full fat sour cream and mayonnaise.
Easy recipe. Thought it was great as is but I did add black pepper. Almost everything needs needs black pepper in my book. Will make again.
It is easy to make and really tasty. And look how pretty it is! It is excellent recipe for picnic pitch in or any occasion.
I had a head of cauliflower and wanted to prepare it a different way then how I normally make it. I found this recipe to be very bland. I followed the directions as written. After sampling it I made a few changes and salvaged the dish but I won't be making it again. Everyone has different tastes so if it sounds good give it a try. That's what I do.??
I prepared this pretty much as called for in the recipe and found it refreshing. It's easy as pie. It's crunchy and fresh-tasting, and a great way to incorporate radishes, which I really like but rarely think of buying. Yeah, it could be called bland maybe, but that's partly why I liked it; it sets off richer foods nicely. I needed only half the dressing, but that might be because I started with a smallish head of cf, or maybe because I just like lightly dressed fresh salads.